Latest Wildwood postpones weekly fireworks over lack of masks and social distancing
Wildwood is postponing it’s weekly fireworks display on Friday nights due to crowds of people not wearing marks or adhering to social distancing guidelines, Mayor Pete Byron announced Tuesday night.
“Unfortunately, many feel that social distancing and masks are arbitrary rather than lifesaving,” Bryon said in a statement. “If we are going to do this, we have to do it right – do it in a way that we can protect the most valuable part of Wildwood which is people.”
“We simply cannot produce the fireworks in a way that can guarantee public safety, and until we can, it is our duty to examine further possibilities as well as the facts,” Commissioner of Public Safety Steve Mikulski.
Wildwood was one of a handful of Shore towns Cape May County singled out on Monday night in a rare warning to beachgoers about an uptick in positive coronavirus cases in the area, along with Ocean City, Sea Isle City, and Avalon.
According to the county’s health department, the increase is mainly due to a jump in the number of out-of-state positives cases, mostly detected among young people between the ages of 15 and 25. Overall, Cape May County has reported 800 positive coronavirus cases, and at least 69 residents have died.
— Rob Tornoe
East Passyunk Avenue reverses course, won’t close for outdoor dining
The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is reversing course on a decision to temporarily close five blocks of East Passyunk Avenue and offer expanded outdoor dining this weekend.
In a statement to Eater, the organization said it is postponing the event due to “a number of outside circumstances.”
“Just as the City has been constantly evaluating reopening guidance on a daily basis, East Passyunk Avenue has been doing the same,” the entity said in a statement. “We hope to be able to share a new date with you very soon.”
The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District appears to be moving forward with its plan to shut down a section of 2nd Street from Germantown Avenue to Spring Garden on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. to allow outdoor dining.
Old City District was also exploring the idea in temporarily street closures, but has put any plans on pause after a bar owner pulled a gun on a man complaining about a lack of social distancing outside a restaurant on 2nd Street
— Rob Tornoe
Where coronavirus cases are surging and falling in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is now seeing more cases in younger age groups than in the groups older than 50, the Department of Health said Tuesday. Southwestern Pennsylvania has had the highest increase, with young people representing 5% of cases in April to nearly 30% so far this month.
Chester County’s rate has dropped from 37 per 100,000 people to 29. Bucks County has increased from 20 to 32; Montgomery County from 25 to 28, and Delaware County from 23 to 32. According to city data, Philadelphia’s rate has increased slightly from 47 to 48.5.
In Southeastern Pennsylvania, about 15% of cases so far in July have occurred among young people between the ages of 19 to 24, up from just 5% in April, according to the Department of Health. Meanwhile, the rate of new cases among Philadelphians over 50 has decreased, Farley said Tuesday.
— Justine McDaniel, Rob Tornoe and Sean Collins Walsh
Allegheny County’s infection rate now twice as high as Philadelphia’s
The rate of coronavirus infections has remained steady in Philadelphia but increased slightly in areas of the suburbs, data indicated Tuesday.
Pennsylvania reported its highest daily case total in nearly two months on Tuesday, but the one-day spike could be the result of a backlog caused by the holiday weekend, and was partly inflated due to a lag time in reporting from Philadelphia, according to the Department of Health.
The 995 new cases Pennsylvania reported Tuesday included 204 in Allegheny County, which has experienced a surge that has been linked to young people who went to bars and restaurants. Allegheny County’s infection rate is now twice as high as Philadelphia’s.
The state is now seeing more cases in younger age groups than in the groups older than 50, the Department of Health said. Southwestern Pennsylvania has had the highest increase, with young people representing 5% of cases in April to nearly 30% so far this month.
In two weeks, Allegheny County’s rate of infection per 100,000 people has gone from 10 to 100 people, according to data analyzed by The Inquirer. Beaver and Washington Counties have also experienced large increases as the southwestern part of the state continues to see the worst current outbreak.
On June 30, county officials ordered restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol indefinitely. Indoor dining was also put on hold on July 3 for one week due to the spike in new cases. That order is scheduled to expire tomorrow, but it seems unlikely officials will allow indoor dining to resume given the county’s steady increase of cases.
— Justine McDaniel, Rob Tornoe and Sean Collins Walsh