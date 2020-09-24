Latest Pa. schools allowing fans in the stands after judge nixed Wolf’s restrictions
Some Pennsylvania school districts are letting more fans in the stands after a federal judge’s ruling that tossed statewide pandemic limits on crowd size.
The state Department of Education has asked schools to voluntarily comply with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s gathering restrictions, which had been set at 25 indoors and 250 outdoors until last week’s court ruling that such limits were unconstitutional.
The Wolf administration is appealing that ruling, but a number of districts have already opted to go their own way. They include the Altoona Area School District, which will allow up to 3,400 spectators at Mansion Park Stadium — 33% of its capacity — for Friday’s game. If all goes well, Altoona would let more than 5,000 attend the following week’s rivalry game against nearby Hollidaysburg.
The Eastern Lancaster School District, meanwhile, will allow as many as 1,000 people into its stadium, and up to 148 for indoor events like girls volleyball. In the Philadelphia suburbs, Central Bucks School District will give its athletes two game passes per family.
Likewise, the Hempfield Area School District outside Pittsburgh intends to distribute two tickets to each football player, cheerleader and band member. District officials estimate that will result in no more than 1,000 people in a stadium that holds about 6,000. Concession stands will be closed, and spectators won’t be allowed to mill about.
— Associated Press
870,000 new workers filed for jobless benefits last week, up slightly from the week before
Another 870,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time on Thursday, a slight increase over last week as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the economy.
While it is the fourth consecutive week that first-time jobless filings have come in under 1 million, it reveals a persistently high level of unemployment six months into a pandemic experts fear will get worse before a vaccine becomes available.
— Rob Tornoe
New cases up in New Jersey, down slightly in Pennsylvania
Here’s where the region stands Thursday morning in terms of new coronavirus cases per day, based on an Inquirer analysis of data provided by the New York Times, the COVID Tracking Project, and their respective health departments:
- Philadelphia: Averaging 80 new cases a day over the past week, down about 11% compared to last week. Overall, 35,951 in Philadelphia have tested positive for coronavirus.
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 793 new cases a day over the past week, down slightly compared to last week. Overall, 152,544 in Pennsylvania have tested positive for coronavirus.
- New Jersey: Averaging 457 new cases a day over the past week, up about 14% compared to last week. Overall, 202,779 in New Jersey have tested positive for coronavirus.
- Delaware: Averaging 85 new cases a day over the past week, down about 35% compared to last week. Overall, 19,830 in Delaware have tested positive for coronavirus.
— Rob Tornoe
Trump attacks FDA plan for tougher standards on vaccine approval
President Trump on Wednesday said a plan by the Food and Drug Administration to issue tough new standards for emergency approval of a coronavirus vaccine “sounds like a political move” and warned that the White House might reject it.
Trump said he had “tremendous trust in these massive companies” developing prospective vaccines and suggested that they, not federal regulators, could best determine when a vaccine should be made available to the American people. “When you have great companies coming up with these vaccines, why would they [the FDA] have to be, you know, adding great length to the process? We want to have people not get sick.”
“I don’t see why it should be delayed further,” he said. “That is a lot of lives you’re talking about.”
His comments raised questions about the integrity of the vaccine approval process on the same day that four top administration health officials, including FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, in a Senate hearing, tried to reassure the public that any vaccine decision would be free of political interference and based strictly on data reviewed by FDA career scientists.
— Washington Post
Fauci said he told a meddling Trump official to ‘take a hike’
Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a meddling Trump official to “take a hike,” according to The Atlantic.
“Caputo enabled Alexander,” Fauci said in an email to Atlantic reporter Alexis Madrigal, referring to former DHS spokesperson Michael Caputo and his former science advisor, Paul Alexander. Politico released emails earlier this month that showed Alexander attempting to muzzle government scientists, including Fauci, about the risks of coronavirus.
“Alexander is the one who directly tried to influence the CDC (he may have succeeded, I cannot really say) and even me (I told him to go take a hike)," Fauci said.
Caputo announced last week he was taking a medical leave after urging Trump supporters to prepare for an armed insurrection and accusing government scientists of “sedition” in a Facebook Live video.
Fauci will take part in a Facebook Live chat with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Thursday morning at 11:15 a.m., which can be viewed on Murphy’s Facebook page.
— Rob Tornoe
Thursday morning roundup
- More than 201,000 people in the United States have died of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 6.9 million Americans have tested positive.
- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that a second wave of the coronavirus is already underway, pointing to outbreaks in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. “We’re on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring," Trudeau said.