Latest Protesters block entrances to Philly eviction court
More than 60 people blocked four separate entrances to Philadelphia Municipal Court and the District Attorney’s Office Thursday morning as eviction proceedings were scheduled to restart in Philadelphia.
The protesters, who began their demonstration at about 8 a.m. and plan to stay all day, held signs reading “Eviction Defense Team” and “Keep the courts closed!” The demonstration is sponsored by the Philadelphia Tenants Union, who say their message is clear: “no evictions during a pandemic.”
Cases scheduled for hearings today would likely have been initiated prior to the pandemic. New cases likely won’t be heard until November due to the backlog.
While protesters blocked entrances, attorneys milled about. One was Jonathan Stanwood, who told the protesters he represented tenants and needed to get into the building for a hearing he hoped would serve to keep his clients housed.
”They don’t care,” Stanwood said of the demonstrators.Moments later, organizers ushered him in through a separate entrance.
- Anna Orso
As theaters reopen in New Jersey and Philly, is it safe to see a movie?
Movie theaters in Philadelphia and New Jersey are opening back up, which means we’re allowed to go back to something that was popular in the before times: a night at the movies.
Indoor movie theaters in Philadelphia are allowed to reopen on Sept. 8, as city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced last month. And New Jersey movie theaters can reopen on Friday, Sept. 4, as Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.
(Movie theaters in the Philadelphia suburbs have been open since late June, when Southeastern Pennsylvania moved into the green phase.)
But just because movie theaters are allowed to reopen, does that mean it’s safe to go?
- Nick Vadala
Temple to do remote learning for rest of semester after outbreak
With case counts mounting, Temple University announced Thursday it will keep most classes online for the rest of the semester.
About 95% of classes will be online, the school estimates, all but essential in-person teaching.
”We have concluded that the data indicate it is time to pivot to primarily online education, as we said we would be prepared to do,” president Richard M. Englert and provost JoAnne A. Epps said in announcement to the campus.
For students who choose to leave university housing by Sept. 13, the school will provide a full refund for housing and meals, Englert said.
The university reported 212 active cases of the virus on Wednesday, up from 127 the day before. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health found 60 of those cases on Monday out of nearly 400 tested, a 15 percent positivity rate that concerned health and university officials.
The university on Sunday had announced that classes would be held online for two weeks.
— Susan Snyder
People march for tenants’ rights as much remains uncertain about pandemic eviction ban
People gathered early Thursday at City Hall and planned to march through Center City to draw attention to tenants’ rights just days after Pennsylvania’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expired.
On Tuesday morning, thousands of other renters across Pennsylvania were at risk of being evicted for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state, after Gov. Tom Wolf said he was powerless to extend his temporary moratorium.
But, in a dramatic turnaround, tenants will now be safe from eviction until the end of the year — at least in theory — because of a new federal order.
That afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an order to ban most evictions nationwide through the end of the year, arguing it was necessary to slow the spread of the virus. The order caught housing advocates and landlord groups alike by surprise.
The new eviction ban will prevent homelessness, help state and local governments implement stay-at-home orders, and avoid sending people who have been displaced to crowded shelters where they would be more likely to get sick, the agency said.
Much remains uncertain about how the new eviction ban will work in practice — and whether it will survive legal challenges.
- Charlotte Keith, Alejandro A. Alvarez
Companies keep slashing jobs, but unemployment numbers are falling
The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to roughly 880,000 last week, a sign of possible improvement but evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs.
The latest figures, released Thursday by the Labor Department, suggest that nearly six months after the eruption of the coronavirus, the economy is still struggling to sustain a recovery and rebuild a job market that was devastated by the recession. In the previous week, more than 1 million had sought jobless aid.
All told, the government said that 13.3 million people are continuing to receive traditional jobless benefits, up from 1.7 million a year ago.
The roughly 1 million people who keep applying for unemployment aid each week point to a sluggish pace of improvement. Before the pandemic struck the economy in March, the number of people seeking jobless aid had never topped 700,000 in a week, not even during the depths of the 2007-2009 Great Recession. The economy has recovered 9.3 million, or only 42%, of the jobs that were lost in March and April.
On Friday, when the government issues the jobs report for August, it’s expected to report that employers added roughly 1.4 million jobs last month. That would still leave the economy about 13 million jobs short of the number it’s lost to the pandemic.
— Associated Press
Women, people of color most hurt by coronavirus-induced recession
The recession caused by the coronavirus has hit Pennsylvania women and people of color particularly hard, as they are more likely to work in jobs that can’t be done remotely, according to a new report.
