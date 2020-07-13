Florida has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, reporting 15,300 new cases Sunday, the highest one-day total of any state since the pandemic began (the previous high of 12,274 was recorded in New York on April 4). Despite that, Disney World — where the NBA will resume its season on July 30 — reopened over the weekend. MLS is also holding a tournament at Disney World, and was forced to postpone a game on Sunday after a player tested positive just minutes before kickoff.