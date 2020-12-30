View all
9:31 AM - December 30, 2020
Travelers at a Frontier Airlines baggage carousel around dinnertime at the Philadelphia International Airport on Dec. 23, 2020.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Despite public health officials warning people not to travel over the holidays, Tuesday marked the fourth straight day that more than one million passengers were screened at America’s airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration data. Taking into account pre-Christmas travel, the TSA logged more than one million daily travelers for eight of the past 12 days.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said officials were still seeing “a plateau and slight decrease” in new cases compared to the record highs reported earlier a couple weeks ago. However, people traveling and gathering against public health guidance could reverse that progress.

“We are concerned we could see an increase again in January if people don’t stay the course,” she said.

Meanwhile, the spread of the coronavirus in Philadelphia has slowed over the past three weeks, which Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley attributed to the city’s tight restrictions on businesses and gatherings, and New Jersey is faring slightly better than Pennsylvania in terms of hospitalizations and cases.

Public health officials across the region and the country have urged people not to travel or gather with people outside their households for New Year’s, too, so as not to contribute to the predicted post-holiday surge.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said people who have already traveled need to hunker down.

“For those who have already done the travel, the thing to do now is to try not to congregate with large numbers of people in social settings like dinners,” Fauci said Tuesday, and to spend time only with members of their own household.

— Erin McCarthy

8:20 AM - December 30, 2020
Atlantic City Convention Center OK’d for use as a vaccination ‘mega’ site in the new year

The entrance to the Atlantic City Convention Center from the NJ Transit rail station photographed Mar. 26, 2020.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
A New Jersey panel is on board with Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to open six mass vaccination clinics next month as distribution expands to broader swaths of the population.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday voted to allow the Atlantic City Convention Center to serve as a public vaccination site beginning in January, its board of directors announced in a statement.

The site is set to open by mid-January, the board said, and operate through June, though three 30-day extensions could be taken if necessary. The site has ample parking, the panel noted, and is also accessible by public transportation.

In the spring, as officials feared regular hospitals would be overrun, the convention center briefly became a 258-bed temporary field hospital, complete with a laboratory, a pharmacy, and staff sanitation areas.

The governor announced earlier this month that he wanted to open six “mega sites” in Atlantic, Bergen, Morris, New Middlesex, Burlington, and Gloucester counties around the time the vaccine was rolling out to the second priority group — people 75 and older and frontline essential workers including teachers, firefighters, police officers, grocery store staff, postal workers, and transit operators.

— Erin McCarthy

7:45 AM - December 30, 2020
Lawmakers mourn passing of Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow: ‘It just, just, just, just brings home COVID can kill.’

Luke Letlow, R-Start, chief of staff to exiting U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, speaks after signing up to run for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, on July 22, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.
Melinda Deslatte / AP
Luke Letlow, Louisiana’s incoming Republican member of the U.S. House, died Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19, only days before he would have been sworn into office. He was 41.

U.S. House leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, offered their condolences Tuesday night.

Letlow had worked for former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration, and Jindal’s one-time chief of staff, Timmy Teepell, described Letlow on Twitter as “a good man with a kind heart and a passion to serve. He loved Louisiana and his family. He was a brother and I’m heart broken he’s gone.”

Letlow is one of more than 7,000 people in Louisiana who have died from COVID-19 since March, according to data from the state health department.

When he announced his positive test for COVID-19, Letlow joined a list of Louisiana officials who have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond.

Cassidy, a Republican and doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year and has since recovered, posted in a Twitter video: “It just, just, just, just brings home COVID can kill. For most folks it doesn’t, but it truly can. So, as you remember Luke, his widow, his children in your prayers, remember as well to be careful with COVID.”

— Associated Press

7:45 AM - December 30, 2020
Britain becomes first nation to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a researcher in a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England, works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
John Cairns / AP
Britain on Wednesday became the first country to grant approval for a homegrown coronavirus vaccine from the University of Oxford and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, adding a second shot to the fight against a surging outbreak, driven there by a new, highly infectious variant of the virus.

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said clinical trials have proved the new vaccine is safe and effective, but he did not say how effective.

Although Hancock called the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine a “game-changer,” Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which approved the vaccine for distribution, did not immediately present its data.

Researchers from the Oxford-AstraZeneca team earlier this month published interim results from clinical trials that showed their vaccine was 62% effective for volunteers who were given two full doses and 90% effective for a smaller subgroup who received a half dose followed by a full dose. Doubts have been raised over how robust the half-dose data is. The Oxford scientists said they were studying why the different regimens produced such different results.

— Washington Post

7:15 AM - December 30, 2020
Wednesday morning roundup: Biden says vaccine rollout is too slow