Latest Six Flags Great Adventure to open next week
Six Flags Great Adventure will open Friday, July 3, after New Jersey announced it is relaxing coroanvirus restrictions on amusement parks.
The popular amusement park said it will open first to members and season pass holders. The general public will be allowed to enter the park on Saturday, July 4, with attendance levels gradually increasing throughout the month.
Six Flags said it will deploy an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure. There will also be thermal imaging for temperature checks, touch less bad checks, and mobile food ordering.
“We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes protocols designed by theme park and waterpark industry experts, along with best practices from top destination parks from around the world, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest way possible,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said in a statement. “This ‘new normal’ will be different in some ways, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment.”
— Rob Tornoe
Europe likely to keep U.S. travelers out due to spike in coronavirus cases
Americans are unlikely to be allowed into Europe when the continent reopens its borders next week, because of how the coronavirus pandemic is flaring in the U.S. and President Donald Trump’s ban on Europeans entering the United States.
European nations appear on track to reopen their borders between each other by July 1, and their representatives in Brussels are now debating what virus-related criteria should apply when lifting border restrictions to the outside world that were imposed in March.
In recommendations to EU nations on June 11, the European Commission said “travel restrictions should not be lifted as regards third countries where the situation is worse” than the average in the 27 EU member countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.
That is likely to rule out the United States, where new coronavirus infections have surged to the highest level in two months, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. After trending down for well over a month, new U.S. cases have risen for more than a week.
— Rob Tornoe
Black Lives Matter protests won’t lead to spike on COVID cases: study
Based on data collected on protests in 315 cities where protests occurred in the U.S., researchers at the National Bureau of Economic Research found no evidence demonstrations against police brutality over the past three weeks have led to a significant of coronavirus cases.
While tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of Philadelphia and elsewhere after the killing of George Floyd, researchers said there was strong evidence that stay-at-home behavior actually increased, as people tried to avoid the protests. Curfews and business closures also had the effect of keeping more people in their homes, researchers said.
“Our findings suggest that any direct decrease in social distancing among the subset of the population participating in the protests is more than offset by increasing social distancing behavior among others who may choose to shelter-at-home and circumvent public places while the protests are underway,” the report reads.
You can read the full study here.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that just 2.5% of people who took part in protests in Boston have tested positive for COVID-19. In Philadelphia, city officials did said they thought it would invade privacy to ask people if they protested, so there is no firm data how many protesters here have contracted coronavirus.
— Rob Tornoe
‘Poor Dr. Fauci’: Obama calls out Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic
During a virtual fundraiser for former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, former President Barack Obama condemned President Trump for his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and for downplaying the threat of the virus.
“That suggests facts don’t matter, science doesn’t matter. That suggests that a deadly disease is fake news,” Obama said.
Obama, making his first remarks in the 2020 campaign since endorsing Biden back in April, said unlike Trump, a Biden administration would heed the advice of public health experts, who have urged people to wear masks and avoid large gatherings of people.
As Obama spoke, Trump was delivering remarks at an indoor rally of about 3,000 students in Phoenix, Ariz, where coronavirus cases are spiking. Most of the people present in the crowd were not wearing masks.
“Poor Dr. Fauci, who has to testify and then see his advice flouted by the person who he’s working for,” Obama said.
— Rob Tornoe
Positivity rate up in South Jersey, more young people testing positive for COVID-19
As the coronavirus surges in other parts of the United States, officials in New Jersey said Tuesday they were concerned about avoiding such an uptick in cases here, particularly warning residents not to allow reopenings to coax them into relaxing.
The positivity rate has increased in South Jersey. More New Jerseyans 29 years old and younger are contracting the virus, now making up more than one-fifth of new infections. The increase is concerning health officials, who don’t believe it can solely be attributed to increased testing.
Though New Jersey’s overall statewide transmission rate remains good, Gov. Phil Murphy said it was beginning to creep up in several counties, though he did not identify which ones. He also said hospitalizations and the use of ventilators were slightly up in recent days.
“We can’t get our economy back to where it was if our hospitals fill back up with COVID-19 patients because some people mistakenly thought they were invincible,” Murphy said. “What we cannot have is a one-day increase in our health metrics becoming a trend because people gave up on social distancing.”
Outdoor amusement and water parks in New Jersey can reopen July 2, including rides on boardwalks, Murphy announced Tuesday.
Attendance at amusement parks will be capped at 50% capacity. Murphy said that “specific guidance is currently being finalized and will be forthcoming” but that it is anticipated that employees and attendees will be required to wear masks “whenever practicable.” Murphy also announced that playgrounds across the state will be allowed to reopen.
“We are excited to welcome families back onto the piers again,” said Will and Jack Morey of Morey’s Piers in Wildwood. “We are working hard to redefine family fun this summer.”
— Justine McDaniel, Laura McCrystal and Allison Steele