Bars, restaurants, and retail stores that were forced to close their doors disproportionately employ women and people of color, the Keystone Research Center said in a report released Wednesday. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania workers in health care, warehouses, and grocery stores — who have worked front-line jobs during the pandemic — are nearly two-thirds female, 50% more likely to be Black, and slightly more likely to be Hispanic.
“I suppose a silver lining of sorts out of this crash is that the language of ‘essential workers’ has resulted in some broader recognition of the importance of the work those folks do,” said Stephen Herzenberg, executive director of the Keystone Research Center. “What that debate drives home is that those workers need, in general, to be paid more.”
— Christian Hetrick
Scientists concerned by push for FDA to clear coronavirus vaccine early
A fierce debate has erupted over whether the Food and Drug Administration should use its emergency authority to clear a coronavirus vaccine before it is formally approved — a move opponents warn could pose safety dangers and inflame anti-vaccination sentiment but others say could save thousands of lives by speeding protection from the virus.
With concerns growing about the politicization of the FDA amid a botched White House rollout of the agency’s emergency authorization of convalescent plasma and sharply criticized comments by FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, some scientists and bioethicists are demanding the agency forgo use of its emergency authority for a vaccine. They worry its very flexibility, which gives FDA officials broad latitude, could make it easier for the White House to pressure the agency into clearing an unproven vaccine before Election Day, Nov. 3.
Trump’s repeated promise to deliver a safe and effective vaccine this year, “or maybe even sooner,” has become central to his reelection campaign and has sparked concerns in the scientific community in particular that the White House could pressure regulators to cut corners.
Those concerns come against the backdrop of an accelerating race to develop a coronavirus vaccine as three vaccine makers — pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, biotechnology firm Moderna and drugmaker AstraZeneca — conduct Phase 3 clinical trials, the last before seeking a green light from regulators.
— The Washington Post
Keep college students on campus after outbreaks, Fauci advises
If outbreaks occur at reopened colleges, don’t send students home. That’s the latest advice from Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“That’s the worst thing you could do,” Fauci said Wednesday on the “Today” show. “Keep them at the university, in a place that’s sequestered enough from the other students. But don’t have them go home, because they could be spreading it in their home state.”
Several universities, including the University of North Carolina and James Madison University, have taken the opposite approach, telling students to pack up and move out after cases spiked.
Rochelle Walensky, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an infectious disease physician at the Massachusetts General Hospital, said that risks spreading the virus to others in the students’ home towns. It also increases the likelihood of a young person spreading the virus via asymptomatic transmission to their older, vulnerable parents .
“You potentially have a ton of people who don’t even know they have disease,” she told NBC News. “Five days later, they’re going to come down with symptoms — or maybe even not — and now they’re living with their parents.”
— Erin McCarthy
Remote learning could harm kids’ vision, but may not affect emotional and social functioning, experts say
People intuitively understand the importance of good eyesight; we use it almost every moment of our awake hours to navigate our environment and to absorb information. But for school age children in most public and private schools, good vision is one of the key fundamentals to learning — children with vision problems may not absorb information the teacher is writing on a chalkboard or, in our new COVID-19 world, displaying on a screen.
In this “digital learning environment,” children will be even more attached to technology. As parents and caregivers prepare for these difficult and very new challenges, they must remember that having the best vision a child can have, corrected where necessary with glasses or visual aids, is essential and an important first step for any student.
Parents may also be more worried than ever about the association between screen time and their children’s well-being. Specifically, when there are limited opportunities for socializing and playing beyond use of electronic devices, how much screen time is too much? Is there an amount of time where engagement with screens becomes harmful?
That’s difficult to answer, but it is probably hours more than parents might think, suggests a study to be published this month in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
— Melanie Snitzer, Barry N. Wasserman, Katherine K. Dahlsgaard
Officials try to quell outbreak at Temple
In Philadelphia, city and university officials continued reckoning with the outbreak among Temple University students — and hoping it would not would not spread to the community.
Temple identified 85 more cases of the coronavirus among students so far this week, bringing the known total to 212 cases, according to the university. The majority of them were identified through testing by the city health department.
About 15% of the 400 students tested by the city on Monday had the coronavirus, said James Garrow, a health department spokesperson, a positivity rate that is considered indicative of an outbreak — meaning there are many more people infected than health officials know about.
The outbreak skewed Philadelphia’s daily case report; the city had 235 new cases and a positivity rate of 8.3% for test results reported Wednesday. Philadelphia’s positivity rate has been 5% or lower in recent weeks; last week’s was 3.7%. It has not been as high as 15% since mid-May.
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele, Susan Snyder