Latest Coronavirus cases: Where things stand in and around Philly
Here’s where the pandemic stands in Philadelphia and across the region through Thursday, comparing the two more recent seven-day periods (data provided by each respective local health department):
- Philadelphia: 536 new cases reported Sept. 9-15, a decrease of 9.9% compared to the previous week (though the city does warn some data may be delayed). Overall, 35,538 cases, at least 1,774 deaths.
- Pennsylvania: 5,962 new cases reported from Sept. 10-16, an increase of 17.9% over the previous week. Overall, 147,923 cases, at least 7,913 deaths.
- New Jersey: 2,761 cases reported from Sept. 9-15, an increase of 16.5% over the previous week. Overall, 198,361 cases, at least 16,045 deaths.
- Delaware: 745 new cases reported from Sept. 10-16, an increase of 11.8% over the previous week. Overall, 19,318 cases, at least 619 deaths.
— Rob Tornoe
Wolf changes Pennsylvania rules on alcohol sales as part of expanded indoor dining
Alcohol sales for on-site consumption at all Pennsylvania restaurants must end by 11 p.m., effective Monday, Sept. 21, under an order issued Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine. Customers will have until midnight to finish their last drink.
The current alcohol-sales deadline in the counties outside of Philadelphia is 2 a.m. In Philadelphia, it is 11 p.m. To-go cocktail sales end at 11 p.m., as well.
Wolf’s mandate could have been more draconian. Wolf had announced last week that the curfew would be 10 p.m., which frustrated the owners of sports bars, in particular.
All drinks in Pennsylvania must be served with a meal, defined as “food prepared on the premises sufficient to constitute breakfast, lunch, or dinner.”
The move-up coincides with an increase in indoor capacity for restaurants outside of the city to 50%, if they self-certify that they are complying with COVID-19 safety precautions. Those that don’t self-certify may remain at 25%, which also is the current limit in Philadelphia. The percentages must include guest-facing staff.
Philadelphia restaurants may seat no more than four people at tables indoors and six people at outdoor tables, including private events.
“As we continue to take critical steps to continue to mitigate the spread of [the coronavirus], we also recognize that this pandemic has taken a significant toll on the food services industry, so we must balance public health and economic recovery,” Wolf said in a statement. “These orders give restaurants the ability to increase indoor occupancy safely while giving customers confidence when deciding to patronize a restaurant.”
— Michael Klein
Chiefs fans who attended NFL game tests positive for coronavirus
A fan who attended the Kansas City Chiefs' home opener at Arrowhead Stadium last week tested positive for coronavirus.
The Kansas City Health Department said at least ten people had close contact with the individual, and have been instructed to quarantine and get tested themselves.
“I want to remind everyone that COVID-19 is anywhere and everywhere. While we’re all tired of it, frustrated and even angry at how it has altered and stricken our lives and livelihoods, we must continue to think of those who have not and will not survive it,” said Kansas City Health Director Rex Archer.
While most NFL teams, including the Eagles, aren’t allowing fans into the stands, a handful of teams have opened up their stadiums under capacity limits. Last night, 6,000 fans were on hand at FirstEnergy Stadium to watch the Cleveland Browns defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL games were fans will be in attendance this weekend include:
- Bills-Dolphins: Up to 13,000 fans will be allowed into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
- Vikings-Colts: Up to 2,500 fans will be allowed into Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
- Falcons-Cowboys: Dallas hasn’t revealed how many fans it will allow into AT&T Stadium. Texas guidelines cap capacity at 50%, which would be upward of 40,000 fans.
Not only are the Eagles not allowing fans into Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia announced street and parking lot closures around the stadium Sunday to prevent tailgating.
— Rob Tornoe
Ex-White House coronavirus task force adviser calls out Trump’s handling of pandemic
President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic showed a “flat-out disregard for human life” because his “main concern was the economy and his reelection,” according to a senior adviser on the White House coronavirus task force who left the White House in August.
Olivia Troye, who worked as homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser to Vice President Pence for two years, said that the administration’s response cost lives and that she will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this fall because of her experience in the Trump White House.
“The president’s rhetoric and his own attacks against people in his administration trying to do the work, as well as the promulgation of false narratives and incorrect information of the virus have made this ongoing response a failure,” she said in an interview.
Troye is the first Trump administration official who worked extensively on the coronavirus response to forcefully speak out against Trump and his handling of the pandemic.
The White House dismissed Troye as a disgruntled former employee, minimized her role on the task force and disputed her characterization that the pandemic response has not gone well. But Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Troye was “important to the team.”
“I interacted with Olivia. I liked her, she was a good person. She was important to the team as a staff person to the coronavirus task force," Fauci said during an interview on MSNBC Thursday night. “The only thing I can say is that there are a lot of people who are looking carefully and are driven by the truth … to make sure that there’s not political things that drive what should be scientific considerations.”
— The Washington Post
For adults with intellectual disabilities, COVID-19 poses many challenges
Michael Swainson, 47, is a very independent adult. He also is a client of a program that helps people with intellectual disabilities manage for themselves as much as possible in the homes and communities of their choice.
When COVID-19 hit, and Swainson was furloughed and had to follow stay-at-home orders, he became depressed and worried about his finances — as did millions of Americans. But for him and other adults with intellectual disabilities, the pandemic came with an additional layer of complexity, because they need extra assistance with issues far less challenging than this.
“I got upset, and I couldn’t do anything about it,” Swainson said.
Swainson is a client of KenCrest, a Philadelphia-based provider organization that is striving to keep the community safe, even as its clients are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. Lauren Tilghman, director of strategic communication for KenCrest, said the majority of its clients have underlying health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, or diabetes, which makes them more vulnerable to the coronavirus. In Pennsylvania, people with intellectual disabilities are nearly twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as other residents who test positive for the virus, according to an NPR analysis.
Stephen Davis, program director for PersonLink, another agency in Philadelphia providing supports to people with intellectual disabilities, also said the pandemic has been very disruptive to its clients.
“If you want to talk about empathy, the first thing that we should think about is, whatever you may be going through as an individual, know that our population is experiencing that tenfold,” Davis said.
— Courtenay Harris Bond, for the Inquirer