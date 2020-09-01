Latest Wells Fargo Center offered for November 2020 ’election activities’
As the 2020 election draws nearer, Comcast Spectacor has offered up the Wells Fargo Center to the city of Philadelphia for “general election activities” in November.
Home to the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers, the Wells Fargo Center joins a growing nationwide list of sports arenas doubling as polling places in the coming election.
Last week, the NBA and its players union announced a plan to use its arenas as election polling centers in exchange for resuming playoff games after players across the league protested in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis.
“In the face of the unique circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, both our organization and the 76ers are pleased to be able to support the City of Philadelphia in its efforts to ensure full, fair, safe and secure voter participation in this fall’s election,” said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations of the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center. “We applaud the NBA and the 76ers for their advocacy around this issue and are pleased to be able to make our facility available consistent with the City’s needs.”
— Oona Goodin-Smith
While most Philly charters are opening virtually, this school started in person
— Astrid Rodrigues, Alejandro Alvarez
Check your ventilation: The main route of coronavirus transmission is through the air
Once an hour, sometimes more, employees at Weavers Way Co-op grocery stores diligently wipe disinfectant on all “high-touch” surfaces: the checkout counters, the banisters, the plastic nozzles that dispense gourmet granola. At Whole Foods Market, workers sanitize even more often, wiping the credit-card readers between every customer.
“Deep cleaning” is the coronavirus catchphrase of the moment as more retailers, schools, and offices increase their indoor operations. And in at least one case, the goal seems to be deep and long-lasting: Witness American Airlines’ plan to use a cleaning spray that is said to keep surfaces virus-free for seven days.
There is nothing wrong with good hygiene, and for goodness’ sake keep washing your hands, especially as COVID-19 is joined in the coming months by the flu. But as more indoor spaces prepare to reopen this fall, infectious-disease experts say we don’t need to be quite as fanatical about cleaning surfaces — at least not to the extent that it distracts from the main route of coronavirus transmission: through the air.
That means continuing to stick with methods that work. Wear masks. Practice social distancing — an effective safeguard against larger virus-laden droplets that fall to the ground within a few feet. And when going indoors — given that smaller viral particles can remain aloft — consider the ventilation.
— Tom Avril
Tower Health reports steep COVID-19 related losses
Slightly more than $50 million in federal COVID-19 grants did the trick for Einstein Healthcare Network.
Einstein, anchored by a safety net hospital in North Philadelphia, had an operating profit in the three months ended June 30 and finished its fiscal year with an operating loss of a bit more than $4 million, about the same as the year before.
The same can’t be said for Tower Health, which has expanded dramatically from Berks County over the last three years with the purchase of six hospitals in Philadelphia and its suburban counties to avoid being swallowed up by a larger health system.
Tower, based in West Reading, received $98 million in CARES Act grants, but still recorded a whopping $246 million operating loss on $382 million in revenue — which amounts to a negative 64% operating margin — in the three months ended in June.
— Harold Brubaker
New Jersey gyms, indoor amusement parks can reopen today
Gyms and indoor amusement parks can reopen in New Jersey Tuesday as Gov. Phil Murphy continues to loosen pandemic restrictions in correlation to the state’s progress against the coronavirus.
“Gyms are among the most challenging of indoor environments,” Murphy said. “But given where we are in this fight, we believe we are ready to take this step forward. I know this has been a long time coming.”
The state’s reopening of gyms, theaters, and indoor dining had been put on hold by Murphy after some case increases in New Jersey in late June and then major outbreaks in other parts of the country in July. On Monday, Murphy announced that indoor dining and theaters may reopen starting Friday.
Gyms will be required to limit capacity to 25%, with patrons required to wear masks at all times. Equipment must be six feet apart, people must sign a health waiver, and the gym must keep a log of all patrons so that people can be easily tracked and notified in the event of an outbreak.
Philadelphia reopened its gyms July 20. Pennsylvania allowed gyms to operate once counties reached the “green” reopening phase, which was as early as mid-June, though the state has directed fitness centers to prioritize outdoor activities.
— Oona Goodin-Smith, Allison Steele, Justine McDaniel
Pa.’s eviction ban expires as N.J. gives the green light to indoor dining, movie theaters, concert venues
Economic relief came for some while anxiety worsened for others on Monday, as owners of New Jersey restaurants, movie theaters, and performance venues were cleared to resume indoor operations starting Friday, but some Pennsylvanians braced to lose their homes or apartments as the state’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expired.
As about two dozen protesters in Philadelphia called on state officials to extend the moratorium on evictions as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office confirmed Monday that he does not have the legal authority to do so.
The ban on evictions and foreclosures, put in place to help renters and homeowners struggling due to the economic impacts of the pandemic, can only be extended if the legislature acts, a spokesperson for the governor said.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy, Allison Steele
Tuesday morning roundup
- During his “State of the Eagles” address this weekend, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called the U.S. government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic a “tragic embarrassment.” More than 6 million cases of the virus have been reported in the United States.
- Backed by the U.S. government, British drugmaker AstraZeneca has begun Phase 3 of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, making it the third company to begin late-stage trials of the vaccine. According to a global poll, 74% of people say they’d be willing to get a vaccine if one came out.
- Before and after she clinched a first-round victory at the U.S. Open Monday, tennis player Naomi Osaka wore a face mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by police in March. She said she intends to wear face masks honoring the names of six more people.
- A White House Coronavirus Task Force official said Monday he was in favor of using a “herd immunity” strategy to combat the virus. But the approach — where many people would get sick with the virus in order to build immunity across the country — is “very dangerous,” and would cause many people to die, experts say.