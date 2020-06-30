Latest N.J. Gov. Murphy: “We cannot afford jumping the gun.”
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday on the Today show that he pulled the plug on indoor dining, previously supposed to be allowed beginning July 2, out of fear it could “ignite a public health crisis.”
”It’s the weight of coming through for all of us, not just me, all nine million of us have paid an enormous price in New Jersey,” he said. “We’ve cracked the back of this virus unlike any other state. We can’t fathom going through that again.”
Murphy’s reversal on indoor drinking and dining left businesses in the lurch, including casinos, which are still allowed to reopen beginning on July 2. Murphy’s order bans smoking, eating and all beverages other than bottled water inside casinos.
”We want to give ourselves a couple more weeks to make sure we can drive this thing close to the ground,” Murphy said. “We’ve gone through hell. The last thing we want to do is go through hell again.”
He said he understood the pain felt by restaurant owners and other businesses. “We will get there,” he said. “We just feel it is too early to go this Thursday. We will absolutely get there. We completely understand the pain and have nothing but complete sympathy for that.
“We cannot afford jumping the gun,” he said. “My fear, our fear, is that it can reignite a public health crisis. That’s the last thing we can afford.”
— Amy S. Rosenberg
Philly to offer more coronavirus rental assistance to residents
Philadelphia will offer a second round of rental assistance for tenants impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting on Monday, July 6, renters can begin to apply for help with their rent. Applicants must be Philadelphia residents who have lost over 30% of their income due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For full details and to apply beginning Monday, visit the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation’s rental assistance website.
13,000 Philadelphians applied for the first round of pandemic rental assistance. More than 10,200 met the program’s requirements, but the city ran out of money after helping about 4,000 households.
Officials said the second round of assistance is expected to help about 6,300 more renters. The program is funded by money allocated to Pennsylvania from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Philadelphia’s share is $28.45 million.
— Rob Tornoe
Borgata to remain closed as New Jersey bars smoking and drinking at Atlantic City casinos
When casinos are allowed to reopen in Atlantic City on Thursday at 25% capacity, patrons won’t be allowed to eat, smoke, or drink and type of beverage on the casino floor, according to a new executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.
The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, Atlantic City’s most profitable property, has decided to remain closed rather than hold an invitation-only soft opening on Thursday ahead of reopening to the public on Monday, July 6.
“Our guests expect a special experience when they come to our property and if we cannot provide that level of hospitality, we feel it best that we remain closed until such time that the Governor lets us know it is safe to offer food and beverage,” MGM Resorts International, the parent company of the Borgata, said in a statement.
“No smoking is very bad for casinos,” Steve Callender, head of the Tropicana and president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, told The Associated Press. Asked Monday night whether the smoking ban could be a deal-breaker that could cause additional casinos to choose not to reopen under such restrictions, Callender said, “I very well think it could.”
Other casino owners were waiting on Monday for details from Murphy’s executive order to be released before issuing an update on their own operations. Among those was Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.
“We are disappointed that we cannot provide the experience our guests expect and deserve,” Lupo said.
Murphy said on Monday he was forced to reverse course on allowing indoor dining to resume following new reports of coronavirus cases spiking in states that have allowed restaurants to reopen. He also cited “knucklehead behavior” he and other officials saw at local outdoor restaurants, which included guests not following social distancing guidelines and not wearing face masks.
“Compliance is not a polite suggestion. It is a requirement,” Murphy said during his coronavirus briefing on Monday.
— Amy Rosenberg and Rob Tornoe
Where cases are surging and falling in Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, which reported the largest single-day increase in new cases since June 12 on Saturday, the biggest increases in infections over the last seven days compared with two weeks ago were in Allegheny, Lackawanna, and Lancaster Counties.
Philadelphia had a slight increase, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester Counties had declining rates, and Bucks remained steady.
In Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, some of the uptick may be linked to an increase in young adults going out to bars and not social distancing, state and county health officials said. County officials suspended the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption at bars and restaurants.
“We know when we have a problem,” said Gov. Tom Wolf outside the UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg on Monday. “We think it’s the bars. I think in the Southeast and Philadelphia, they’re thinking it’s the same thing.”
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and John Duchneskie
Update expected on Philly’s potential move to ‘green’ phase as risky behavior worries officials
New increases in the number of coronavirus cases and risky behavior among people at bars, restaurants, and beaches has caused officials in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware to warn residents to follow safety measures amid the ongoing pandemic.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said indoor dining would not be allowed to begin this week as planned and said the state was “losing ground” in terms of numbers of new cases and hospitalizations, citing data from the last two weeks. Delaware, which had been scheduled to move to its final phase of reopening Monday but postponed it, was warning weekend beachgoers to get coronavirus tests.
Philadelphia officials are expected to provide an update today on the city’s potential move to its modified “green” phase, aspects of which may be postponed because case numbers are not falling. The city added nearly 300 new coronavirus cases over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, keeping in line with recent daily case counts.
As some states that reopened faster saw large spikes in infections last week, Pennsylvania and New Jersey were among more cautious states with declining case numbers. But people congregating at restaurants, bars, and beaches have contributed to the new upticks in infections or pauses in reopening.
Murphy said indoor dining, which was set to resume Thursday, will be postponed indefinitely, citing reports of new cases spiking in other states following restaurant openings as well as instances of “knucklehead behavior” at local outdoor restaurants.
“We’ve always said that we would not hesitate to hit pause if needed to safeguard public health,” Murphy said during his daily coronavirus news briefing Monday. “This is one of those times.”
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Allison Steele