Latest U.S., Canada and Britain accuse Russia of hacking coronavirus vaccine trials
Britain, the United States and Canada say Russia is trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.
The three nations alleged Thursday that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear and said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.
The persistent and ongoing attacks are seen by intelligence officials as an effort to steal intellectual property, rather than to disrupt research.
It was unclear whether any information actually was stolen but Britain’s National Cypersecurity Centre says individuals’ confidential information is not believed to have been compromised.
— Associated Press
17.3 million Americans are receiving jobless benefits; U.S. added 1.3 million new claims last week
The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits remained stuck at 1.3 million last week, an historically high level that indicates many companies are still cutting jobs as the viral outbreak intensifies.
Rising infections paralleled rising applications for aid in some states getting hit right now, and fell in states with declining infections, like New Jersey. In Florida claims doubled to 129,000, and in Georgia they rose nearly one-third to 136,000. In California they increased 23,000 to nearly 288,000. Applications also rose in Arizona and South Carolina.
The total number of people who are receiving jobless benefits dropped 400,000 to 17.3 million, the government said. That suggests that some companies are continuing to rehire workers, which could offset some of the job losses reflected in the still-high level of claims.
Meanwhile, companies continue to lay off people. American Airlines warned its workers Wednesday that it may have to cut up to 25,000 jobs in October because of sharply reduced air travel. Airlines are barred from layoffs until then as a condition of federal aid they have received. United Airlines has already told 36,000 workers they may lose their jobs.
— Associated Press
New Pa. restrictions on restaurants, bars take effect today
New restrictions on Pennsylvania bars, restaurants, and indoor gatherings announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf are effective today, and official hope they will help stop a new surge in cases across the state.
The restrictions are:
- Indoor dining is reduced to 25% capacity, down from 50%
- Bars can only serve alcohol with dine-in food orders or carry-out — bar service is prohibited.
- Nighclubs must close.
- Telework is mandated for all employers, except in situations where it is not possible.
- Indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Outdoor gatherings are limited to 250 people.
At the state’s pandemic peak in April, it confirmed 2,000 new virus cases in one day. By mid-June, the counts had dropped to 300 or 400 new cases per day, but the number of daily new cases has risen again, hitting 1,000 last week and 994 on Wednesday.
After averaging about 400 new cases a day less than a month ago, the state is now averaging close to 800. Case counts have increased in 43 counties and the percentage of people testing positive has increased in 28 counties over about a week, said Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
“This action is necessary now to stop the spread of COVID-19 and stop the disease transmission cycle from repeating,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine said during a press briefing Wednesday. “By acting now ... we can get ahead of the curve.”
— Justine McDaniel and Rob Tornoe
N.J. can ‘go after’ people who violate coronavirus quarantine, Gov. Murphy says
Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey can “go after” travelers who violate the state’s coronavirus quarantine, but stopped short of saying what that punishment could look like.
“Something will happen to you,” Murphy said during an interview on 1010 WINS in New York City on Tuesday, according to NJ Advance Media. “If you’re a real knucklehead and you come in and you flagrantly violate this, the commissioner of health in New Jersey has the teeth to go after you. And she won’t hesitate to do that.”
New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut are asking people traveling from 22 states with high infection rates of coronavirus to self-quarantine for 14-days. Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that New York will fine travels who don’t follow the state’s guidelines up to $2,000, but Murphy has said multiple times he’s relying on individuals to comply to the rules.
“We’re just asking folks to do the right thing here,” Murphy said.
— Rob Tornoe
Cape May-Lewes Ferry reopens to foot traffic
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry reopened for walk-on passengers Wednesday, though there are capacity limits and a new on-boarding process, the Delaware River & Bay Authority announced Wednesday.
Up to 50 foot passengers per vessel will be able to travel across the Delaware Bay. Reservations are required, passengers must arrive at least 45 minutes before their departure, and face masks are required for the 85 minute ride and while in the terminals.
The service is operating on a modified departure schedule, with four daily departures from both Cape May and Lewes. Visit the Cape May-Lewes Ferry’s website for more information.
— Rob Tornoe
Overnight coronavirus roundup
- The U.S. reported 66,273 cases on Wednesday and 941 new deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Texas and Florida each reported more new yesterday than the entire European Union.
- Nearly 1 in 3 children in Florida under the age of 18 have tested positive for coronavirus, according to data published by the state. As of July 9, over 17,703 children had tested positive in the state, at least 213 have been hospitalized, and four have died.
- Delaware released guidance for schools to reopen that includes a mask requirement for students fourth grade and up and social distancing on buses. The state will make a final decision about schools reopening in early August.
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has banned cities and counties within the state from ordering people to wear masks in public places. Georgia reported 3,568 new cases on Wednesday, its second-highest day on record, and is averaging over 3,000 new cases a day, according to the New York Times.