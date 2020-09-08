Latest COVID-19 and how to persuade those who reject the science
Public understanding of science may seem weak these days, with social media full of unproven claims about various COVID-19 treatments, and bizarre ideas such as the pandemic being linked to 5G radiation from cellphone towers.
But from their experience with other politicized scientific topics such as climate change, experts in science communication and the psychology of persuasion say it is possible to make inroads with those who resist evidence and expertise. Difficult, but possible.
The solution includes careful, patient explanations, delivered respectfully. That’s crucial, whether you’re talking to a family member or presiding over a news conference. An attitude of “just trust us, we’re the experts” is no good.
— Tom Avril
Philadelphia criminal trials set to resume
Criminal trials are set to resume in Philadelphia on Sept. 8.
And jurors heading to the courthouse for the first time since the coronavirus-related shutdowns began will face temperature checks, questionnaires about COVID-19 symptoms, and much less crowded rooms, according to a tentative plan distributed to court staff.
— Vinny Vella
Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Shore beachgoers enjoy Labor Day and indoor dining
Just as Memorial Day starts summer earlier than the calendar indicates, Labor Day ends it too soon, with most Americans walking away from the season leaving 15 beach days on the table.
On Monday in Ocean City, hundreds of people were congregated near the water and on the boardwalk, apparently conceding that the good times were over quicker than they needed to be.
Of course, all of them would acknowledge that regardless of how you count the days of summer, this was a season like no other, with COVID-19 dictating terms like a barbarous overlord. For many folks, then, Labor Day at the beach was a chance to carve a morsel of joy out of a tough chunk of the calendar.
— Alfred Lubrano
Philadelphia indoor dining reopens today, with restrictions
For the first time in nearly six months, Philadelphia’s indoor dining, movie theaters, and performing arts venues may reopen for business Tuesday.
Capped at 25% patron capacity, some restaurant owners say the new freedom to serve indoors makes things “less terrible” and plan to open immediately, while others are taking a more cautious approach to reopening their doors.
Indoor dining rules and restrictions include:
- A 25% capacity limit for restaurants.
- Groups will be capped at four people inside, six outside, and tables must be spaced six feet apart.
- Servers must wear both masks and face shields for additional protection.
- No indoor bar seating.
- Last call for all indoor dining orders will be at 11 p.m. and establishments will be required to be closed for service by midnight.
- Restaurants must install physical barriers — such as sneeze guards or partitions — in restaurant kitchens and at cash registers, host stands, and food pick up areas where maintaining physical distance of at least six feet is difficult.
- Restaurants must screen every employee for symptoms before every shift and prevent them from remaining on-site if they have cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell.
— Oona Goodin-Smith