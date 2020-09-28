Latest Golf is booming in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic
If you’re having difficulty finding a tee time at your local golf course, you’re not alone.
After local golf courses were required to close down for upwards of two months in March and April after the coronavirus pandemic swept into the United States, people of both genders and all ages have been coming out in droves to chase that little white ball around, both locally and nationally.
According to figures compiled by Golf Datatech, which provides the golf industry with specialized market research, the numbers of rounds played nationally in August were up 20.6% from the same month last year. After being down 18% for the first four months of 2020, the number has gotten out of the red and is now up 6% for the year through August, thanks to increases of 13.9% in June and 19.7% in July.
Depending on weather the remainder of the year, rounds are expected to exceed the record of 441 million in 2019 by 4 to 8%, according to National Golf Foundation research.
— Joe Juliano
CDC recommends small Thanksgiving dinners, skipping parades
This Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control recommends skipping holiday parades and large family dinners for smaller, virtual, or outdoor gatherings to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the CDC, “lower-risk” Thanksgiving activities include eating dinner with members of your household, preparing food for family and neighbors and delivering without contact, watching parades or movies from home, and partaking in Black Friday shopping online.
“Medium-risk” activities include having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community, and visiting pumpkin patches or orchards while wearing masks and employing social distancing. Shopping in crowded stores just before or on Thanksgiving, participating or watching a crowded race or parade, using alcohol or drugs, and attending large gatherings with people from outside your household are all considered “higher-risk.”
Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others, the CDC says, but if you must travel, know the risks involved.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
What does in-person school look like in the COVID-19 era? Here’s a look inside.
No doubt: In-person school looks different in the COVID-19 era. Preschoolers can’t share crayons. Lunch happens in the classroom. Children mostly stay in a single space, with art and music teachers hauling materials from room to room. Teachers can’t send children to the office to relay messages or drop off forms. Parents aren’t allowed inside at all, but a cleaner with a backpack full of sanitizer is a constant presence, wiping frequently touched surfaces and spraying rooms between uses.
— Kristen A. Graham
Pa.'s COVID-19 mobile testing unit pulled into Philly with the aim of reaching the Latinx community
Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Mobile Response Unit made its first stops in Philadelphia this weekend, bringing free testing, information, swag, and bilingual support.
Made possible by a partnership among the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Independence Blue Cross Foundation, and Latino Connection, a multicultural marketing agency, the blue-and-white RV is known as CATE, for Community-Accessible Test and Education. It stopped this weekend at the Columbia North YMCA on North Broad Street and Concilio, a Latino community organization on Hunting Park Avenue. It had already made numerous stops elsewhere in the state.
“The CATE mobile response initiative has already made 28 stops across 15 counties where approximately 550 COVID-19 tests have been administered at no cost to our most vulnerable communities,” said George Fernandez, CEO and founder of Latino Connection. “Additionally, we’re making it accessible for people to receive free PPE items and information in both English and Spanish, which is essential for closing the divide on health disparity in Pennsylvania.”
— Rita Giordano
Atlantic City firefighters sue after 65 perhaps exposed to COVID-19, saying city showed ‘blatant disregard’ for their health
The Atlantic City firefighters union, saying the city has shown “blatant disregard” for the health and safety of its members, has sued the city and state after six firefighters tested positive last week for the coronavirus, potentially exposing 65 firefighters to the pandemic.
The union’s complaint, filed Friday in Superior Court, alleges that the department’s policy of directing firefighters to return to work after they were exposed to infected coworkers, but tested negative themselves for COVID-19, risks spreading the coronavirus among firefighters, their families and the public. It asked the department to require exposed firefighters to self-quarantine for 14 days on paid leave regardless of the outcome of tests.
Fire Fighters Local 198 asked for an injunction to force the city to professionally disinfect each station between shifts, and to postpone the training of new hires scheduled for this week. One of the firefighters who tested positive was scheduled to be an instructor for the new hires, and was in close contact with other trainers, the suit says.
— Andrew Maykuth
Monday morning roundup
- The number of coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 7 million over the weekend. As of Monday morning, 204,762 people have died of the coronavirus in the U.S. since February, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- A federal judge on Sunday sided with New Jersey, New York, and other states, ordering the U.S. Postal Service to cease changes that have delayed mail delivery across the country, a move which critics say could suppress November mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Military suicides have increased by as much as 20% this year compared to the same period in 2019. Army leaders say they can’t directly pin the increase on the coronavirus, but the timing coincides.