Latest Disneyland delays reopening, Disney World under pressure to do the same
Disneyland in California will push back its reopening as the state grapples with a new surge of coronavirus cases, the company announced late Wednesday night.
The popular resort and theme part was scheduled to open its doors again on July 17 after being closed for months due to coroanvirus restrictions in the state. Disney did not announce a new reopening date.
Walt Disney World in Florida is scheduled to begin a phased reopening on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdon parks. EPCOT Center and Hollywood Studios are scheduled to open on July 15.
With Florida also experiencing a surge in new cases, nearly 10,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org calling on Disney executives to keep Disney World closed, and for Florida officials to reconsider allowing theme parks to reopen as part of the state’s Phase 2 plan.
If Disney World’s reopening is pushed back, it could impact plans to resume both the National Basketball Association season and the Major League Soccer season, both of which are scheduled to return at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex next month.
— Rob Tornoe
New unemployment claims drop, but remain stubbornly high
The number of laid-off workers who applied for unemployment benefits declined slightly to 1.48 million last week, the 12th straight drop and a sign that layoffs are slowing but are still at a painfully high level.
The steady decline in claims suggests that the job market has begun to slowly heal from the pandemic, which shuttered businesses and sent the unemployment rate up to 14.7% in April, its highest level since the Great Depression. The total number of people who are receiving jobless aid also fell last week, evidence that employers are rehiring some of the workers who had been laid off since mid-March.
Yet the latest figure also coincides with a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States, especially in the South and West, that’s threatening to derail a nascent economic rebound.
Real time data on small businesses suggests that the economy’s improvement slowed in June compared with May and then stalled in the past week in some states that had reopened their economies the earliest.
— Associated Press
Major cities face ‘apocalyptic’ surges due to coronavirus resurgence
Hospitals in the South and West are warning about possible overruns as a coronavirus surge is sending new infections to near-record peaks.
As of Wednesday, several states have set single-day case records this week, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. Both North Carolina and South Carolina broke hospitalization records, and more than half of the states in the country have seen an increase in new cases.
If current trends continue, Houston could become the new epicenter of the virus. Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Wednesday the city’s intensive care units are nearly full, and two public hospitals in the country’s fourth-largest city are running at capacity. Some adult ICU patients are already being treated at Texas Children’s hospital in Houston, according to pediatrician Shubhada Hooli.
The Houston area’s intensive care units are nearly full, and two public hospitals are running at capacity, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
Numbers are also rising quickly in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, warned on CNN Wednesday night.
“The big metro areas seem to be rising very quickly and some of the models are on the verge of being apocalyptic,” Hotez said.
— Rob Tornoe
Phillie Phanatic will be allowed back at the ballpark
With Major League Baseball set to return the end of July to empty stadiums, it might be safe to assume we won’t be seeing the Phillie Phanatic or any other mascots roaming the stands.
But according to the guidelines in the league’s 2020 Operations Manual, mascots will be permitted to return to ball parks this summer, albeit under a few restrictions.
“Home Clubs may have their mascot in the ballpark if they choose, however under no circumstances are mascots permitted on the field of play or in any other Restricted Area on game days,” the guideline reads.
— Rob Tornoe
Trump won’t follow New Jersey’s quarantine, will visit golf club this weekend
One person that won’t be following New Jersey’s new quarantine order, which went into effect at midnight, is President Trump.
Trump is expected to travel to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend despite visiting Arizona earlier this week, one of eight states listen under the new tri-state quarantine plan. A White House spokesperson said in a statement the president isn’t changing his plans.
“The president of the United States is not a civilian,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement. “Anyone who is in close proximity to him, including staff, guests, and press are tested for COVID-19 and confirmed to be negative.”
“With regard to Arizona, the White House followed its COVID mitigation plan to ensure the President did not come into contact with anyone who was symptomatic or had not been tested,”Deere added. “Anyone traveling in support of the president this weekend will be closely monitored for symptoms and tested for COVID and therefore pose little to no risk to the local populations.”
During an appearance on CNN Wednesday night, Gov. Phil Murphy said the quarantine order doesn’t apply to the president.
“There is a carve out for essential workers and I think by any definition the president of the United States is an essential worker,” Murphy said. “And I know the folks get tested around him all the time. I’ve been tested a couple of times when I’ve been with him over the past couple of months.”
Trump has spent 94 days at his Bedminster club since his inauguration in 2017, second only among his own properties to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., where he has spent 133 days, according to data tracked by NBC News.
— Rob Tornoe
Fearing new spike, N.J. to quarantine visitors from states where coronavirus is surging
With the coronavirus cases spiking in parts of the South and West, the governors of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut on Wednesday all but asked residents of those areas to stay away from their states, where infection and fatality rates have declined after three frightening and economically debilitating months.
“We have taken our people through hell and back. And the last thing we need to do is subject our folks to another round,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
Visitors from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah — where increases have fueled the nation’s biggest case surge in two months — will be required to quarantine for 14 days, and violators might be subject to penalties. While not an outright ban, the edict was hardly a welcome mat.
In imposing the quarantine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said violators in New York state would be subject to fines of $2,000 for a first violation, and $5,000 for a second.
“It’s clearly not enforceable, it’s really an honor system,” Jeanne Marrazzo, the infectious disease director at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said on CNN Thursday morning. “I think the message is much more important as a symbolic gesture… What they’re saying is, ‘We lost people, we worked really hard, we were really devastated by this. We do not want to go through that again.’ "
— Anthony R. Wood, Allison Steele and Rob Tornoe