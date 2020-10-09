Latest Bridging the digital divide for the ‘have’ and ‘have nots’: How schools are meeting the need during remote learning
The two bright-eyed second graders huddled together looking at a laptop during music class in their makeshift remote classroom at the Boys and Girls Club in Paulsboro.
The girls, Ocean and Laila, 7, happily shared the device for hours during the school day because the district cannot provide enough computers for every student, a scenario playing out across the country as families struggle to educate their children without access to online programs and technology for remote learning.
“This is a huge challenge,” said Patti Withington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Gloucester County, which operates locations in Paulsboro and Glassboro. “They’re doing the best they can under the constraints.”
The educational digital divide grew during the pandemic after schools suddenly closed and households could not easily shift to online. Experts say the inequities widen the achievement gap between low-income school districts and their more affluent counterparts. Some wealthier districts have been able to easily provide a device for each child who needs one, while economically disadvantaged districts like Paulsboro are struggling to meet the need. At least 100 students in the Gloucester County school lack devices to connect with their classrooms.
— Melanie Burney, Kristen Graham
Trump says he’s ready for rallies but details are slim on his health
President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he is ready to resume campaign rallies and feels “perfect” one week after his diagnosis with the coronavirus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans, as his doctor said the president had “completed his course of therapy” for the disease.
The president has not been seen in public — other than in White House-produced videos — since his Monday return from the military hospital where he received experimental treatments for the virus. On Thursday, his physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said in a memo that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” on Saturday, as the president tries to shift his focus to the election that’s less than four weeks away, with millions of Americans already casting ballots.
“I’m feeling good. Really good. I think perfect,” Trump said during a telephone interview with Fox Business, his first since he was released from a three-day hospital stay Monday. “I think I’m better to the point where I’d love to do a rally tonight,” Trump said. He added, “I don’t think I’m contagious at all.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says individuals can discontinue isolation 10 days after the onset of symptoms, which for Trump was Oct. 1, according to his doctors. Conley said that meant Trump, who has been surrounded by minimal staffing as he works out of the White House residence and the Oval Office, could return to holding events on Saturday.
— The Associated Press
Pennsylvania loosens crowd restrictions, allows fans to gather back in stadiums
Starting Friday, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health will allow larger crowds to gather outdoors, clearing the way for some fans to return to stadiums.
The one-size-fits-all limits of 25 people for indoor gatherings and 250 for outdoor events have been replaced by capacity-based restrictions. Large stadiums with a capacity of more than 10,000 will be allowed 15% of their maximum occupancy, up to 7,500 people.
Under the state guidelines, venues must require attendees to wear masks, comply with social distancing requirements, and implement best practices such as timed entry, multiple entry and exit points, and multiple restrooms and hygiene stations.
Should the state determine that crowds are the sources of outbreaks, “we can and will dial back these new limits,” said Rachel Levine, the state health commissioner.
In Philadelphia, though, the guidance hasn’t yet changed, with city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley implying that Eagles fans may not be getting back together at Lincoln Financial Field anytime soon.
— Ellie Rushing
Utilities can soon cut off nonpaying customers, Pa. says, but the poorest customers are protected
Pennsylvania utilities will be allowed to resume shutoffs of nonpaying customers on Nov. 9 after state regulators Thursday lifted a moratorium imposed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic emergency.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday voted 3-1 to again permit service terminations, but put safeguards into place for families and small businesses that are struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PUC’s action resolves a dispute that had stalemated the commission for months over how to end the moratorium.
Utilities say the COVID-19 moratorium has made it difficult for them to collect payments or to get customers to sign up for low-income assistance. They say customers were late on a total of $479 million in June, a figure that is mounting. But consumer advocates say that a public health emergency is no time to shut off a vital service, the loss of which could mean homelessness for some.
The PUC’s order will still prohibit utilities from shutting off “protected customers” whose income is no more than triple the Federal Poverty Guidelines, which are set at $26,200 for a family of four, so the yearly limit for such a family would be $78,600. The protected customers must apply for available assistance programs and request a payment arrangement from the utility to pay down their debt.
— Andy Maykuth
Thursday’s new COVID-19 case numbers rise even higher, prompting warnings from Pa. and N.J. officials
Saying they fear the state is on the cusp of a second wave of coronavirus infections, New Jersey officials sounded their loudest alarms since spring’s end, while Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said he was “very concerned” about the virus' new trajectory in the commonwealth.
“This wave has the potential to become a surge,” said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, if residents do not keep taking preventive measures such as masking, social distancing, and washing hands.
The high number of people testing positive comes after several days of rising cases in the two states and as the United States averages about 5% more new cases this week than last. The increases here and elsewhere also come amid renewed focus on the coronavirus in the presidential campaign due to President Donald Trump’s infection.
Pennsylvania reported 1,376 new coronavirus cases Thursday, while New Jersey — which had been reporting lower daily numbers than Pennsylvania for months — reported 1,301, more than double its case reports in preceding days. It was the highest number of cases reported in one day since early May for Pennsylvania and late May for New Jersey, surpassing already high numbers from earlier in the week.
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele, Erin McCarthy, Rob Tornoe