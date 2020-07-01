Latest Swarthmore College cancels fall athletics, will only invite 900 students back to campus
To allow for single dorm rooms and social distancing, Swarthmore College said it will only invite about 900 of its 1500 students back to campus for the fall.
And while many other schools are still debating how to handle athletics, Swarthmore said it has canceled its participation in intercollegiate athletics for the fall.
Under the plan, freshmen, sophomores and transfer students will be given the option to return to campus, president Valerie Smith said in a message to the campus.
“Ideally, all students who are able and willing to return to campus this fall would be able to do so,” Smith said in the message. “Unfortunately, in light of the measures we must take to adhere to guidance from public health experts and ensure proper physical distancing, we cannot pursue that option at Swarthmore.”
The decision takes into account the capacity for single dorm rooms, the ratio of students to bathrooms in residence halls, space in the dining hall, cleaning protocols and the need to reserve some space for quarantine, the school said.
Students who choose to live off campus will not have access to college facilities, Smith said.
If conditions do not improve by the spring, junior and seniors will be given the preference to return to campus, she said.
Most classes will be taught remotely, even to students are on campus, Smith said. The term will start on time, with no fall break, and end its on-campus portion before Thanksgiving, the same as just about every other college in the region.
The college also said it will not force any faculty member to teach in-person classes or any student to return.
Swarthmore also will launch a January term, which will allow students to take a course over several weeks. That way, they can take three courses as opposed to four in the fall.
Swarthmore also said it will cancel a planned tuition hike. Tuition will remain $54,256. For students who live on campus, total costs will be $71,310. And in a new move, student tuition will include a $700 textbook allowance, the school said.
— Susan Snyder
Malls, museums, and libraries can reopen in Philly on Friday
Indoor shopping malls, casinos, museums, and libraries in the city will be allowed to open Friday, with strict mask-wearing requirements and other health precautions in place, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced Tuesday. No eating or drinking will be permitted inside.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust plans to reopen its Fashion District Philadelphia mall in Center City on Friday, while the Franklin Institute plans to open its doors again on Wednesday, July 8.
Indoor dining won’t resume and gyms won’t open in Philadelphia this week, and further reopenings will be on hold until Aug. 1, Farley said, but the city will reevaluate progress weekly.
The number of new U.S. infections has increased by 80% over the last two weeks, according to data collected by the New York Times, including sharp increases in the South and West.
Farley said he remained concerned about the impact that a national surge in cases could have on Philadelphia. “I want the businesses to reopen as much as anybody,” he said, “but at the same time I think officials in Florida and Texas are regretting it right now, and I don’t want us to be there in the future.”
— Justine McDaniel and Laura McCrystal
Case counts slowly rising in Philly. Health official points to shared houses at the Shore and social gatherings.
Case counts in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania have begun slowly rising, rather than falling, over the last week. In interviews with the city, many newly infected people said they had recently shared houses at the Shore or socialized at bars or restaurants, according to Health Commissioner Thomas Farley.
Earlier in June, the city had reached a steady average of 100 new cases per day; 142 were reported Tuesday. A number of them were teens who reported traveling to the Jersey Shore and socializing, Farley said.
Based on contact tracing, the recent uptick in cases appeared to be tied to social gatherings. Farley said he believed that if the protests following the death of George Floyd had caused an increase in cases, it would have occurred earlier.
Unlike its surrounding counties, which are following state guidance for what activities and businesses can resume under the governor’s “green” phase of reopening, Philadelphia has taken a more restrictive approach, imposing its own rules. Further reopening will be on hold until Aug. 1, and the city will assess its progress weekly, officials said.
— Justine McDaniel and Laura McCrystal
Which Atlantic City casinos will open on Thursday
Casinos are allowed to reopen in New Jersey on Thursday, July 2, though there are capacity restrictions and guests won’t be allowed to drink or eat food inside any of the state’s casinos. Smoking will also be banned indoors due to face mask requirements.
Here is when Atlantic City’s nine casinos plan to reopen to the public:
- Bally’s: Will open Friday, July 3 at 10 a.m.
- Borgata: Will remain closed.
- Caesars: Will open Friday, July 3 at 10 a.m.
- Golden Nugget: Will open Thursday, July 2 at 6:01 a.m.
- Hard Rock: Will open Thursday, July 2.
- Harrah’s: Will open Friday, July 3 at 10 a.m.
- Ocean: Will open Thursday, July 2 at 8 a.m.
- Resorts: Will open Thursday, July 2.
- Tropicana: Will open Thursday, July 2 at 8 a.m.
— Rob Tornoe