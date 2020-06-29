Latest Face mask vending machines coming this week to Suburban Station
A New York company will install four mask vending machines at Suburban Station this week.
The machines are set to be installed Tuesday throughout the Center City hub — on the main Regional Rail platform, as well as at 15th and 16th Streets, a company spokesperson said.
David Edelman, cofounder of RapidMask2Go, said last month that he wanted to work with Philly to bring his creation to several locations.
“We recognize for our cities to reopen we’re going to need these masks,” he said. “It’s not that this is your everyday mask. It’s a solution for when you’ve gone out and forgotten your cloth mask.”
Suburban Station is one of SEPTA’s busiest hubs and an entrypoint to Philadelphia for millions of people each year, according to AthenianRazak, which has the master lease for the station’s retail space.
“As people begin to use SEPTA more and commute into Philadelphia for work, these machines are the perfect addition to Suburban Station,” Jackie Buhn, CEO of AthenianRazak, said in a statement.
— Erin McCarthy
Pennsylvania added over 1,100 new coronavirus cases this weekend as state trends upward
Pennsylvania added more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases over the weekend as the number of daily confirmed cases trends upward following the state’s steps to reopen.
On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 621 new cases, the largest single-day increase since June 12. The state reported an additional 505 COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 85,496 — the eighth-highest in the country.
Twenty-seven deaths were reported over the weekend, increasing Pennsylvania’s confirmed death toll to 6,606, with 4,528 deaths associated with nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
The daily increase in new cases comes as all but one county have now moved to the state’s less-restrictive “green” reopening phase. Lebanon County, the last county remaining in the “yellow” phase, is scheduled to move to “green” Friday.
“As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said in a statement, warning that ‘the virus has not gone away.”
“Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently,” Levine added.
— Rob Tornoe
Officials ‘concerned’ over photos from Delaware’s beaches showing people crowding without masks
Health officials in Delaware are encouraging anyone who visited the state’s beaches over the weekend — especially Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach — to get a coronavirus test.
Karyl Rattay, the director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said health officials were “extremely concerned” by a cluster of coronavirus cases at the beach and observations of people not wearing masks or social distancing, including inside bars and restaurants.
“Make no mistake, continuing this behavior is a recipe for disaster. It is a sure way for us to end up with widespread infection that ultimately may not be contained to the beach area,” Rattay said in a statement.
Free COVID-19 testing will be offered Monday at the Starboard restaurant and bar in Dewey Beach from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Gov. John Carney has said he would look closely at testing data from the beaches to determine when the state will move into its third and final phase of reopening, which he pushed back last week due to an increase in cases.
As of Saturday afternoon, 11,226 Delawareans have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 449 people have died. The percentage of people who have tested positive has increased slightly over the past two weeks, averaging about 5.5%.
— Rob Tornoe
Malls in New Jersey open today
In New Jersey, where the state is gradually reopening under “Stage 2,″ merchants at the Cherry Hill Mall eagerly readied their businesses on Sunday in anticipation of long-missed customers. Malls open Monday for the first time since March 17.
Sara Purdy, who owns the Kona Ice Hawaiian-style shaved ice at the mall’s food court, plans to arrive early.
“I’ll be there at 10 a.m. for the 11 o’clock opening,” she said. “I’m excited.”
The mall will allow only 50% capacity and customers must enter through two designated entryways. Employees have to use a separate entrance. Employees and shoppers must wear masks.
“The food court is only open for takeaway, so there’s no inside seating,” Purdy said. “Once you purchase some food, does that mean you have to leave the mall to eat it? We don’t know yet. It’s near impossible to eat a Kona Ice through a mask.”
— Sam Wood
Fauci warns of risk if too many people refuse coronavirus vaccine
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said a coronavirus vaccine may not be enough to protect the country from another outbreak due to polling that suggests many Americans will not be vaccinated.
Fauci said in an interview with CNN that aired Sunday that he would settle for a COVID-19 vaccine that’s 70% to 75% effective at blocking the virus, lower than the 97% effective rate of the measles vaccine but much higher than an annual flu vaccine, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates has been about 43% over the past 10 years.
But if millions of Americans decided not to vaccinate themselves, Fauci said it was “unlikely” any vaccine would provide herd immunity, when a large-enough portion of the population is immune to an infectious disease through vaccine or prior illness, making its spread unlikely.
“There is a general anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling among some people in this country — an alarmingly large percentage of people, relatively speaking,” Fauci added.
Fauci has repeatedly said he is “cautiously optimistic” one or more coronavirus vaccines will be available to the general public in early 2021.
— Rob Tornoe