Latest Pennsylvania, New Jersey to hold coronavirus briefings Monday
Officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will offer coronavirus updates on Monday. Here’s a schedule of how to watch and stream:
- Pennsylvania, 11:30 a.m.: Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine, live-streamed via the department’s Facebook account and available on the state’s website via livestream.
- New Jersey, 12:00 p.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy and public health officials, live-streamed on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.
— Rob Tornoe
How to sign up for Philly COVID-19 vaccine alerts
The general public is not eligible yet for the COVID-19 vaccine. But if you live in Philly, you can now “pre-commit” to receiving a vaccine and become among the first to know when it’s your turn to get vaccinated.
- To sign up, visit phillyfightingcovid.com/vaccine, and click on the button that says “pre-commit to getting vaccinated.”
- Enter your full name and email address, and create a password to create an account.
- Check your email for a confirmation email. You need to click the confirmation link in the email, which confirms your account and takes you to a page on COVIDReadi, the portal PFC is using to register those who pre-commit.
- On the COVIDReadi landing page, click the “pre-commit to getting vaccinated” button.
- On the following form, you’ll need to provide personal information, including your name, contact information, occupation, and where you live and work.
Once you sign and complete the form, you’ll receive updates about when it’s your turn to be vaccinated.
To check the current vaccine phase in Pennsylvania, visit health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Vaccine.aspx.
— Grace Dickinson
Cases on the rise again in Pa. as death toll remains high
After a drop during the holidays, most likely due to a decrease in testing, cases are once again on the rise in Pennsylvania. The commonwealth is averaging over 8,400 new COVID-19 cases a day, up 17% compared to two weeks ago.
Pennsylvania has also reported more than 200 COVID-19 deaths in four out of the past five days, and is averaging more deaths a day than at any point during the pandemic.
The commonwealth reported 376 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, and is now averaging 211 reported coronavirus deaths a day. Overall, at least 17,770 Pennsylvanians have died after contracting COVID-19.
Here’s where COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and vaccinations stand through Monday morning across the region and country, according to an Inquirer analysis of the most recent data from each local health department and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, and the COVID Tracking Project.
Pennsylvania
- Vaccinations: 249,185 vaccine doses administered out of 753,000 doses allocated (about 33%)
- Cases: Averaging 8,421 new cases a day, up 17% compared to this time to two weeks ago (7,174 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 5,201 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down % compared to two weeks ago (5,905 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 211 COVID-19 deaths a day, up 36% slightly compared to two weeks ago (155 deaths a day)
New Jersey
- Vaccinations: 156,021 vaccine doses administered out of 572,250 doses received (about 27%)
- Cases: Averaging 5,185 new cases a day, down slightly compared to this time to two weeks ago (4,435 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 3,589 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, slightly up compared to two weeks ago (3,469 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 95 COVID-19 deaths a day, up 53% compared to two weeks ago (62 deaths a day)
Delaware
- Vaccinations: 26,567 vaccine doses administered out of 53,560 doses received (about 50%)
- Cases: Averaging 800 new cases a day, down slightly compared to this time to two weeks ago (634 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 472 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 17% compared to two weeks ago (403 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 6 COVID-19 deaths a day, basically flat compared to two weeks ago (5 deaths a day)
— Rob Tornoe
Lawmakers may have been exposed to the coronavirus in Capitol lockdown, attending physician says
Lawmakers who hunkered down together for safety while a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday may have been exposed to someone in the same room who was infected with the coronavirus, according to the Office of the Attending Physician.
“On Wednesday January 6, many members of the House community were in protective isolation in a room located in a large committee hearing space,” Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, wrote in an email that was sent to lawmakers Sunday morning. “The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others. During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”
Experts have warned that the storming of the Capitol building could have contributed to the public health crisis as a potential superspreader event.
“There’s going to be chains of transmission that come out of that kind of mass gathering,” former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Sunday during an interview on CBS News’s Face the Nation.
— Washington Post
Monday morning roundup: 2020 was the deadliest year U.S. history
- More than 3 million people died in the U.S. in 2020, the country’s deadliest year since 1918, according to preliminary numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, at least 400,000 more than 2019, due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Fink’s Hoagies, a sandwich destination in Tacony best known for its carefully constructed Italian hoagie, is appealing COVID-19 citations that forced the business to close and refuses to pay city fines. “That’s an abuse of power,” said owner Dennis Fink. “It’s shaking me down, is what they’re doing.”
- Should college students be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine? It’s too early for institutions to decide.
- Pope Francis said he will receive a coronavirus vaccination as soon as this week, calling it an ethical obligation.