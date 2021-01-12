Latest Pennsylvania working to improve the pace of vaccinations
Pennsylvania is working to accelerate the number of residents receiving the coronavirus vaccination, officials said Monday.
Last week, Pennsylvania stepped up the pace of vaccine doses given out over the previous week. Vaccine providers in Pennsylvania can inoculate members of the second priority group — people 75 and older and essential frontline workers — if they don’t have enough interest from currently eligible health-care workers, said Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
“We absolutely don’t want them to waste vaccines,” Levine said. “We want them to administer them to whoever is in front of them at that moment.”
In Pennsylvania, Levine said delays from vaccine providers in reporting the number of people inoculated so far could be up to several days. She acknowledged the state wanted to improve its pace
As of Monday, at least 310,000 first doses have been administered in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania. That number the previous week, three weeks after the rollout began, was about 206,400 — indicating the pace of inoculation has increased.
Those numbers don’t include first and second doses provided to nursing home residents and staff by CVS — more than 58,000 so far — and 21,000 second doses administered in Pennsylvania.
In total, Pennsylvania has received 827,300 doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. More are on the way.
“I know it is really challenging to have patience, but we must show patience as the amount of vaccine available to Pennsylvania is still extremely limited,” Levine said. “And it will take several months before there is enough vaccine for everyone.”
— Justine McDaniel and Erin McCarthy
COVID-19 deaths jump 35% in Pennsylvania
More than 10 months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth is now averaging more coronavirus deaths per day than at any point during the pandemic.
On average, at least 213 Pennsylvanians are dying every day from COVID-19, a 35% jump compared to two weeks ago, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from the commonwealth’s health department. Overall, 17,853 Pennsylvanians have died after contracting COVID-19, including 2,603 in Philadelphia.
COVID-19 deaths in New Jersey are up 59% compared to two weeks ago, with the state now averaging nearly 100 deaths a day. Overall, at least 19,932 New Jersey residents have died since the start of the pandemic.
Here’s where COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and vaccinations stand through Tuesday morning across the region and country, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, and the COVID Tracking Project.
Pennsylvania
- Vaccinations: 310,384 vaccine doses administered out of 753,000 doses allocated (about 41%)
- Cases: Averaging 9,183 new cases a day, up 28% compared to this time to two weeks ago (7,174 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 5,232 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down 11% compared to two weeks ago (5,995 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 213 COVID-19 deaths a day, up 35% compared to two weeks ago (158 deaths a day)
New Jersey
- Vaccinations: 214,433 vaccine doses administered out of 651,000 doses allocated (about 33%)
- Cases: Averaging 5,980 new cases a day, up 46% compared to this time to two weeks ago (4,087 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 3,653 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up slightly compared to two weeks ago (3,619 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 97 COVID-19 deaths a day, up 59% compared to two weeks ago (61 deaths a day)
Delaware
- Vaccinations: 53,650 vaccine doses administered out of 26,707 doses received (about 50%)
- Cases: Averaging 827 new cases a day, up 31% compared to this time to two weeks ago (633 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 471 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 10% compared to two weeks ago (428 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 6 COVID-19 deaths a day, up slightly compared to two weeks ago (4 deaths a day)
United States
- Vaccinations: 8.9 million vaccine doses administered out of 25.4 million doses allocated (about 35%)
- Cases: Averaging 248,650 new cases a day, up 37% compared to this time to two weeks ago (181,868 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 471 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 10% compared to two weeks ago (428 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 3,223 COVID-19 deaths a day, up 46% compared to two weeks ago (2,210 deaths a day)
— Rob Tornoe
Tuesday morning roundup: Seasonal flu has all but disappeared in the U.S. this year
- The seasonal flu has all but disappeared this year in the U.S., according to a USA Today analysis of CDC data. During the 2019 flu season from Sept. 29 to Dec. 28, the CDC reported more than 65,000 cases of influenza nationwide. During the same period this flu season, the agency reported 1,016 cases, the newspaper reported.
- Three gorillas at the San Diego Zoo have been infected with the coronavirus. Some scientists have expressed concerns, according to the Washington Post.
- Moderna doesn’t expect to have clinical trial data on its coronavirus vaccine in young children until 2022, CEO Stephane Bancel said during a presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Monday, according to CNBC.