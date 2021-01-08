Latest New Jersey opens first vaccine ‘megasite’
New Jersey’s first “megasite” for coronavirus vaccinations opened Friday at Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County, a facility that could eventually serve up to 2,400 people a day and operate seven days a week.
Gov. Phil Murphy, health commissioner Judith Persichilli and other state officials toured the 30,000-square-feet building, which was opened in partnership with the national guard. Administrators said they would aim to give vaccines to about 100 people on the first day.
On a livestream released by the governor’s office, Murphy and others were shown roped-off lines where members of the public will enter, and observation areas for those who receive the shots to wait for 15 minutes afterwards on folding chairs spaced six feet apart.
Murphy also chatted with firefighters and police officers who were getting their shots at tables set up around the cavernous room. Law enforcement and fire professionals were cleared to start receiving the vaccines this week.
A second megasite is also opening in Gloucester County today.
— Allison Steele
U.S. loses 140,000 jobs, first monthly loss since spring
U.S. employers shed jobs last month for the first time since April, cutting 140,00 positions, clear evidence that the economy is faltering as the viral pandemic tightens its grip on consumers and businesses.
At the same time, the unemployment rate stayed at 6.7%, the first time it hasn’t fallen since April.
Friday’s figures from the Labor Department suggest that employers have rehired roughly all the workers they can afford to after having laid off more than 22 million in the spring — the worst such loss on record.
With consumer spending barely growing over the past few months, most companies have little incentive to hire. The economy still has 9.9 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic sent it sinking into a deep recession nearly a year ago.
— Associated Press
Philadelphia Museum of Art and other cultural institutions to reopen today
The Philadelphia Museum of Art and several other cultural institutions in Philadelphia will reopen to the public on Friday following temporary closures mandated over the holiday season to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Mütter Museum and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts are scheduled to reopen next week, while the Eastern State Penitentiary will reopen in the spring, though an exact data has not been announced.
The list of Friday reopenings includes:
- Academy of Natural Sciences: Friday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Barnes Foundation: Friday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Philadelphia Museum of Art: Friday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
- Museum of the American Revolution: Friday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- National Liberty Museum: Friday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Penn Museum: Friday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Rob Tornoe
Post-infection coronavirus immunity usually robust after 8 months, study shows
The human body typically retains a robust immune response to the coronavirus for at least eight months after an infection, and potentially much longer, researchers said in a study published in the journal Science. About 90 percent of the patients studied showed lingering, stable immunity, the study found.
The coronavirus has been shrouded in unknowns and uncertainties since it emerged a little more than a year ago, and one of the biggest questions has been whether people can get reinfected, and if so, how quickly. There have been isolated reports of people having a second case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, but that appears to be rare, and the new study bolsters the case that immunity usually persists.
The review of blood samples from nearly 200 patients also saw that multiple elements of the immune system — not just antibodies — continued to be effective at recognizing and responding to the virus. The human body appears to retain a memory of the invader and is poised to generate a coordinated counterattack of antibodies and killer T cells quickly if exposed again.
— Washington Post
Sixers forced to quarantine after player tests positive
Sidelined 76er Seth Curry was informed early in Thursday night’s 122-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets that he had tested positive for COVID-19. That forced the team to quarantine and contact trace in a New York hotel late Thursday after the game and early Friday morning, league sources confirmed.
The sources added that the team will be tested Friday morning, the NBA will let the Sixers know the next step. There was no word if their scheduled 3 p.m. contest Saturday with the Denver Nuggets will be postponed. ESPN reported Curry’s test after the game.
Curry, who has a sore left ankle, spent the first quarter on the bench next to teammates Joel Embiid and Sam Cassell. Once the Sixers were alerted of his test results, the shooting guard immediately went to an isolation room at the Barclays Center. He left the arena separate from his teammates. His teammates were informed that Curry tested positive at intermission.
The 30-year-old wore a mask while on the bench. However, he was seated in the front row in close proximity to the starting lineup and coaches.
— Keith Pompey
Cases on the rise again in Pa. as death toll remains high
After declining in mid-December, case counts in Pennsylvania are on the rise again following the holiday season. The commonwealth is averaging nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past seven days, down from a pandemic peak averaging above 10,000 cases a day, but up 11% over the past 10 days.
Pennsylvania’s death toll continues to remain high, with the commonwealth reporting 265 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 368 on Wednesday. Overall, at least 17,179 Pennsylvanians have died after contracting COVID-19, with at least 2,573 deaths in Philadelphia. Nationally, the United States reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the most in a single day.
Here’s where COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and vaccinations stand through Thursday’s data across the region and country, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, and the COVID Tracking Project.
Pennsylvania
- Vaccinations: 177,229 vaccine doses administered out of 753,000 doses promised (about 23%)
- Cases: Averaging 7,798 new cases a day, down 10% compared to this time to two weeks ago (8,722 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 5,491 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down nearly 10% compared to two weeks ago (6,077 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 172 COVID-19 deaths a day, down 9% compared to two weeks ago (189 deaths a day)
New Jersey
- Vaccinations: 155,458 vaccine doses administered out of 572,250 doses promised (about 27%)
- Cases: Averaging 4,568 new cases a day, down slightly compared to this time to two weeks ago (4,714 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 3,711 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down slightly compared to two weeks ago (3,802 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 3 COVID-19 deaths a day, up 10% compared to two weeks ago (6 deaths a day)
Delaware
- Vaccinations: 18,732 vaccine doses administered out of 53,650 doses promised (about 35%)
- Cases: Averaging 785 new cases a day, basically flat compared to this time to two weeks ago (780 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 453 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 6% compared to two weeks ago (426 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 3 COVID-19 deaths a day, down 50% compared to two weeks ago (6 deaths a day)
United States
- Vaccinations: 5.9 million vaccine doses administered out of 21.4 million doses received (about 28%)
- Cases: Averaging 229,422 new cases a day, up 11% compared to this time to two weeks ago (206,595 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 132,370 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 10% compared to two weeks ago (120,151 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 2,782 COVID-19 deaths a day, up 7% compared to two weeks ago (2,605 deaths a day)
— Rob Tornoe
Friday morning round-up: Coronavirus vaccine likely to protect for a ‘couple of years,’ CEO says
- Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is likely to offer “protection potentially for a couple of years,” CEO Stephane Bancel said Thursday, according to Reuters, though he added that more data is needed before making a definitive assessment.
- Modeling from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more than half of all coronavirus cases were spread by people without symptoms, the Washington Post reports, confirming what many scientists had estimated.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers were denied approval to allow fans in the stands for their home playoff game this weekend, the team announced Thursday. Instead, 2,500 friends and family members of players and staff will be permitted into Heinz Field to watch.