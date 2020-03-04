Latest A face mask probably won’t protect you from coronavirus. Here’s what can help.
Face masks are recommended for people who are sick and for health-care workers, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they’re not necessary for the general public.
Better ways to protect yourself from the spread of coronavirus, health reporter Sarah Gantz writes, include:
- Frequent, thorough hand-washing
- Changing your hand towels
- Using hand sanitizer
- Not touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth
- Avoiding contact with individuals who may be ill
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing it out right away
- Staying home if you’re unwell
- Disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces, such as computer keyboards, with a household cleaner
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Arcadia University, Penn join list of local colleges canceling trips, study abroad programs due to coronavirus
On Wednesday, Arcadia University, which has routinely sent the majority of its students to study abroad during their four years at the school, shut down all of its global trips that had been scheduled for spring break later this month due to the coronavirus.
It joins the growing list of colleges — including Penn, Temple, Rowan, and Villanova — that have canceled or postponed travel amid the outbreak.
As a precautionary step to reduce the spread of the virus, schools across the region are also weighing the benefits of moving classes online.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
States, schools, hospitals are racing to make coronavirus test kits available
Earlier this week, the U.S. government loosened its rules to allow public health labs and academic medical institutions to design and use their own coronavirus testing kits.
A Pennsylvania lab now has the ability to process six tests a day. The lab can return results on the same day if a sample is received in the morning.
If a person in Pennsylvania believes they may have COVID-19, they should contact their healthcare provider, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Tuesday.
Efforts are underway to develop a vaccine, including at Philadelphia’s Wistar Institute.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Confirmed cases escalate in U.S.; most symptoms mild
The U.S. now has 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including newly reported infections in New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Florida, as well as 44 U.S. citizens who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan.
Most patients have mild symptoms, but the illness can have severe consequences for older people, smokers, and those with underlying health conditions.
Worldwide, coronavirus has spread west. In China, where the virus originated, cases are now on the decline, officials said Tuesday.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
A possible coronavirus case in Philly is under investigation
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is investigating a possible case of coronavirus in the city. If confirmed, it would be the first official case in Philadelphia.
Two prior possible cases in Philadelphia were tested weeks ago and came back negative. Those tests were conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
— Oona Goodin-Smith