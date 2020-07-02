Latest U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, but that was before coronavirus rollbacks
The U.S. economy added a record 4.8 million jobs in June as states loosened coronavirus restrictions, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The unemployment rate in the U.S. dropped to 11.1%, but the government survey took place in the middle of June, so it doesn’t take into account rollbacks in several states forced by coronavirus surges.
The number is also about 1 percentage point lower than the actual unemployment rate due to a counting error at the Bureau of Labor Statistics where some unemployed workers were counted as still having jobs.
Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time rose by 1.472 million for the week ending June 27, the 15th straight week new jobless claims topped 1 million.
— Rob Tornoe
Atlantic City casinos begin reopening
For the first time since March 16, Atlantic City casinos began reopening their doors Thursday morning thanks to loosening coronavirus restrictions in New Jersey.
Hard Rock, Golden Nugget, Ocean, Resorts, and Tropicana all opened their doors this morning to gamblers. There are capacity restrictions and guests aren’t allowed to drink or eat food inside. Smoking is also be banned indoors due to face mask requirements.
Bally’s, Caesars, and Harrah’s are planning to reopen Friday morning at 10 a.m.
Borgata, the city’s most popular and profitable casino, will remain closed rather than hold an invitation-only soft opening as previous planned today.
“Our guests expect a special experience when they come to our property and if we cannot provide that level of hospitality, we feel it best that we remain closed until such time that the Governor lets us know it is safe to offer food and beverage,” MGM Resorts International, the parent company of the Borgata, said earlier this week.
Amusement parks, museums, and libraries will also be allowed to reopen today in New Jersey.
— Rob Tornoe
Parx Casino suspends indoor smoking due to Pa. mask mandate
Parx Casino will temporarily suspend indoor smoking on its casino floor starting today due to Pennsylvania’s new mask mandate.
The casino, which reopened to customers on Monday, said smoking will still be allowed on its outdoor patios.
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered that masks must be worn in all public places where people cannot stay reasonably apart, saying coronavirus upticks were occurring where people “were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.”
— Rob Tornoe
U.S. tops 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time
For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States added over 50,000 new cases in a day as the number of infected Americans continues to surge.
The U.S. added 50,655 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. That eclipses a high of 45,255 new cases reached on June 26.
Over 2.6 million Americans have contracted COVID-19, and at least 128,062 have died, by far the most deaths of any country on the planet.
California, Texas, Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia all broke single-day records for new cases yesterday. At least 22 states — including New Jersey and Delaware — have paused or rolled back reopening plans.
— Rob Tornoe