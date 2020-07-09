Latest Gov. Wolf announces new funds for grocery stores, farmers markets and others impacted by pandemic
Pennsylvania announced a new fund on Thursday intended to support grocery stores, farmers markets and other food retailing businesses and non-profits hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
$10 million in funds, provided by the federal CARES Act, are available for a wide variety of businesses and non-profits impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including:
- Grocery stores, corner stores, and convenience stores
- Neighborhood markets, bodegas, food hubs, and mobile markets
- Farmers markets, on-farm markets, and urban farms
- Food aggregation centers with a direct connection to direct-to-consumer retail outlets.
To be eligible, a business or non-profit must serve customers that live in a low-to-moderate income area, and over 50% of their sales must staple and perishable foods.
“This pandemic has revealed many things, one of the most prevalent has been about where our food comes from – how it gets from the farm to those who need it,” Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a statement. “We need to stimulate local economies, increase market opportunities for Pennsylvania farmers, create jobs, and contribute to better health by improving access to fresh, local foods.”
For more information, including more details on eligibility requirements, visit the Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Food Financing initiative website.
— Rob Tornoe
Arizona and other states are delaying the opening of the school year as coronavirus cases spike
Arizona is delaying the start of the 2020-21 school year as the number of coronavirus cases is spiking in the state. West Virginia is doing the same thing even as President Donald Trump is encouraging all schools to fully open for all students as soon as possible.
Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said this week that rather than open public schools in early August, as usual, the first day of the academic year will be, at the earliest, Aug. 17. He said officials would continue to evaluate the date as conditions unfold.
Trump this week began pressuring school districts to open five days a week for all children, and he threatened to withhold funding from those that didn’t (though he doesn’t have the legal authority to cut funding approved by Congress).
A growing number of state and education leaders are pushing back on Trump’s call, including West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice, a strong Trump ally who said he would delay until Sept. 8 the opening of public schools because of “an avalanche” of confirmed coronavirus cases in recent days.
— The Washington Post
Black, Hispanic women infected with coronavirus 5 times as often as whites in Philly, Penn study suggests
It is no secret that Black and Latino people are getting infected with the coronavirus more often than whites. They are more likely to live in crowded quarters, take public transportation, and have jobs that prevent them from working remotely.
But the true magnitude of this troubling health disparity may be far larger than anyone realized, a new Penn study suggests.
Researchers tested the blood of nearly 1,300 women who delivered babies at Penn Medicine hospitals in April and May, finding that Black and Latino patients were five times as likely as whites to have antibodies to the coronavirus.
Previously, test results from Philly-area health departments suggested that Black people were no more than two or three times as likely as whites to be infected.
Researchers say that both things — the higher rate of infection and the fact that it has been underestimated — are likely due to the same cause: deep-rooted racial inequality, decades in the making.
— Tom Avril
Coronavirus cases in Philly, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware as of Thursday morning
As of Thursday morning, more than 3 million Americans have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 132,309 people have died, easily the largest death toll in the world and double the number of the next-highest country (at least 67,964 deaths in Brazil).
The United States reported more than 58,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the fourth time in just seven days the country has exceeded 50,000 cases in a 24-hour period. At least five states — Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia — set new single-day records for cases on Wednesday, according to the New York Times, as COVID-19 continues to surge in the South and West.
The death rate has not tracked with the spike in new cases. Experts say that’s due in part to the fact that the new cases have largely been in younger victims.
Here’s where the region is in terms of coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning:
- Pennsylvania: 92,148 cases, 6,812 deaths, 849 new cases reported Wednesday
- New Jersey: 174,039 cases, 13,476 deaths, 335 new cases reported Wednesday
- Delaware: 12,462 cases, 515 deaths, 48 new cases reported Wednesday
- Philadelphia: 27,069 cases, 1,625 deaths, 168 new cases reported Wednesday
— Rob Tornoe
Wawa asking for customers’ help during national coin shortage
Wawa is asking customers to pay with plastic, their phones, or use exact change due to a nationwide coin shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Like many other businesses around the country, Wawa stores have been affected by the shortage of coins nationwide,” the company told 6ABC.
Wawa is far from the only business dealing with a coin shortage. The ongoing pandemic has “significantly” disrupted the supply and circulation of coins, according to the Federal Reserve, citing declines in coin deposits and a decrease in production at the U.S. Mint due to coronavirus safety measures.
During testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said due to the partial closure of the economy, the flow of coins have “kind of stopped.”
The Federal Reserve said it is “confident” the coin shortage will resolve itself as the economy continues to reopen, but the agency added that it recognizes “these measures alone will not be enough to resolve near‐term issues.”
— Rob Tornoe
Philadelphia Union play this morning, first Philly-area team to take the field since March
When the Union kick off against New York City FC in Orlando just after 9 a.m. Thursday on ESPN, it will be the first game played by any Philadelphia-area pro sports team since the Phillies beat the Rays in a spring-training game on March 12.
The last official contest for a local team was the day before that, when the 76ers’ beat the Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center.
It’s not true for just the Union. Sixteen of the 25 MLS teams in the tournament (including Nashville for now, but not FC Dallas) will be the first pro sports teams in their local markets to resume playing games after the coronavirus outbreak shut sports down four months ago. Thirteen of the 16, including the Union, will play before their local Major League Baseball team does.
Coronavirus cases continue to soar in Florida and nationwide, and MLS’s best attempts to build a secure bubble at Disney World haven’t stopped three teams from carrying cases in from afar. FC Dallas has already been kicked out, Nashville SC (the Union’s second opponent) might be next, and the Columbus Crew have one positive case.
Here’s when other Philly teams are scheduled to play their first games:
- Phillies: Monday, July 24, 7:05 p.m. against the Miami Marlins
- Sixers: Saturday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m. against the Indiana Pacers
- Eagles: Sunday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. against Washington
- Flyers: To be determined; play expected to resume Aug. 1
— Jonathan Tannenwald
‘Life and death’: Face masks now required in N.J. in crowded outdoor areas
Face masks will be required outdoors in New Jersey in all settings where social distancing isn’t possible, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered Wednesday, calling it a matter of “life and death” and following a trend picking up momentum across the country, where the number of coronavirus cases surpassed three million this week.
“Requiring masks outdoors is a step, frankly, that I had hoped we would not have to take,” Murphy said. “But unfortunately we have been seeing a backslide in compliance as the weather has gotten warmer.”
As a result, the state’s rate of transmission has crept past 1.0 for the first time in months, Murphy said, meaning each case of the virus is leading to at least another new case. The new mandate means masks would be required on crowded beach boardwalks.
Masks are already a must indoors in New Jersey, and they are required in all public places in Pennsylvania, but the states have done little to no enforcement of the mandates. New Jersey became the sixth state to make masks mandatory in the last two weeks. Twelve others required mask-wearing earlier.
On the boardwalk in Ventnor, there was little enthusiasm for the new directive — and few masks.
“I just probably won’t,” Josh Bjorkman of Mays Landing, an unemployed casino entertainment worker, said of wearing a mask on the boardwalk. “I just would avoid it when it’s crowded.”
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele and Rob Tornoe