Supporters think the children may have been infected at school, which they have been able to attend while in sanctuary, before the Philadelphia district closed in mid-March.The children — no longer believed to be infectious — plan to hold a 10 a.m. Wednesday vigil in front of the Germantown Mennonite Church where the family lives. They’ll share letters they’ve written to members of Congress about living with COVID-19 in sanctuary, and about the urgency of their leaving the church during the pandemic.