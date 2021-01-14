Latest In-person classes at large colleges affected coronavirus cases in surrounding communities, new study finds
As more Pennsylvania colleges prepare to bring students back to campus for spring semester, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that doing so in the fall significantly affected the number of COVID-19 cases in the community.
The study found that counties with colleges enrolling more than 20,000 students that opted for in-person instruction for the fall 2020 semester experienced a 56% increase in the average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, while counties with large colleges that chose remote-only instruction saw a 17.9% decrease. Study authors said they could not say whether the spike in cases in surrounding communities were caused by cases on campuses.
But faculty who have been concerned for months about the impact of moving students back to campus for in-person instruction said the information is convincing enough and universities should take heed.
— Bethany Ao and Susan Snyder
President-elect Biden to include ‘significant’ child benefit in new stimulus
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to include a significant new benefit for children in poor and middle-class households in the coronavirus relief package he will release this week, according to three people speaking on the condition of anonymity to share details of internal deliberations.
Biden officials are likely to include the expansion of an existing tax credit for children as part of a relief package that will also include $2,000 stimulus payments, unemployment benefits and other assistance for the ailing economy — as well as money to fight the coronavirus pandemic and increase vaccine distribution. Biden is expected to formally unveil his proposal Thursday.
Biden transition officials have not disclosed the overall price tag of the package, but it is expected to be more than $1 trillion.
— Washington Post
New Jersey hospitals brace for coronavirus surge
New Jersey hospitals are preparing for a surge in coronavirus cases that could start next week, based on a rising rate of transmission and outbreaks throughout the state.
”At this point in New Jersey, the community spread covers the whole state,” health commissioner Judith Persichilli said. “Everybody is in a high-risk situation.”
The rates of positive coronavirus tests between counties are similar, she said, even between urban and more rural areas.
Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly said any future coronavirus-related restrictions could depend on whether hospitals become overwhelmed. Hospitalizations have hovered in the 3,000s for weeks, but modeling shows that number could soon top 4,500, Persichilli said.
Murphy said it would “ring a lot of alarm bells” if they reach 5,000. Hospitalizations exceeded 8,700 during the first wave of the coronavirus last spring.
”This month into early February is make or break time, based on our modeling and based on everything we know,” Murphy said.
— Allison Steele
Thursday roundup: After setting records recently, COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations remain high across the country
- About 4,022 Americans died of coronavirus-related complications Wednesday, a number only slightly lower than the record-high 4,079 people who died last Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Before this month, daily deaths had not surpassed 4,000. Hospitalizations remain high, too, with 130,383 patients being treated nationwide.
- President-elect Joe Biden is set to lay out his coronavirus stimulus package today, according to several reports. The New York Times reports the multi-trillion-dollar proposal will likely include $2,000 stimulus deposits to many Americans, aid to small businesses, an expansion of pandemic unemployment benefits, and more money for vaccinations, testing, and contact tracing.
- Researchers from the World Health Organization touched down in China today to study the origins of the coronavirus. A spokesperson for the government there told the Associated Press the team will “exchange views” with Chinese scientists during the trip, but did not say if they could gather evidence as part of the investigation, of which China has opposed.
- Pope Francis has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, days after advising that all people have a ““ethical duty” to get the shot, CNN reports. Former Pope Benedict has also gotten his dose.