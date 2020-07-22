Latest Pa. county that defied coronavirus restrictions sues Wolf over withheld funds
A Pennsylvania county filed suit Wednesday to compel Gov. Tom Wolf to release $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funding that he withheld after county leaders defied his shutdown orders.
Wolf withheld nearly $12.8 million in funding from Lebanon County, where local Republican leaders voted in mid-May to lift pandemic restrictions in defiance of the Democratic governor. Wolf’s decision left Lebanon County as the only Pennsylvania county to have been cut off from a $625 million pot of federal coronavirus relief money distributed by the state.
The lawsuit, filed in Lebanon County Court, cast the Board of Commissioners’ vote to unilaterally move Lebanon to the less restrictive “yellow” phase of Wolf’s reopening plan as merely symbolic. The suit said Wolf had no legal right to withhold funding appropriated by the legislature, accusing him of a “gross abuse of power” and acting like a “de facto King.”
Wolf once again addressed his decision to withhold the money at a news conference in York, Pa. on Tuesday, saying Lebanon County had to pay a price for its decision to defy the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
“The county commissioners in Lebanon County should have thought of that when they violated the law.” Wolf said.
— Associated Press
Gov. Wolf says spike in new cases partially traced back to bars
Gov. Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania’s recent spike in coronavirus cases can be traced back, in part, to bars and other places where people were gathering and drinking together.
Due to a surge of new cases driven by a spike in the western part of the state, Wolf ordered new restrictions last week that forced nightclubs to close and limited bars to serving alcohol to customers seated at a table or booth eating a meal. He also lowered the limit on indoor gatherings to 25 people.
“What we focused on is we know that [the rise in new cases] are coming from places where people are coming together and in close contact where they’re drinking. That’s bars,” Wolf said Tuesday during a press conference outside WellSpan York Hospital in York, according to PennLive. “And so, the order, I think, has really addressed that in a targeted way.”
Wolf said the state has the data, but won’t identify specific bars or businesses because of what happened in South Korea, where very specific information released by the government led to online ridicule and harassment. He also recognized the restrictions are extremely difficult for business owners, but warned the alternative would be worse.
“Isn’t it more frustrating to go through what the bar owners and restaurant owners are going through in Florida, where people are just not going to come to the bar?” Wolf said.
— Rob Tornoe
Toronto Blue Jays will play in Pittsburgh because of coronavirus — if Pa. approves
The Toronto Blue Jays will play home games this season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh if the state of Pennsylvania approves it, two officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
The agreement to share the stadium with the Pirates is pending state approval, according to the officials who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because they were not authorized to speak ahead of the government decision.
Canada denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.
— Associated Press
Pa. coronavirus numbers double what they were last month
With COVID-19 numbers rising stubbornly in the region — and more dramatically in Western Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the nation — the virus continues to cast an ominous shadow over the 2020-21 school year, with administrators confronting unprecedented challenges.
In Pennsylvania, where the seven-day average of daily confirmed cases — 871 — has more than doubled since mid-June, bumped up by outbreaks in the Pittsburgh area, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he would sue the Trump administration if it attempted to withhold federal funds from schools that don’t reopen fully.
While they haven’t rivaled levels in Western Pennsylvania, reported case numbers have inched up in Philadelphia, with the daily average as of Tuesday for the previous seven days at 138, up from 110 the week before. While the rises are not large, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said they might affect the progress of reopenings. Farley said he also was concerned about numbers spiking around the country.
— Anthony R. Wood, Melanie Burney and Oona Goodin-Smith
Pa.‘s spike in cases fueled by Pittsburgh and counties in Southwestern Pa.
— John Duchneskie
Bloomsburg Fair officials apologize for transphobic post about Pa. health secretary
The Bloomsburg Fair is under fire once again, this time after sharing photos of a man in a dunk tank dressed as Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
Levine, a transgender woman, has become the face of the state’s fight against coronavirus. But that has also led to hateful rhetoric mocking her gender, fueled by criticism from some of the state’s early coronavirus restrictions that forced many businesses to close.
According to organizers of the fair, a fire company official not connected to the event wore a dress for his turn in the dunk tank. The incident quickly evolved into what they described as a “disrespectful parody” of Levine, which the fair hyped on a since-deleted Facebook post.
“Dr. Levine? Thank you,” the fair’s page read, according to the Citizen Voice. “You were a hit and raised a lot of money for the local fire companies. Wonder why so many were trying to dunk you.”
Randy Karschener, the president of the Bloomsburg fair, apologized in a press conference Tuesday night, adding that he’s been in contact with Levine’s office about the incident.
“It turned into where people thought that we were offending Dr. Rachel Levine and that was no intention at all, especially to cross-gender, there was absolutely none of that and we apologize,” Karschner said.
The fair, held in Columbia County, 98 miles northwest of Philadelphia, has skirted with controversy in the past. In 2016, officials were forced to remove a vendor selling Nazi flags from the concessions area.
— Rob Tornoe
Wednesday morning round-up
- The United States reported 1,082 new deaths Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, fueled by a continued spike of new cases in the South and West. The seven-day rolling average of deaths per day in the United States is now more than 800, up from an average of about 475 earlier this month but still below a peak of over 2,200 deaths per day in April.
- The state board that oversees Philadelphia’s finances approved the city’s five-year plan Tuesday despite concerns that overly optimistic revenue projections amid the coronavirus pandemic could leave the city with a deficit.
- LabCorp CEO Adam Schechter told CNBC the coronavirus is spreading faster in the United States than the company can expand testing capacity, leading to slower turnaround time for results.