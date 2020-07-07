Latest Philly won’t shut off water to residents unable to pay
Philadelphia water customers unable to pay their bills due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic won’t have to worry about their water being shut off for the next few months.
The Philadelphia Water Department and Water Revenue Bureau announced Tuesday a moratorium on water shutoffs thought August 31.
The city also has a tiered assistant program that allows some customers to obtain discounted water rates and have their past-due balances removed due to a job loss or special hardship, including unexpected medical bills or the loss of a family member.
“If you can’t pay a water bill because of the pandemic, please get in touch to see how we can help,” Commissioner Randy Hayman said in a statement. “If you can pay, please do so. Water bills are our only way to fund critical investments that ensure Philadelphia has safe, clean water.”
— Rob Tornoe
Cape May County issues warning about cases in several Shore towns
Cape May County has issued a rare warning to beachgoers about an uptick in positive coronavirus cases in the area. Officials pointed to four Shore towns in particular — Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, and Wildwood.
According to the county’s health department, the increase is mainly due to a jump in the number of out-of-state positives cases, mostly detected among young people between the ages of 15 and 25. Overall, Cape May County has reported 788 positive coronavirus cases, and at least 69 residents have died.
“The best way to prevent COVID-19 is by avoiding being exposed, which is why we are urging everyone to practice social distancing,” county health officer Kevin Thomas said in a statement. “We are doing our part in trying to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 cases, but we need our residents and visitors to take action and do their part as well, this is a team effort.”
— Rob Tornoe
Wolf says mask mandate in Pa. could last until there is a coronavirus vaccine
If you live in Pennsylvania, prepare for the likelihood you’ll be wearing face masks until the beginning of 2021, if not longer.
Speaking at an event at the PSECU Child Care Center Playground on Monday, Wolf suggested the state’s mask mandate will remain in effect until a coronavirus vaccine is publicly available. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said publicly the soonest to expect such a vaccine is the beginning of 2021.
“I’m sort of thinking this is until we get a vaccine, but I don’t have any real formal goal there,” Wolf told reporters, according to PennLive.
Wolf said the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Allegheny County has been traced back to people not wearing masks in public places, such as bars and restaurants. Multiple studies clearly show masks reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19.
“Study after study indicates the effectiveness of mask-wearing to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to keep the curve of cases flattened,” Wolf said in a statement. “That’s why we are requiring masks when in public. It is the most simple, effective way to protect yourself and others during our ongoing efforts to mitigate COVID-19.”
Secretary of Health Rachel Levine signed the order on July 1, which mandates that masks be worn in all public places — both indoors and outdoors — where people cannot maintain a proper social distance from others.
— Rob Tornoe
Philly to resume car booting operations
In another step towards the return to normalcy, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will resume booting operations on vehicles on Monday, July 13, the agency announced on Monday.
A vehicle may be booted if it has more than two unpaid parking, red light camera, or speed camera violations, according to executive director Scott Petri.
“We hope that people take advantage of the options available to avoid being booted,” Petri said in a statement. “We encourage anyone who is unsure about their status to contact us.”
The move is the second part of a phased approach that began on June 8 with the return of meter enforcement. The PPA stopped enforcing meters, kiosks, and residential time limits back on March 17, but continued enforcing certain safety violations, like double parking and blocking crosswalks or loading zones.
— Rob Tornoe
Coronavirus transmission rate in N.J. reaches highest since early May
The coronavirus transmission rate in New Jersey has risen to its highest in 10 weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday: Every new case of the coronavirus in the state is now leading to at least one other case.
“As we took the steps to reopen, we knew we were taking on some more risk,” Murphy said. “And that’s probably a partial contributor to the increased rate of transmission.”
Murphy said his state has learned of new outbreaks that are linked to people who have traveled out of state to hot spots. One that has impacted Sussex and Warren Counties, for example, stemmed from people who went to a wedding in South Carolina. The state police also had to break up a crowd of 500 people in Burlington City over the weekend who were partying and dancing inside a restaurant and in its parking lot.
“That sort of stuff indoors, that can’t happen,” Murphy said. “That’s exactly why Arizona and Florida and Texas and other places are exploding.”
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele, and Ellie Rushing