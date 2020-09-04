Latest Gettysburg College quarantines all students in dorms
Gettysburg College has locked down all of its students in their dorms, at least through the end of the week, after 25 students on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus. The Pennsylvania liberal arts college of about 2,400 may be the first in the country to quarantine all students in response to an outbreak.
Classes are being held virtually, and students must stay in their rooms except to pick up food, use the bathroom, go to a coronavirus testing appointment, or speak with a counselor, Dean of Students Julie Ramsey said in a letter to the community. Those who live off-campus can only come on campus to pick up food if they have a meal plan, she added, and most student jobs must be done virtually.
Any student who violates the quarantine will ordered to leave campus and return home, Ramsey said, but they have asked students not to return home during the quarantine. If they must do so, they have to get the travel approved by the university.
“We understand that a residential restriction will not be easy and that the current situation on campus is not what any of us had in mind when we decided to return residentially,” she said. “The days ahead will be challenging, and we’ve heard from you about the challenges you are experiencing with the restrictions that are already in place.”
After reviewing the results of this week’s testing, Ramsey said the university will determine how it will operate for the rest of the semester.
— Erin McCarthy
Students, faculty react to Temple’s move to online learning for the rest of semester
Less than two weeks after Temple University began in-person classes with cautious optimism, the school reversed course Thursday and moved almost all instruction online for the rest of the semester amid a coronavirus outbreak.
Temple University psychology professor Laurence Steinberg was not surprised. He had warned in a June New York Times opinion piece that reopening plans counting on students to wear masks and socially distance bordered on “delusional.”
“I gave the experiment a few weeks,” he said Thursday. “Looks like at bigger schools it’s not even that long before it’s clear the plan isn’t working.”
About 3,200 students live on the North Philadelphia campus. To thin that number, Temple offered a full housing and meal refund to those who leave university housing by Sept. 13. It’s unclear how many will.
“I would imagine most parents would want their students to come home,” said Quinn Litsinger, president of the Temple Student Government Association.
But he’s doubtful the thousands of students who live off campus and pay rent — including himself — will leave. And that’s where most confirmed infections have occurred, often in small social gatherings.
— Susan Snyder
Indoor dining reopens in Jersey today. What are the rules?
In the next few days, two holdouts on indoor dining, New Jersey and Philadelphia, will ease restrictions and allow 25% capacity inside restaurants. Indoor dining was allowed to start at 6 a.m. Friday in New Jersey and will be permitted Tuesday in Philadelphia (the same day theaters — for movies and otherwise — are allowed to reopen).
It’s not clear if 25% capacity is enough to sustain restaurants of any size, nor how many will partake. Some owners have pushed to open inside, some are deferring, some are opposed.
Also unclear is if diners are fully on board with eating indoors. Despite being allowed to offer serve customers inside since June, some restaurants in the Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia suburbs have reported that customers prefer outdoor seating.
Many guidelines already established for dining continue, including posting signage to promote physical distancing and discourage crowding; screening staff at the beginning of shifts; placing hand sanitizer stations throughout restaurants; and closing off areas that aren’t used for seating (i.e., play areas, dance floors).
— Jenn Ladd
The Philadelphia Museum of Art is back open
The new Philadelphia Museum of Art user experience: Temperature scans and face masks. Just a few art lovers in a gallery at once, please. And you might want to eat before you come.
After a pandemic-forced a shutdown stretching nearly six months, the museum reopened Thursday morning with an art encounter largely remade to conform to new safety guidelines.
“I tell you, I needed some beauty after being cooped up. I needed to look at something bigger than myself,” said one patron Kathleen Sullivan of Center City.
Peaceful was the mood through much of the Art Museum’s main building, open — for members only — for the first time since March 13. Attendance in galleries was limited, sometimes to just two or three at a time, and timed tickets ensured that total daily attendance would be capped in this COVID-19 era to 1,700 — about 20% of capacity.
The museum opens to the general public Sunday with a pay-what-you-wish day, when bigger crowds are expected.
— Peter Dobrin
Pa., N.J., and Philly are ready to distribute a vaccine — whenever it’s ready
The federal government has told states to be ready to distribute doses of a coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1 — two days before the election.
The move raises major questions we can’t answer yet. Is President Donald Trump exerting political pressure to make good on his promise of a vaccine “before the end of the year, or maybe even sooner”? Is it possible to bring vaccines to market that quickly without leaving doubts about safety and effectiveness that will discourage their use?
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Philadelphia officials say they’ll be prepared to distribute it either way. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said it makes sense to prepare now even if a vaccine isn’t ready right away. “Sooner or later we’re going to have to distribute a vaccine,” he said.
Here are some more facts to help make sense of the situation.
— Marie McCullough, Stacey Burling
In Pa., Deborah Birx praises CHOP, advises mask-wearing this Labor Day weekend
A statistical model developed in part at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia helped officials across the United States stem the spread of the coronavirus this summer, the White House’s coronavirus task force coordinator said Thursday.
Governors and local officials implemented restrictions that “dramatically brought cases down” after using the work from CHOP, which projected how the virus might spread once bars were closed, restaurants kept at 25% capacity, and gatherings limited to 10 people, said Deborah Birx, who spoke to reporters in Harrisburg on Thursday.
Birx didn’t directly address the skepticism over the Trump administration’s suggestion that a vaccine could be ready by November, but said efficacy tests for some people participating in vaccine trials will start in mid-September. (The White House’s chief vaccine adviser told NPR on Thursday that it was “extremely unlikely” a vaccine would be ready by November.)
With Labor Day weekend approaching, Birx said, people should continue to wear masks, socially distance, and avoid large gatherings.
“Together we need to get through the Labor Day weekend really protecting one another, so please, wear a mask,” she said.
— Justine McDaniel, Oona Goodin-Smith, Kristen A. Graham