Latest New Jersey, Montgomery County to hold coronavirus briefings
Officials in New Jersey and Montgomery County will offer coronavirus updates on Wednesday. Here’s a schedule of how to watch and stream:
- New Jersey, 1:00 p.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy and public health officials, live streamed on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.
- Montgomery County, 3:00 p.m.: County Commission Chair Valerie Arkoosh and public health officials, live streamed on the county’s Facebook account.
— Rob Tornoe
Incoming vaccine doses to Philly ‘not enough,’ city health commissioner warns
Both Philadelphia and Montgomery County predicted Tuesday they might be able to begin offering coronavirus vaccinations to the second wave of recipients — likely essential workers and older seniors — as soon as February.
But the officials across the state and region say how quickly the vaccine becomes available to a wider pool of people is dependent on how quickly more doses arrive from the federal government, and the city’s top health official had some sobering news: If that pace doesn’t increase, it could be more than a year before all of Philadelphia is fully vaccinated.
The city is on track to receive about 19,000 doses a week from the federal government through January, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said.
“To be clear,” Farley said, “in a city of 1.5 million, this is not enough.”
New Jersey unveiled a website to let health-care workers preregister for inoculations, and Chester and Delaware Counties released vaccination plans and a form for people eligible for shots in the next phase. But questions about the speed at which people are able to be vaccinated — and when the general population will get the shots — continued to echo across the region.
“I would love nothing better [than] to be able to give an exact date,” Chester County Health Director Jeanne Casner said as she released the county’s vaccination plan. “It truly, truly depends on how quickly Chester County receives the vaccine doses.”
— Justine McDaniel, Sean Collins Walsh, Erin McCarthy and Jason Laughlin
Philly St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled again because of COVID-19
Organizers of the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced Tuesday night that the event this year will be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is now the second year the parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
“Despite our love and excitement for our parade and celebration of St. Patrick, the safety and well-being of organizers, volunteers, participants, and spectators is our number one priority at this time,” the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association said in a post on Facebook and its website.
“We will continue with great enthusiasm to plan the 250th Saint Patrick’s Day Parade for March 13, 2022 where we will celebrate Saint Patrick, our Grand Marshal Michael J. Bradley, Jr., and the distinguished members of our Ring of Honor,” the association said.
— Robert Moran
Death toll remains high as COVID-19 numbers stabilize across the region
The United States reported 3,775 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, a new pandemic high in a single day as health officials brace for a possible post-holiday surge of new infections.
Pennsylvania reported 185 deaths on Tuesday, and overall 16,546 Pennsylvanians have lost their lives after contracting the virus. New Jersey reported 138 new deaths on Tuesday, the most in one day in nearly two weeks.
The United States also reported 131,195 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, yet another pandemic high and 10% higher than just two weeks ago. Eleven states in the South and West — including California, Texas, Georgia, Arizona, and Alabama — reported record hospitalization numbers on Tuesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Hospitalization numbers are down roughly 8% in Pennsylvania, with 5,684 residents in hospitals with COVID-19. But health officials fear a post-holiday surge in new infections on top of the high hospitalization numbers could overwhelm health systems across the commonwealth. The Keystone Health Care Coalition, which includes hospitals in Lancaster, York, and 14 other central counties, anticipates staffing shortages in more than one-third of its hospitals over the next week, according to the Department of Health.
Here’s where COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and vaccinations stand through Tuesday’s data across the region and country, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, and the COVID Tracking Project.
Pennsylvania
- Vaccinations: 173,339 vaccine doses administered out of 753,000 doses promised (about 23%)
- Cases: Averaging 7,827 new cases a day, down 12% compared to this time to two weeks ago (8,890 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 5,684 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down nearly 8% compared to two weeks ago (6,151 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 170 COVID-19 deaths a day, down 10% compared to two weeks ago (189 deaths a day)
New Jersey
- Vaccinations: 120,947 vaccine doses administered out of 390,900 doses promised (about 31%)
- Cases: Averaging 4,457 new cases a day, flat compared to this time to two weeks ago (4,427 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 3,702 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, flat compared to two weeks ago (3,735 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 86 COVID-19 deaths a day, up 32% compared to two weeks ago (65 deaths a day)
Delaware
- Vaccinations: 15,460 vaccine doses administered out of 50,725 doses promised (about 30%)
- Cases: Averaging 692 new cases a day, up 8% compared to this time to two weeks ago (640 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 431 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, basically flat compared to two weeks ago (433 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 7 COVID-19 deaths a day, flat compared to two weeks ago (7 deaths a day)
United States
- Vaccinations: 4.8 million vaccine doses administered out of 17 million doses distributed (about 28%)
- Cases: Averaging 219,253 new cases a day, up slightly compared to this time to two weeks ago (216,255 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 131,195 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 11% compared to two weeks ago (117,761 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 2,670 COVID-19 deaths a day, down slightly compared to two weeks ago (2,715 deaths a day)
— Rob Tornoe
Wednesday morning roundup: Wealthy donors in Florida received vaccine before nursing home residents
- Wealthy donors to one Florida nursing home received coronavirus vaccines that were supposed to be reserved for staff members and residents, the Washington Post reports — prompting frustration and outrage as less-affluent senior citizens camp out in long lines to be immunized.
- The Grammy Awards, originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 31, have been pushed back to March 14 due to the intense coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, where hospitals have been overwhelmed.
- New Zealand’s response to COVID-19 was so successful, mortality in the country was actually down in 2020 compared to 2019, according to a study done by a team of scientist from the Medical Institute of New Zealand published in The Lancet.