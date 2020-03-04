View all
10:33 AM - March 4, 2020
10:33 AM - March 4, 2020

A face mask probably won't protect you from coronavirus. Here's what can help.

Face masks are recommended for people who are sick and for health-care workers, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they’re not necessary for the general public.

Better ways to protect yourself from the spread of coronavirus, health reporter Sarah Gantz writes, include:

  • Frequent, thorough hand-washing
  • Changing your hand towels
  • Using hand sanitizer
  • Not touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth
  • Avoiding contact with individuals who may be ill
  • Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing it out right away
  • Staying home if you’re unwell
  • Disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces, such as computer keyboards, with a household cleaner

» READ MORE: A face mask probably won’t protect you from coronavirus. Here’s what can help.

— Oona Goodin-Smith

10:13 AM - March 4, 2020
10:13 AM - March 4, 2020

Arcadia University, Penn join list of local colleges canceling trips, study abroad programs due to coronavirus

On Wednesday, Arcadia University, which has routinely sent the majority of its students to study abroad during their four years at the school, shut down all of its global trips that had been scheduled for spring break later this month due to the coronavirus.

It joins the growing list of colleges — including Penn, Temple, Rowan, and Villanova — that have canceled or postponed travel amid the outbreak.

» READ MORE: Arcadia University shuts down all spring break study-abroad trips due to coronavirus

» READ MORE: Penn, Temple, Rowan among colleges canceling trips, programs abroad as coronavirus spreads

As a precautionary step to reduce the spread of the virus, schools across the region are also weighing the benefits of moving classes online.

— Oona Goodin-Smith

10:06 AM - March 4, 2020
10:06 AM - March 4, 2020

States, schools, hospitals are racing to make coronavirus test kits available

Earlier this week, the U.S. government loosened its rules to allow public health labs and academic medical institutions to design and use their own coronavirus testing kits.

A Pennsylvania lab now has the ability to process six tests a day. The lab can return results on the same day if a sample is received in the morning.

» READ MORE: Pa. state lab can now test for coronavirus, but its capability is limited

If a person in Pennsylvania believes they may have COVID-19, they should contact their healthcare provider, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Tuesday.

Efforts are underway to develop a vaccine, including at Philadelphia’s Wistar Institute.

— Oona Goodin-Smith

8:58 AM - March 4, 2020
8:58 AM - March 4, 2020

Confirmed cases escalate in U.S.; most symptoms mild

The U.S. now has 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including newly reported infections in New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Florida, as well as 44 U.S. citizens who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

Most patients have mild symptoms, but the illness can have severe consequences for older people, smokers, and those with underlying health conditions.

» READ MORE: Coronavirus Q&A: Updates and answers to your questions

Worldwide, coronavirus has spread west. In China, where the virus originated, cases are now on the decline, officials said Tuesday.

— Oona Goodin-Smith

8:24 AM - March 4, 2020
8:24 AM - March 4, 2020

A possible coronavirus case in Philly is under investigation

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is investigating a possible case of coronavirus in the city. If confirmed, it would be the first official case in Philadelphia.

Two prior possible cases in Philadelphia were tested weeks ago and came back negative. Those tests were conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

» READ MORE: A possible coronavirus case in Philly is under investigation, city health department says

— Oona Goodin-Smith

