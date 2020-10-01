Latest Cases spiking in Ocean County town, where the positivity rate is 27%
New Jersey officials sounded the alarm over Ocean County Wednesday, where a spike in new cases has caused the state to send in more contact tracers and testing capacity.
State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said nearly 30% of all new coronavirus cases in the state over the past six days were from Ocean County, the majority of which were reported in Lakewood, a fast-growing area known for its large Orthodox Jewish population.
In Lakewood, 27% of coronavirus tests have come back positive, a mammoth number compared to the state’s positivity rate of 3%. Both Gov. Phil Murphy and local leaders have linked the increase in part to religious gatherings or parties.
“The reality is the numbers are going up. We expect the numbers to be high and even higher for a couple of days, the more we push testing,” Rabbi Avi Schnall, a community leader and state director of Orthodox Jewish advocacy group Agudath Israel, told the Asbury Park Press.
“This is something we are taking very, very seriously,” Murphy said on Wednesday. “We’re all trying to figure out the Ocean County spike.”
— Rob Tornoe and Allison Steele
Fauci hits back at Trump over mask comments
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, shot back at President Donald Trump for taking previous comments about masks “out of context” during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.
During the debate, Trump mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for always wearing a mask in public and claimed Fauci initially said “masks are not good. Then he changed his mind.” When Biden pointed out that Trump’s own CDC director said masks save lives, the president shot back, “Dr. Fauci said the opposite.”
In a new interview on ABC News’s Start Here podcast, Fauci said that in the early days of the pandemic, masks weren’t recommended out of fear people would hoard them and create shortages for public health workers. But once scientists realized people could spread the virus asymptotically, masks — especially cloth coverings — quickly became an essential tool to controlling the transmission of COVID-19.
“I have been on the airways, on the radio, on TV, begging people to wear masks,” Fauci said. “And I keep talking in the context of: Wear a mask, keep physical distance, avoid crowds, wash your hands and do things more outdoors vs. indoors.”
— Rob Tornoe
Cases on the rise in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
While the number of new cases in Philadelphia has stabilized over the past two weeks, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are all experiencing increases in new cases as we head into the fall and winter months.
On a positive note, hospitalizations remain low, as the increase in new cases is being driven largely by a spike in cases among people aged 18 to 22.
Here’s where things stand through Wednesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 918 new cases a day, about 41% higher than Aug. 31 (650 cases a day on average)
- New Jersey: Averaging 612 new cases a day, about 95% higher than Aug. 31 (313 cases a day on average)
- Delaware: Averaging 112 new cases a day, about 55% higher than Aug. 31 (72 cases a day on average)
— Rob Tornoe
American Airlines to furlough 19,000 employees
American Airlines, the largest carrier at Philadelphia International Airport, said it will begin to furlough 19,000 employees after lawmakers in Washington couldn’t agree on a coronavirus relief bill that would help bailout airlines hit hard by the pandemic.
With Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin scheduled to resume negotiations over a new relief bill today, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said in a letter to employees he’s leaving the door open to federal aid that can prevent the furloughs.
“I informed the Secretary that if these efforts to extend [the Payroll Support Program] are successful over the next few days, we will reverse our furlough processes and recall any impacted team members,” Parker wrote.
The Payroll Support Program provided $32 billion to airline companies on the condition they guaranteed the jobs and pay rates of employees. That funding expired on Sept. 30.
United Airlines announced it would furlough 13,000 employees, but also said an extension of the Payroll Support Program would allow them to bring those workers back.
— Rob Tornoe
Thursday morning roundup
- The U.S. reported 42,812 new cases and at least 946 deaths on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, new cases are up about 14% over the past two weeks, driven by spikes in Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Utah.
- President Trump is scheduled to hold large campaign rallies in Wisconsin this weekend, where an outbreak has caused new cases to spike 71% over the past two weeks. The rallies are planned for La Crosse and Green Bay, which the White House coronavirus task force has designated “red zones.”
- Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will resume negotiations today on a new coronavirus relief bill that could include a resumption of a weekly $600 benefit to unemployed workers and a new round of $1,200 stimulus checks to most Americans.
- The economic collapse sparked by the pandemic is triggering the most unequal recession in modern U.S. history, overwhelmingly affecting minority and low-wage workers, the Washington Post reports.