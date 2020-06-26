Latest What you can do in the suburbs today and not in Philly
Every county in Southeastern Pennsylvania moved into the state’s “green” phase of expanded reopening from coronavirus restrictions at midnight. But Philadelphia entered a more restrictive “modified” green phase, where some additional restrictions will be maintained until at least July 3.
Under the green phase, masks will still be required when entering a business. Large gatherings of more than 250 are prohibited. Working from home is still strongly encourage.
These activities and businesses can reopen today in Philadelphia and the suburbs:
- Residential swimming pools and private swim clubs
- Zoos (outside only)
- Personal services such as salons, barbers, and spas
- Small indoor social and religious gatherings (up to 25 people)
These activities and businesses can reopen today in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties. But they won’t be allowed to reopen in Philadelphia until Friday, July 3 at the earliest:
- Outdoor group recreational and sports activities for youth and adults
- Gyms and indoor exercise classes
- Schools and colleges
- Libraries and museums
- Indoor shopping malls
- Outdoor performances and small outdoor events (up to 50 people)
- Restaurants with indoor seating (with occupancy restrictions)
These activities and businesses can also reopen in the suburbs, but won’t be permitted right away in Philadelphia:
- Casinos
- Large outdoor events (up to 250 people)
- Theaters and indoor events (with occupancy restrictions)
- Large indoor social and religious gatherings (more than 25 people)
- Senior services involving gatherings, such as adult daycare
— Rob Tornoe
All but one county in Pennsylvania have entered the ‘green’ phase of reopening
As of 12:01 a.m., every county in Southeastern Pennsylvania has entered the state’s green phase of expanded reopening from coronavirus restrictions, while Philadelphia will enter a “modified” green phase.
The only county in Pennsylvania that remain in Gov. Tom Wolf’s more restrictive yellow phase is Lebanon County because of an increase in COVID-19 cases there.
Under an agreement with the state, Philadelphia officials will maintain some additional restrictions until July 3.
Under the green phase, masks will still be required when entering a business. Large gatherings of more than 250 are prohibited. Working from home is still strongly encourage.
Some of the changes from yellow to green include:
- Restaurants and bars can open at 50% occupancy.
- Entertainment venues such as theaters, casinos, and shopping malls, can open at 50% occupancy.
- All businesses operating at 50% occupancy in the yellow phase can increase to 75% occupancy.
— Robert Moran
After uptick in coronavirus cases, Delaware delays next phase of reopening
Delaware Gov. John Carney announced late Thursday afternoon that he was delaying the next phase in the state’s economic reopening out of concern that public noncompliance with safety requirements and guidelines could lead to a resurgence of COVID-19.
“Too many Delawareans and visitors are not following basic public health precautions,” Carney said in a statement.
“We’ve heard and seen concerns especially in our beach communities, in restaurants, in gyms, and at sporting events. Now’s not the time to let up. You’re required to wear a mask in public settings. Keep your distance from those outside your household. These are common sense steps that, frankly, are not that difficult to follow. And they’re a small price to pay for keeping our friends and relatives out of the hospital,” Carney said.
Delaware was set to expand reopening on Monday. Carney said he expects to make a decision next week on a new date.
“In Delaware, we are beating this disease. We have flattened the curve. But that’s because Delawareans stayed home and made significant sacrifices to keep others safe. Make no mistake: COVID-19 has not gone away. We’ve seen what has happened in other states when folks let their guard down. Let’s not be one of those states,” he said
— Robert Moran