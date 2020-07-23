Latest New Jersey to announce rent relief plan for small businesses
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will announce a new program on Thursday aimed at providing commercial rent relief for small businesses impacted by the cornavirus pandemic.
Murphy is scheduled to make the announcement at West End Park in Long Branch 12 p.m. Thursday. Details of the plan weren’t immediately made available.
The new assistance comes following criticism last week from former Gov. Chris Christie that Murphy was “prioritizing public workers” over small businesses.
On Wednesday, Murphy applauded the creation of the a small business fund created by Christie and his wife, Mary Pat. But Murphy also blasted Christie’s management of the Economic Development Authority, which has come under scrutiny in recent months for its decisions to award billions in tax breaks to large companies. Murphy said the EDA has committed $100 million to help 20,000 small businesses in the wake of the pandemic.
“We are in there every single day doing everything we can for small businesses,” he said.
— Rob Tornoe
Republicans stimulus bill will include $1,200 check, but extension of $600 unemployment benefit unclear
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.
“It won’t be in the base bill,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC about the payroll tax cut, killing the idea for now. The idea has been a major demand of President Donald Trump.
The Republican package, which is scheduled to be released Thursday morning, is not expected to provide any new money for cash-strapped states and cities, which are clamoring for funds, but Republicans propose giving $105 billion to help schools reopen and $15 billion for child care centers to create safe environments for youngsters during the pandemic.
But the GOP measure forges an immediate agreement with Democrats on another round of $1,200 checks to most American adults.
The $600 weekly unemployment benefit boost that is expiring Friday would be cut back, and Mnuchin said it would ultimately be redesigned to provide a typical worker 70% of his or her income. Republicans say continuing the $600 benefit as Democrats is a disincentive to work, but some Republicans are pressing for a temporary extension of the current benefit if the talks drag.
— Associated Press
1.4 million more Americans filed for unemployment last week, rising for the first time since March
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.
The rise in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million underscores the outsize role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week.
All told, the Labor Department said Thursday that roughly 32 million people are receiving unemployment benefits, though that figure could include double-counting by some states. Some economists say the figure is likely closer to 25 million.
Last week’s pace of unemployment applications — the 18th straight week it’s topped 1 million — was up from 1.3 million the previous week. Before the pandemic, the number of weekly applications had never exceeded 700,000.
— Associated Press
Cases up in both Philly and the suburbs
As the virus continued to extract a seismic economic toll, rising case numbers in Philadelphia and its suburbs stoked new anxieties Wednesday, even as some Pennsylvania lawmakers called Gov. Tom Wolf a “tyrant” and urged him to move ahead with reopening the economy.
Pennsylvania had recorded 7,063 coronavirus-related deaths as of Wednesday and more than 100,000 confirmed cases. While death rates have been declining, the seven-day average for daily confirmed cases through Monday was twice what it was in mid-June, according to an Inquirer analysis.
Philadelphia announced 132 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, roughly in line with the recent average number of cases reported per day. The city also confirmed seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday. A total of 1,673 Philadelphia residents have now died of the virus and the city has reported a total of 28,874 confirmed cases.
Surges in Western Pennsylvania have swelled the commonwealth’s numbers, and on Wednesday the state scotched a plan to have the Toronto Blue Jays play their “home” games in Pittsburgh.
Infections have also been ticking upward this month in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware Counties. The county Health Department said half the new cases over the past seven days were among people under age 30.
— Anthony R. Wood, Rob Tornoe, and Allison Steele
U.S. Attorney tells Philly mayor canceling big parades but allowing protests is ‘unconstitutional'
Mayor Jim Kenney’s policy of prohibiting large permitted events like the Mummers Parade while allowing spontaneous protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis is “plainly unconstitutional,” U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain told the city administration Wednesday.
“The subtext, of course, is clear: the city has seen a surge of protests inspired by the killing of George Floyd and does not want to be perceived as prohibiting those gatherings, regardless of any possible public health consequences, but has decided to prohibit other forms of protected speech,” McSwain wrote in a letter to City Solicitor Marcel Pratt. “The First Amendment, however, does not allow the city to pick and choose like that.”
Kenney spokesperson Mike Dunn said the administration “values and respects the First Amendment and the resulting rights and protections to our residents,” and said it will offer a fuller response to McSwain’s letter in the near future.
“The city is continuing to balance these rights and the significant health risks posed by the pandemic,” Dunn said in a statement. “We are trying to save lives, and we are confident that this approach protects the residents of this city from a surge in COVID-19 while safeguarding the constitutional right to free speech.”
— Sean Collins Walsh
Gov. Murphy calls out ‘bozos’ spreading coronavirus rumor involving daughter
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy criticized “bozos” who he said were promoting a conspiracy theory that he and his family were defying coronavirus restrictions so his daughter could hold a wedding.
Erin Murphy, a 20-year-old college student, is self-quarantining in New Jersey after coming home from Virginia, according to the governor. Virginia was among the states added to New Jersey’s travel quarantine earlier this week.
“There’s insanity on social media sometimes,” Murphy said during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday. “That’s my daughter, who did not have a bachelorette party, is not engaged, and is not getting married this weekend. Just for the record, to all of you bozos out there who think otherwise.”
As NJ Advance Media reported, rumors of the large wedding have spread on social media and have even been promoted by a few right-leaning media outlets. Earlier this month, the Park Savoy Estate in Florham Park — where the larger wedding was alleged to have taken place — wrote on its Facebook page the claims were “false and patently untrue.”
— Rob Tornoe
Thursday morning round-up
- The United States reported more than 1,000 new deaths for the second day in a row, driven by a sharp increases in Arizona, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. At least 623,897 Americans have died after contracting coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, which reported 1,195 new deaths Wednesday.
- Several cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, and Costa Mesa, Calif., will fine residents for not wearing a mask in public. Indiana, Minnesota, and Ohio all announced new mask mandates on Wednesday, joining Pennsylvania, New Jersey and at least 25 other states.
- Two cafeterias in the White House complex were forced to close after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. According to the New York Times, the cafeterias are in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and the New Executive Office Building, which are next to the West Wing.
- The University of Delaware has reversed course, and is now opting to hold most classes virtually in the fall. Only “select” courses requiring classroom attendance will meet on campus.