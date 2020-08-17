Latest For caregivers, coronavirus reopenings have just brought more anxiety
As the coronavirus restrictions were lifted this summer, many young people flocked to reopened restaurants and bars, or planned backyard barbecues with friends they hadn’t seen in months.
But not Christina Young. The 29-year-old is healthy, but her 20-month-old son, Jackson, has cystic fibrosis, a progressive lung disease that can turn a cold into a severe infection. If he got the coronavirus, he could suffer severe lung damage.
So for Young, reopening meant only more anxiety. She, her partner, and Jackson remain isolated in their Cherry Hill home, going out only for Jackson’s doctor’s appointments, during which she places a sign on his stroller to encourage people to keep their distance. Next to the cartoon image of a bear cub, it reads: “I have cystic fibrosis so please be fair. Your germs are more than I can bear.”
“We have to look at everyone as a potential threat to our son,” she said. “There is so much stress every day.”
This emotional turmoil is one shared by many people across the region and the country. For people who live with or care for vulnerable loved ones, this summer has not been an introduction to society’s “new normal.” Instead, they have watched as friends press play on their lives, while theirs remain on an indefinite pause
— Erin McCarthy
In Philly and Upper Darby, garbage collection still backed up
Due to last week’s rainstorms, the Philadelphia Streets Department said residents should expect trash to be “slightly delayed” while “recycling will be significantly behind as crews continue to prioritize trash collections to mitigate the threat to health and safety.”
Despite the backup, trash and recycling should still be put on its regular day, the department said in a statement.
Garbage collection in the city has been an issue throughout the pandemic. Officials point not only to severe weather events but also increased tonnage and increased workers call-outs. Meanwhile, sanitation workers say they are working under unsafe conditions.
In Upper Darby, where sanitation staff enters its second week of quarantine due to a coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Barbarann Keffer said the township is contracting with a second waste disposal company to assist the school bus drivers who were called in to help.
On Monday, workers will collect trash from the routes missed on Thursday and Friday, she said in a statement. Through Wednesday, trash collection will be delayed by one day, she added, and then pick-ups should be back on schedule.
For Upper Darby residents who want to toss their trash sooner, dumpsters will be open for them at Naylors Run Park, 1500 Garrett Road, and Scullion Park, 295 Whitehall Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, she said.
— Erin McCarthy
No Naked Bike Ride this year
Unclothed bicyclists will not take to the streets of Philadelphia en masse this year, as organizers of the annual Naked Bike Ride announced they had canceled the event due to the coronavirus.
Organizers said cases of the virus in Philadelphia spurred them to cancel the ride, which had been scheduled for Aug. 29.
“After much debate, we feel that canceling this year’s event is the most responsible thing to do,” they said in a statement on the event’s website, encouraging people to “keep up your (socially distant) riding and be safe.”
- Maddie Hanna
Crowd of Villanova students draws scrutiny
As new Villanova students arrived on campus this week, some participated in a large outdoor gathering that quickly drew attention for its lack of social distancing.
Video footage on local and national television programs — one of which dubbed the event a “pandemic party” — showed students crowded near a tent Wednesday evening. A number of students did not appear to be wearing masks.
A Villanova spokesperson on Saturday confirmed the gathering, which he said was attended by “a few hundred” students Wednesday, the second of two scheduled move-in days for incoming freshmen.
The university’s public safety department “responded to reports of the gathering and the crowd quickly dispersed,” said the spokesperson, Jonathan Gust. He said that “social distancing was not being maintained, and, while many students were wearing masks, others were not.”
— Maddie Hanna
Monday morning roundup
- More than 5.4 million American have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. That number is a 2 million cases more than have been reported in Brazil, and 3 million more than have been reported in India — the countries with the second and third highest case counts. America is no. 1. More than 170,000 people have died in the U.S.
- Many college students recently returned to campus, and some have already gotten the coronavirus. The University of North Carolina’s main campus at Chapel Hill, which welcomed student’s back a week ago, is reporting four virus clusters — in residence halls, a student apartment complex, and at a fraternity. Notre Dame, meanwhile, has reported only 45 cases since bringing students back Aug. 3.
- As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention works to get a handle on the coronavirus, and sometimes reportedly clash with the Trump administration, two of its top officials resigned Friday. They say they were not forced out.
- The Democratic National Convention is here through Thursday. And by here, we mean on your computer and TV screens. The event is taking place entirely virtual due to the coronavirus. It will air each night from 9 to 11 p.m. Monday’s speakers include former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican. Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak and accept his party’s nomination on Thursday. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, is set to speak Wednesday.