Latest In reversal, Murphy expected to announce that N.J. schools can go fully virtual
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce a new option for New Jersey’s public schools that will offer the option of beginning the school year remotely, according to CBS News and NJ Advance Media.
Murphy had been requiring school districts to offer some in-person classes in the fall, though students and teachers would be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Murphy is scheduled to deliver a coronavirus press briefing today at 1 p.m. Among those joining him will be Department of Education Interim Commissioner Kevin Dehmer.
—Rob Tornoe
A family in sanctuary battles coronavirus
An immigrant family that’s lived nearly three years in Philadelphia church sanctuary to avoid deportation has been stricken by the coronavirus and is battling for recovery.
Carmela Apolonio Hernandez, 39, and her eldest children — teenagers Fidel, Keyri, and Yoselin — suffered severe COVID-19 symptoms in late spring and early summer, and continue to fight for their health. Hernandez has memory loss and pain in her lungs. Fidel, 18, still has a cough, cold symptoms, and aches in his bones. Yoselin, 14, has trouble breathing.
”Thank God we survived, but we still have problems,” said Keyri, 15. “I am afraid of becoming infectious again and passing the virus on to the community.”
Supporters think the children may have been infected at school, which they have been able to attend while in sanctuary, before the Philadelphia district closed in mid-March.The children — no longer believed to be infectious — plan to hold a 10 a.m. Wednesday vigil in front of the Germantown Mennonite Church where the family lives. They’ll share letters they’ve written to members of Congress about living with COVID-19 in sanctuary, and about the urgency of their leaving the church during the pandemic.
—Jeff Gammage
South Jersey gym still allowing customers in despite having business license revoked
Despite having its business license revoked over repeated coronavirus restriction violations, patrons continued to enter Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J. Wednesday morning.
In an Instagram video shared Tuesday night, co-owner Ian Smith asked Gov. Phil Murphy and local officials to show him the scientific data that justified closing his business.
“We are so confident in our process and in our safety protocol that if you can so us scientific data that proves Atilis Gym in Bellmawr poses more of a threat to the general public than any other place, and should remain shut down, we will happily shut our doors,” Smith said.
Gyms and fitness centers aren’t allowed to have customers workout in indoor spaces as part of New Jersey’s coronavirus restrictions, but they are permitted to offer individualized indoor instruction by appointment only to individuals and their families, caretakers, or romantic partners.
Atilis Gym has repeatedly defied the state’s restrictions. On Aug. 1, they kicked open a plywood barricade to reopen their business.
— Rob Tornoe
Longtime Philadelphia judge won’t wear a mask in court and ordered others to remove theirs
Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge James Murray Lynn has repeatedly refused to wear a mask while sitting on the bench, despite pleas from prosecutors, defense lawyers, and witnesses who have expressed concerns about their health and safety.
And according to a written complaint obtained by The Inquirer, the veteran judge has ordered others to remove their masks while in his courtroom.
“It has come to the attention of our offices that Judge Lynn continues to refuse to wear a mask while operating in-person hearings,” wrote Alan J. Tauber, first assistant at the Defender Association of Philadelphia, in a letter dated Friday, to Margaret Murphy, administrative judge for the Family Division, where Lynn sits. “We believe this safety breach needs to be addressed expeditiously.”
“Not only was he not wearing a mask, but he was actively ordering counsel to remove their masks while litigating,” Tauber wrote on behalf of both public defenders and prosecutors in the District Attorney’s Office.
Lynn did not return two messages left by a reporter at his chambers.
— Wendy Ruderman
Pa. restrictions on restaurants and bars won’t be relaxed anytime soon
Gov. Tom Wolf is not yet considering relaxing any of the state’s tightened restrictions on restaurants and bars, he said Tuesday, saying that keeping coronavirus protocols in place will be the fastest way to get to a fuller reopening.
A day after giving school districts specific guidance on reopening based on local virus transmission data, Wolf said the state was not planning to transfer that type of localized reopening to other sectors, such as the food and drink industry.
“There’s a difference between elective things that we do and central things that a society needs to do,” he said. “We need to get our kids back to school. We need to make sure they get an education. That’s our first priority.”
Wolf said his administration would give the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association guidance about fall high school sports, which remain in limbo, based on area-specific virus transmission data.
Like officials in Delaware and elsewhere, the Wolf administration has said that keeping the spread of the coronavirus low and pushing it lower will provide the best chance for schools to successfully reopen. The way to do that, they say, is for residents and businesses to continue to follow safety protocols and abide by the restrictions designed to prevent transmission.
— Justine McDaniel and Erin McCarthy
Rising case numbers in various parts of Europe spark concerns
The number of new daily coronavirus cases is rising in multiple major European Union countries, including Germany, France and Spain.
Germany on Wednesday announced 1,226 new cases, the highest figure since early May. Speaking to the country’s public broadcaster, German Health Minister Jens Spahn cautioned that the rise in cases was no longer primarily due to regionally isolated outbreaks as was previously the case, but rather attributable to clusters “in almost all regions of the country.”
Spain’s rise in cases has been particularly alarming to European health authorities. Between Friday and Monday, the country reported over 8,600 new infections, according to the El Pais newspaper.
In France, there are also signs that outbreaks are accelerating.
“The epidemiological situation, which we are following very closely, is deteriorating: 2,000 new cases per day compared to 1,000 three weeks ago,” said Prime Minister Jean Castex.
“About 25 new clusters are identified every day compared to five, three weeks ago,” he said.
France recently allowed regions to make face masks mandatory in outdoor areas. Other European countries are similarly expanding the use of face masks in response to rising case numbers.
— Washington Post
Wednesday morning round-up
- Appoquinimink School District in New Castle, Del. voted Tuesday night to begin the school year fully remote for the first six weeks, then transition to a hybrid model.
- In Florida, which set a new daily record for coronavirus desks on Tuesday, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods has prohibited his deputies from wearing masks. Visitors to the sheriff’s office are also prohibited from wearing masks.
- Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said he “seriously doubts” that Russia has developed a safe and effective coroanvirus vaccine.