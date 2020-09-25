Latest Pa. overpaid some unemployed workers, then slashed their checks
Majid Ali spent months shouldering mounting bills before finally receiving unemployment benefits.
The $195 a week was a relief to the behavioral health specialist, who was furloughed when Philadelphia schools shut down. Ali, 57, quickly spent the money to catch up on car payments, cable bills, and other expenses once he got paid in June.
Then Ali got more bad news.
In July, state officials at the Department of Labor and Industry said that due to their own error, Ali was issued “duplicate payments” of benefits, and they needed to recover the extra money. For the next eight weeks, Ali got just $98 a week to effectively pay back the state.
Ali is not alone. Pennsylvania accidentally overpaid about 30,000 claims in July for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, a benefits program for self-employed or contract workers, said the Department of Labor and Industry, which administers the benefit. The duplicate payments totaled $280 million. There have been 28 million PUA claims in Pennsylvania totaling more than $5 billion in payments since March, according to the department.
— Christian Hetrick, Juliana Feliciano Reyes
Herd immunity could protect us in theory, but in reality would be a ‘failing of public health,’ experts say
Politicians and public health experts have touted herd immunity as one way to stop COVID-19 without a vaccine. The scientific concept explains that a virus will die out after a high percentage of a population is infected and survives the disease, developing immunity. Vaccines speed this process much more safely, but experts think we will be well into 2021 before most Americans can get immunized.
Most epidemiologists believe that if 50% to 70% of the population becomes immune to the coronavirus either through vaccination or illness, the pandemic would end. That’s because when most people are immune to a particular disease, the vulnerable are less likely to encounter a carrier of that illness.
But could herd immunity be a realistic way to stop the spread of the virus before vaccines are available?
Henry Fraimow, an infectious-disease specialist at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, and Michael LeVasseur, a professor in epidemiology at Drexel Dornsife School of Public Health, provided some insight.
“The idea of exposing 70% of the population at the same time to get herd immunity is such a failing of public health,” LeVasseur said. “The number of people who are going to die is staggering. It’s like throwing the baby out with the bathwater, setting it on fire and running it over with a truck. ”
— Bethany Ao
America is still in the first wave of the pandemic, Fauci says
Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said the U.S. remains in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic since cases have yet to return to a baseline level.
Cases would have to almost “literally disappear” before a second wave could occur, as they did during the 1918 pandemic, Fauci told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta in an online conversation on Thursday. With that in mind, he urged people to think of the coming months differently.
“Rather than say, ‘A second wave,’ why don’t we say, ‘Are we prepared for the challenge of the fall and the winter?’” said Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
Strict adherence to social distancing guidelines, mask wearing, and other public health measures could make the challenge less difficult, he said, as could getting a flu shot. If enough people take these actions, both the effects of the coronavirus and the flu season may be mitigated, he said.
As for the debate over whether people should trust a fast-tracked vaccine in light of political pressure by the Trump administration, Fauci said he would get the shot if it’s approved by the FDA.
“These are respected, trained people who are much better at models and statistics and all that other stuff than any of us are,” he said. “If [FDA scientists] look at it and say, ‘We really feel strongly we should go this way,’ I would back the scientists. I would have to do that, as a scientist, and I would express that. ”
— Erin McCarthy
Friday morning roundup
- More than 202,820 people in the United States have died of coronavirus as of early Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 6.9 million have been sickened. Cases are rising in Midwestern states such as Wisconsin and Iowa.
- United is set to be the first U.S. airline to offer passengers coronavirus tests before they board their flights — and skip their destination’s 14-day quarantine if they test negative. The program will begin Oct. 15 for customers flying between San Francisco and Hawaii, and the company said it plans to expand the program to other destinations.
- Around the world, cases are surging in several countries, some of which saw outbreaks in the spring and others that had so far been relatively unscathed by the pandemic. The EU’s health commissioner warned Europe is at a “decisive" moment in handling its second wave. Meanwhile, spikes are occurring in Russia and the Middle East, where Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the nation may be nearing “the edge of the abyss. ”