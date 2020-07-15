Latest Philly schools to reopen in September, with most kids attending in-person classes two days a week
Philadelphia schools will reopen in September, but not fully, with most children attending in-person classes two days a week as officials attempt to balance public health and the education of 125,000 students during a coronavirus outbreak.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. and Mayor Jim Kenney will announce the plan Wednesday morning.
Among the details:
- Each of the district’s 200-plus schools will develop its own operations plan to execute the district’s broad guideline.
- Preschoolers and students with complex needs will attend school four days a week.
- Athletics will resume eventually, with a phased-in approach to getting students back on sports fields.
- Families that choose to do so can opt out of face-to-face instruction in favor of 100% virtual instruction.
- Hite will seek to move the first day of school to Sept. 2, instead of Aug. 31 as currently planned.
Kristen Graham
U.S. reported a record number of new coronavirus cases Tuesday
The United States reported 67,417 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a new record high and the seventh straight day over 60,000 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 3.4 million Americans have contracted COVID-19, with California, Florida, and Texas approaching numbers seen in New York, the virus’ original epicenter.
38 states are experiencing an increase in new cases, and the virus continues to spread rapidly across the South and Southwest. At least 27 states have paused or rolled back plans to reopen their economies, according to CNN.
Cases continue to climb in Pennsylvania, where the rolling weekly average for daily new cases remains in the 700s, much higher than it was a few weeks ago. Cases have plateaued in Philadelphia, and continue to decline in New Jersey and Delaware.
At least 133,000 Americans have died after contracting coronavirus, with several states — including Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Nevada, and Utah — reporting a record number of deaths on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post.
— Rob Tornoe
Philly’s ban on large events among longest imposed in the county
In a dramatic step that underscores how long the coronavirus is expected to disrupt daily life, Philadelphia officials on Tuesday canceled all large-scale events in the city through February, including the Philadelphia Marathon, the Thanksgiving Day Parade, block parties, and other iconic traditions.
The 7½-month moratorium is one of various prevention measures that will have to stay in place until the population is vaccinated against the coronavirus, and that won’t happen before 2021, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said.
Philadelphia’s ban is one of the longest imposed anywhere in the nation since summer outbreaks hit states that had already reopened — many of which are now reinstating restrictions. Pennsylvania has not seen that type of surge, and the city’s move Tuesday looked like a decisive preventive measure.
The city also said fans will not be allowed at Eagles games: If professional sports teams resume playing, spectators will be barred from the stands, though that is not part of the moratorium. The Phillies already planned to play without fans.
The ban does not apply to demonstrations or other First Amendment-protected activities, private outdoor gatherings such as weddings or family picnics, or events on private property, including performance venues and stadiums, Kenney said. Under current health orders, however, events of 25 or more people indoors are not permitted and all theaters are closed.
— Justine McDaniel, Anna Orso and Rob Tornoe
Overnight coronavirus roundup
- Delaware is expected to release guidance for schools today, but won’t make a final decision about whether students can return to classrooms for in-person instruction until the beginning of August.
- The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC when reporting key coronavirus data, raising concerns among public health experts.
- The U.S. is expected to extend restrictions on border crossings with Canada and Mexico through late August.
- Norway’s coronavirus response has gone so well that funeral homes are asking for government aid.