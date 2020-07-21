Latest Judge rules South Jersey gym can remain open, but must follow state’s coronavirus restrictions
A South Jersey gym will be allowed to remain open, but must follow strict guidelines or face being shut down again by the state, a judge ruled Monday night.
New Jersey Superior Court ruled Monday night that Atilis Gym in Bellmawr must comply completely with an executive order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy, which limits indoor gym use to individual training sessions in separate rooms and bars unrestricted public use of the facility.
While the judge didn’t hold the gym’s owners in contempt, the court invited state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli to file a new motion for contempt “if the gym violates the order in any way,” the Attorney General’s office said in a statement.
Gym owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti made national news by reopening their facility back in May, holding rallies and appearing multiple times on Fox News. Recently, the pair announced they were keeping their facility open in defiance of an order from the state, which has barred indoor gyms from operating due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy said last week that indoor activities in gyms and restaurants remain too much of a risk to the public health to allow those businesses to reopen.
“I want to get to gyms. I want to get to indoor dining,” Wolf said at a press briefingFriday. “But we can’t do it if we think we’re going to have a likelihood of killing people.”
— Rob Tornoe
As trash piles up in Philly, union says at least 100 Philadelphia sanitation workers have coronavirus
Garbage continues to pile up on sidewalks across Philadelphia, as sanitation workers call out sick in large numbers. The Streets Department has asked residents to put their garbage out at least a day later than their regular schedule, but said some waste may be picked up one to two days late in some parts of the city.
Leaders of AFSCME Local 427 say at least 100 of the city’s 1,100 sanitation workers have tested positive for COVID-19, and many more have had to self-quarantine after potential exposures. (The Kenney administration has refused to disclose how many city workers have been infected; other major cities regularly release those figures.)
The union leaders blame the problem on the city’s failure to provide workers with adequate personal protective equipment and on the nature of the job: Social distancing is impossible when three sanitation workers have to share a truck cab.
“The membership is coming to work. We’re encouraging the membership to come to work. But our problem is, we’re having more and more members test positive,” Charles Carrington, president of Local 427, told the Inquirer.
But others think there’s more to the story. Councilmember Brian J. O’Neill, a Republican who represents Northeast Philadelphia, called sanitation workers’ absences a “mini-strike” and said they are intentionally letting trash accumulate to pressure the city into giving them hazard pay for working during the pandemic. The union denies that there is an organized effort to keep workers from showing up.
— Sean Collins Walsh
N.J. will allow parents to choose all-remote learning
New Jersey parents will be able to choose remote-only learning for the next school year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday, a move that acknowledged some may not feel safe sending their children back to classrooms.
Though New Jersey schools have been instructed to provide in-person learning at least part-time, Murphy said the lack of clear evidence about the health risks teachers and students face from the coronavirus creates a tough situation.
“This is about as complex a step as we will take or any American state will take,” Murphy said.
New Jersey is faring better than most states in containing the pandemic: Its seven-day average of new daily confirmed cases dropped to the lowest it has been since the crisis began, reaching 220 on Sunday after several days of steady decrease, according to data analyzed by The Inquirer.
Pennsylvania’s largest teachers’ union last week urged the state to require school districts to make plans for online instruction. Most school districts in the Philadelphia region that have announced reopening plans have said they will offer families not comfortable with sending their children to school a fully virtual option, but Pennsylvania has not required it.
— Justine McDaniel and Allison Steele
V Street, the popular Philly Vegan spot, has closed for good due to the pandemic
V Street, the casual Rittenhouse Square sibling of vegan-dining landmark Vedge, has closed for good after 5½ years due to the pandemic, owners Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby said.
“Despite getting [a Paycheck Protection Program loan] in early July to invite some former staff members back to work, many we contacted expressed concerns about the virus, and we completely understand their hesitation,” the couple wrote in a statement to The Inquirer. “Unfortunately, under continuing pandemic conditions, it became clear that we are not able to make the business model work at that location, and we are now in the process of returning the loan.”
“The restaurant industry has been long overdue for meaningful change on many levels, and despite our needing to close this location, we look forward to being a part of that change as we all navigate these unprecedented times,” the couple wrote.
Employees were notified of the closing Friday in an email responding to a July 10 email, signed by 34 V Street workers, seeking redress of a multitude of issues. For months, employees complained about the couple’s lack of communication, particularly about the status of their jobs. The company employed 92 people at the two restaurants, employees said.
Although V Street had been closed, Vedge recently reopened four nights a week for takeout and for eight tables of outdoor dining. A third restaurant, Fancy Radish in Washington, D.C., had been open for takeout but is closed temporarily.
— Michael Klein
- Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will throw out the first pitch on Thursday when the Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees in the first MLB game of the coronavirus-shortened season.
- It’s unclear if Fauci, who said at a Philly conference there is “no end in sight” to the pandemic, will attend a White House coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday scheduled for 5 p.m.
- COVID-19 test results are starting to get delayed because labs across the country are overwhelmed. Quest Diagnostics is warning that testing results can now take up to two weeks — up from its previous one-week estimate just days ago.
- It’s peak season for farm workers in South Jersey, but a labor shortage and inconsistent coronavirus safety measures are leaving many seeking guidance.