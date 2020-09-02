Latest Nursing home COVID-19 case, death data still missing from Pa.’s public reports
During the first three months of the coronavirus pandemic, the public had no way to measure which Pennsylvania nursing homes were hardest hit.
Amid mounting complaints from advocates and lawmakers, the state Department of Health in late May began releasing the number of resident cases and deaths by facility, but those early reports were incomplete and contained errors.
Even now, more than six months after COVID-19 arrived in Pennsylvania, the public still doesn’t have a complete picture of how many people have died or been sickened by the virus inside these vulnerable facilities.
Weekly reports released by the Department of Health are consistently missing data for more than 100 of the state’s 693 nursing homes. In at least one case, those omissions obscured a deadly outbreak from the public. While the specific facilities missing data varies each week, 42 have not shown anything for more than two months.
It’s not clear why, week after week, some facilities are still missing the counts.
— Jamie Martines of Spotlight PA
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is reopening indoor dining. Restaurants are still worried.
Two months ago, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy cited spiking coronavirus infections in other states as a reason to postpone the return of indoor dining. As restaurants opened across the country, he said, it was clearly sparking new outbreaks.
Now, as the state’s restaurant industry prepares to open indoor dining rooms on Friday, some fear the fate of their businesses will continue to depend on how others handle the pandemic.
Marilou Halvorsen, president of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association, said her group’s members have been working for months on sanitation procedures and improvements to airflow in their buildings. But as gyms and schools open alongside her industry’s businesses, she fears restaurants will be blamed for any resurgence of the virus.
“I never want people to think we are dismissive of public health and safety,” Halvorsen said. “But through these months when we saw things opening, and saw that restaurants that deal with sanitation protocols weren’t part of it, we wanted to show [Murphy] what we’re about, and walk him through what we do.”
— Allison Steele
For 125,000 Philly students heading back to school today, there’s ‘a level of excitement,’ but concerns about finances
Launching a school year fully remotely will without doubt be a challenge, Philadelphia’s schools chief said.
How will students and teachers build community? How will they overcome technology challenges? What about parents who lack child care, and kids starved for socialization and face time with educators?
But as 125,000 Philadelphia School District students prepare to return to class Wednesday, “there’s still a level of excitement and optimism” with the launch of a new term, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said Tuesday.
The district will not hold in-person classes at least until mid-November, though Hite said the school system’s most vulnerable students could return earlier if building and health conditions permit.
— Kristen Graham
‘Assume that everyone around you is infected,’ city tells Temple students; Cherry Hill schools go virtual
Philadelphia’s top health official told Temple University students on Tuesday that “you should assume that everyone around you is infected” as the number of cases associated with the school increased.
The university is up to 127 confirmed cases after reporting 103 over the weekend. Temple and city health officials tested nearly 500 Temple students Monday and are awaiting the results, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said.
Contact tracing has shown that Temple students have most likely been exposed to the virus in off-campus apartments and at small social gatherings. Temple has moved most instruction online at least through Sept. 11.
Because many students live off campus, Farley said there could be “substantial risk” that the outbreak among Temple students could spread to other Philadelphia residents — though that has not yet been seen.
“This is our nightmare, that Temple could [drive] a COVID outbreak that puts the work that the entire city is doing in jeopardy,” said Steve Newman, president of the Temple Association of University Professionals, the faculty union. “The fact that it’s a possibility should be deeply concerning to all of us, and suggests that this two-week pause is not enough.”
— Justine McDaniel, Laura McCrystal, Susan Snyder