Essential workers and people 75 and older in Philadelphia could begin receiving the coronavirus vaccine later this month, city officials announced Tuesday, releasing guidelines that provided the first clear information for hundreds of thousands of residents — from teachers to public transit drivers to grocery clerks — about when they might get the long-awaited shots.
The city’s second stage of vaccine distribution will also include people with high-risk medical conditions and people living in group facilities and jails. It could begin as soon as Jan. 25, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said, but the city has not yet detailed how eligible people will register for appointments or get the shots.
In the rest of the state, people 65 and older may be in the next group for vaccine distribution, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said after the federal government on Tuesday changed its guidance about the age cutoff. Levine said the state still needed to review the new recommendation but planned to implement it.
The state’s next vaccine group will also include essential workers. It’s not clear when that stage will begin, though Levine has said “soon.”
— Justine McDaniel, Jason Laughlin, Erin McCarthy and Laura McCrystal
Deaths rise in Pa. and N.J. as the U.S. sets a new record
Even as the number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized by COVID-19 continues to drop, the seven-day average number of deaths has hit a record high, continuing to climb after a dip in reporting following the holidays.
Pennsylvania is averaging 219 COVID-19 deaths a day, and the commonwealth has surpassed 200 deaths in five of the last seven days. At least 18,080 Pennsylvanians have died since the start of the pandemic, with 9,418 deaths occurring among residents in nursing or personal care facilities.
Across the river in New Jersey, the average number of daily deaths is up 53% over the past two weeks, with the state now averaging nearly 100 deaths a day. It’s the highest rate of death in New Jersey since the end of May, but still well below the state’s spring peak.
The U.S. reported 4,327 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Virginia all set records for deaths reported in a single day, and California alone reported 548 COVID-19 deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Here’s where COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and vaccinations stand through Wednesday morning across the region and country, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, and the COVID Tracking Project.
Pennsylvania
- Cases: Averaging 8,502 new cases a day, up 17% compared to this time to two weeks ago (7,257 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 5,204 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down 14% compared to two weeks ago (6,022 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 219 COVID-19 deaths a day, up 34% compared to two weeks ago (163 deaths a day)
New Jersey
- Cases: Averaging 5,182 new cases a day, up 31% compared to this time to two weeks ago (3,943 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 3,703 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down slightly compared to two weeks ago (3,765 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 98 COVID-19 deaths a day, up 53% compared to two weeks ago (64 deaths a day)
Delaware
- Cases: Averaging 785 new cases a day, up 20% compared to this time to two weeks ago (652 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 473 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 11% compared to two weeks ago (427 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 7 COVID-19 deaths a day, up slightly compared to two weeks ago (4 deaths a day)
United States
- Cases: Averaging 247,677 new cases a day, up 36% compared to this time to two weeks ago (182,290 new cases a day)
- Hospitalizations: 131,326 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 5% compared to two weeks ago (124,693 hospitalizations)
- Deaths: Averaging at least 3,343 COVID-19 deaths a day, up 48% compared to two weeks ago (2,258 deaths a day)
— Rob Tornoe
Wednesday morning roundup: Yelp lets you report restaurants not following COVID-19 rules
- Yelp is allowing restaurant patrons to report on businesses that aren’t following COVID-19 guidelines or precautions, though it will only display some information if it receives a consensus from multiple confirmed users, Engadget reports.
- Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson could apply for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine around the end of this month, Moncef Slaoui of Operation Warp Speed said during a briefing on Tuesday.
- International travelers flying into the United States must show that they have received a negative COVID-19 test, the CDC announced Tuesday. The order will go into effect on Jan. 26.
- Beloved natural historian Sir David Attenborough, 94, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the BBC reported.