Latest Access to popular Shore dog park, former nude beach restricted due to N.J. furloughs
New Jersey has been forced to restrict access to a popular Shore spot for dog owners due to state-mandated employee furloughs.
Access to Malibu Beach, a dog beach at the base of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, will remain off-limits through July 27, according to the state’s Division of Fish & Wildlife. All the beach’s parking lots are also closed, and police have reportedly been ticketing drivers for parking illegally on the shoulder of the road on the Egg Harbor Township side of the bridge.
Also closed are the three primary parking areas at Higbee Beach, the secluded Shore spot at the edge of Cape May County that has been a popular destination for nudists for years.
At the Tuckahoe Wildlife Management Area in Cape May County, the boat ramp, archery range, and impoundments (shallow saltwater marshes) in both Tuckahoe and Corbin City are closed to the public.
About 40 outdoor venues at Wildlife Management Areas across the state are impacted by the closures, impacting kayaking, archery, and a host of other activities. For a complete list of closures, visit the Division of Fish & Wildlife’s website.
— Rob Tornoe
Disney World will reopen Saturday despite coronavirus surge in Florida
Walt Disney World Resort will reopen its doors for the first time since March on Saturday, even as Florida has emerged as the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Florida recorded its highest death toll for a single day, reporting 120 new deaths. That’s on the heels of rising hospilitizations in the state and a positive test rate approaching a rolling average of 20%, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Regardless, Walt Disney World will welcome guest beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday with a phased-in approach that requires temperature screenings and masks on guests age 2 and up. Capacity will be limited, and Epcot and Hollywood Studios will remain closed until next week.
Disneyland, in Anaheim, Calif., remains closed until further notice due.
The NBA plans to resume its basketball season later this month from Walt Disney World. The Sixers departed for Florida on Thursday, and center Joel Embiid has expressed his concerns about returning to the court as cases spike in the area.
“... I don’t like the idea, and I still don’t believe in it, and I don’t think it is going to be safe enough” Embiid said.
— Rob Tornoe
‘Let’s cut that crap out’: Murphy responds to critics of outdoor mask order
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has little patience for critics who call the state’s new outdoor mask mandate a political power grab.
“People claiming that power’s gone to my head, that I find some joy in making everyone put a face covering on is ludicrous,” Murphy said during an interview Thursday night on NJTV. “It’s also irresponsible.”
Murphy said he and his administration take “constructive criticism” very seriously, but said Republican leaders who have attempted to play politics with his executive orders are being “irresponsible” and are putting people’s lives at risk by promoting misinformation.
“Let’s cut that crap out,” Murphy added. “Let’s stick to the basics and the facts, and we’ll be a lot better for it.”
Murphy expanded the state’s mask requirement on Wednesday, mandating that facial coverings be worn outdoors in New Jersey in all settings where social distancing isn’t possible — including on crowded boardwalks. The move came after the state’s rate of transmission crept past 1.0 for the first time in months, meaning each case of the virus is leading to at least another new case,
Pennsylvania and New Jersey have similar mask requirements, and health experts all agree masks work to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Face masking is one of many pillars, including social distancing and proper hand hygiene, that we are using against the virus,” Jade Flinn, nurse educator for the Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit, told the Inquirer. “Face masking is one of the more effective prevention measures because we contain viral particles that may be produced through simple activities like talking or breathing.”
— Rob Tornoe
White House wants ‘another round’ of stimulus checks passed this month, according to Treasury secretary
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday the White House is discussing a fourth round of coronavirus relief with Congress, and that he thinks a second round of stimulus checked should be included.
“We do support another round of economic impact payments,” Mnuchin said during an interview with CNBC, adding it’s a “priority” to have legislation passed by July 20.
Back in March, Congress approved $1,200 stimulus checks for individuals and $500 for qualifying children. The Washington Post reports the size of the checks this time could be a similar amount, but Republicans are exploring whether to limit the number of Americans who receive them by lowering the income threshold from $75,000.
The $600 federal unemployment extension expires at the end of July, and with the unemployment rate remaining historically high at 11.1%, millions of people could suddenly face an income shortfall. Mnuchin said the White House wants to change the benefit to prevent people from earning more on unemployment than they did while working.
— Rob Tornoe
Philly and Delaware County officials urge people to report bars and restaurants ignoring social distance rules
Recommending continued vigilance they said will help spare the region from a new surge in coronavirus cases, Philadelphia and Delaware County officials on Thursday urged residents to call authorities when they see restaurants or bars allowing patrons to enter without masks or congregate at unsafe distances.
Their appeals come as coronavirus cases rise among young people and people who visited crowded bars in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions, New Jersey, and other states. People 19 to 24 now account for 17% of the Philadelphia region’s coronavirus cases since the pandemic started, up from 5% in April and 15% in June, according to the state Department of Health.
“A crowded bar … is one of the most dangerous places to be in the United States right now,” Delaware County Council member Elaine Schaefer said at an afternoon news conference in Media. “If you show up in an establishment and you see that there’s no way you can go in there and social distance, and that there’s nobody wearing a mask, don’t go in. Just don’t do it.”
All Pennsylvanians can report bars and restaurants that are not enforcing six-foot social distances or mask-wearing to the state police through the liquor code violation website or hotline. Anyone who suspects a restaurant in Philadelphia is not following safety protocols can call 311 to complain, and the city will send an inspector to investigate, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Thursday.
— Justine McDaniel and Rob Tornoe