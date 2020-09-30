Latest Economy plunges 31.4% in spring, but big rebound expected
The U.S. economy plunged at a record rate in the spring but is poised to swing to a record increase in the quarter that just ended.
The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, fell at a rate of 31.4% in the April-June quarter, only slightly changed from the 31.7% drop estimated one month ago.
The new report, the government’s last look at the second quarter, showed a decline that was almost four times larger than the previous record-holder, a fall of 10% in the first quarter of 1958 when Dwight Eisenhower was president.
Economists believe the economy will expand at an annual rate of 30% in the current quarter as businesses have re-opened and millions of people have gone back to work. That would shatter the old record for a quarterly GDP increase, a 16.7% surge in the first quarter of 1950 when Harry Truman was president.
Many are forecasting that growth will slow significantly in the final three months of this year to a rate of around 4% and could actually topple back into a recession if Congress fails to pass another stimulus measure or if a rising number of coronavirus cases sharply curtails economic activity.
— Associated Press
Trump downplays masks and contradicts scientists during debate
During a chaotic and fiery presidential debate Tuesday night, President Donald Trump once again claimed a potential coronavirus vaccine was just “weeks away,” contradicting his own public health officials.
Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Moncef Slaoui, the director of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine project, remain cautiously optimistic a COVID-19 vaccine will make it to the general public by the middle of 2021. Trump said he “disagreed with both of them,” and continued to push the idea that a vaccine might be approved before Election Day.
“We’re going to deliver it right away,” Trump claimed. Former Vice President Joe Biden pushed back, repeating statements from public health officials that a vaccine may be available to some by the end of the year, but most won’t receive it until 2021.
Trump also mocked Biden for wearing a mask and continued to downplay the importance of facial coverings, which public health officials say are essential in lowering the rate of infections.
“Masks make a big difference,” Biden said. “His own head of the CDC said if … everyone just wore masks and social distanced between now and January, we’d probably save up to 100,000 lives. It matters.”
“And they’ve also said the opposite,” Trump interrupted.
“No serious person said the opposite,” Biden responded.
— Rob Tornoe
Cases on the rise in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
While Philadelphia has seen two weeks with an average of fewer than 75 new cases a day, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are all experiencing a rise in new cases as we head into the fall and winter months.
On a positive note, hospitalizations remain low, as the increase in new cases is being driven largely by a spike in cases among people aged 18 to 22.
Here’s where things stand at the moment, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 881 new cases a day, about 38% higher than Aug. 30 (637 cases a day on average)
- New Jersey: Averaging 569 new cases a day, about 92% higher than Aug. 30 (295 cases a day on average)
- Delaware: Averaging 110 new cases a day, about 66% higher than Aug. 30 (66 cases a day on average)
— Rob Tornoe
The NFL has its first coronavirus outbreak. Here’s how it plans to respond.
The Tennessee Titans, who defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis, shut down in-person activities Tuesday after three players and five team staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL and the players' union announced.
On Tuesday afternoon, Tennessee placed defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and tight end Tommy Hudson on its COVID-19 reserve list. That list can be used for players who test positive or for those found through contact tracing to have been exposed.
The Vikings announced that they have not seen any positive test results as of Tuesday morning, though they also suspended in-person club activities.
The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Vikings are slated to visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, and as of Tuesday afternoon the NFL was proceeding as if both games will go on as scheduled, Maske reports. However, the league did not include any specifics about rescheduling when it announced its coronavirus protocols earlier this year, so we’re left to speculate about what might happen if one or more teams cannot play.
Should the Titans-Steelers game become unplayable Sunday, the NFL schedule does offer some room for maneuvering.
The league could make Week 4 the bye week for both teams and reschedule the Tennessee-Pittsburgh game for Week 7, when Tennessee originally was supposed to have a bye and the Steelers were to face the Baltimore Ravens. Week 7 would then become the Ravens' bye week. Baltimore could then face Pittsburgh in Week 8, which is the Steelers' scheduled bye week. Also, playing Monday is a possibility for Titans-Steelers, and that would give the Titans one more day to practice.
The solution seemingly is more complicated if the Vikings and Texans cannot play in Week 4. Minnesota’s bye week is Week 7, and Houston’s is Week 8.
— Washington Post