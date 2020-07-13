Latest Philly manufacturer pivoted from dishwashers to hand sanitizers to survive the coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19 shutdowns have hammered demand for Insinger Machine Co.‘s commercial dishwashers used in restaurants and other hospitality settings. That forced the venerable Philadelphia company to get creative.
Insinger’s solution is a foot-powered dispenser of hand sanitizers, which it developed over the last six weeks. The fifth-generation family business delivered six of those units to the Franklin Institute just before the museum opened last week.
“We’ve had to pivot just like everyone else because of COVID,” said Ari Cantor, president of the firm with 50 employees in Tacony. The jumping-off point for Insinger’s engineers was that the company already makes sanitizing equipment.
“We make dishwashers. We have nozzles. We have dish-washing-chemical pumps,” Cantor said. “What if we just make those mechanical? We were able to take regular detergent pumps, modify them so they squirt exactly three cubic centimeters,” Cantor said.
— Harold Brubaker
Cops reportedly blocked access to Shore town’s beach Sunday due to large crowds
Perfect beach weather on Sunday created problems for at least one Shore town.
Police in Long Branch were force to turn away beachgoers Sunday afternoon due to packed crowds, NJ Advance Media reported.
Multiple photos from various news organizations and shared by beachgoers on social media showed a tightly packed beach with few people wearing masks, despite Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order mandating masks in public spaces where social distancing is difficult.
Long Branch officials were not immediately available for comment.
— Rob Tornoe
Coronavirus cases in Philly, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware as of Monday morning
As of Monday morning, more than 3.3 million Americans have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 135,203 people have died, easily the highest death toll in the world and double the count of the next-highest country (at least 72,100 deaths in Brazil).
The United States added 59,017 new coronavirus cases Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average has risen for 30 straight days due largely to a surge in the South and West. At least 20 states set new daily case records over the weekend, and five states — Arizona, California, Florida, Mississippi, and Texas — also broke records for average daily fatalities in that time period, according to the Washington Post.
Florida has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, reporting 15,300 new cases Sunday, the highest one-day total of any state since the pandemic began (the previous high of 12,274 was recorded in New York on April 4). Despite that, Disney World — where the NBA will resume its season on July 30 — reopened over the weekend. MLS is also holding a tournament at Disney World, and was forced to postpone a game on Sunday after a player tested positive just minutes before kickoff.
Here’s where the region is in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday morning:
- Pennsylvania: 95,414 cases, 6,897 deaths (last updated Sunday)
- New Jersey: 175,298 cases, 1,947 deaths. (last updated Saturday)
- Delaware: 12,804 cases, 517 deaths (last updated Saturday)
- Philadelphia: 27,637 cases, 1,630 deaths (last updated Friday)
— Rob Tornoe
Garbage and recycling pickup will be a day late this week in Philly
Your city trash and recycling pickup will be one day behind this week, Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams announced Sunday.
If your garbage is usually picked up on Monday, you should put your materials out Tuesday, and so on.
Severe weather that brought heavy rain and flooding is partly to blame, affecting the department’s ability to complete collections on time.
But there are other factors at work here, too: There has been increased refuse tonnage with more people at home during the pandemic, and also because of the July Fourth holiday weekend, according to department spokespeople. Some of last Thursday and Friday’s material still hasn’t been collected.
This week marks the return of weekly recycling pickup in Philadelphia. Mayor Jim Kenney had previously announced recycling would be picked up biweekly in early April.
— Rita Giordano
Headlines from the weekend: Fauci attacked by White House, a positive milestone in New York
- Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, was attacked by the White House on Sunday after officials released a list of what they claim were inaccurate statements. As CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta showed Monday morning, the statements largely left out context that showed Fauci was making correct statements at the time.
- New York reported zero new coronavirus deaths over a 24-hour period on Sunday, the first day with zero deaths since the state recorded its first case on March 11, according to NBC New York.
- A Bergen County, N.J., hospital once referred to as a “war zone” has discharged all if its coronavirus patients, its chief medical officer told NorthJersey.com.