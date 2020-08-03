Latest Latest coronavirus case counts for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
Here is are the latest coronavirus figures for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware as of Monday morning, reported by each state’s respective health departments (Philadelphia doesn’t report new numbers over the weekend):
- Pennsylvania: 113,590 positive cases, at least 7,209 deaths, new cases down about 3.6% last week compared to the previous week.
- New Jersey: 182,350 positive cases, at least 13,961 deaths, new cases up about 16.5% last week compared to the previous week.
- Delaware: 14,949 positive cases, at least 585 deaths, new cases down about 12.8% last week compared to the previous week.
— Rob Tornoe
Democrats, Republicans remain far apart on new coronavirus relief deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows made clear in separate interviews Sunday that they remain far apart on a coronavirus relief deal that would restore expired unemployment benefits for millions of Americans.
The three spoke a day after a rare weekend meeting at the Capitol yielded some signs of progress. They plan to meet again Monday but pointed to multiple areas of disagreement that suggest consensus remains elusive, even while saying they would continue to work toward a deal.
“We still have a long ways to go,” Meadows said on CBS’s Face the Nation. “I’m not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term.”
After struggling to reach agreement among themselves on an overall bill, Republicans and administration officials have been pushing for a short-term fix to address the expiration of $600 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits, which lapsed last week for some 30 million workers.
Republicans have proposed reducing the $600 weekly payment to $200, or adopting a formula that would amount to replacing about two-thirds of a worker’s wages before they were unemployed. Pelosi suggested Democrats could be open to an approach that reduced the $600 over time as the unemployment rate declines.
House Democrats passed a $3 trillion bill in May that would have extended the $600 enhanced benefits through January. They are incensed Republicans waited months to start negotiating again, only to quickly run up against the unemployment insurance deadline and start demanding a short-term solution.
— Washington Post
Birx says outbreak is ‘extraordinarily widespread,’ recommends some wear masks at home
Deborah Birx, the physician who is overseeing the White House’s coronavirus response, said on Sunday the U.S. has entered a “new phase” of the pandemic where the virus is “extraordinarily widespread” in both rural and urban areas.
“I want to be very clear what we’re seeing today is different from March and April,” Birx said during an interview on CNN.
Over 4.6 million coronavirus cases and at least 154,860 deaths have been reported in the U.S. since the outbreak began, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 47,000 new cases and at least 413 deaths were reported on Sunday, though Texas did not report new numbers due to a system upgrade.
Last week, the Trump administration classified 21 states are being in the “red zone,” because they had over 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week. Three states were added last week — Missouri, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware were listed in the “yellow zone” in the report, dated July 26, indicated between 10 to 100 new cases per 100,000 people.
Birx recommended people living in areas where the virus is spreading to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene. She also suggested some people should consider wearing masks at home.
“If you’re in multi-generational households and there’s an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you need to really consider wearing a mask at home, assuming that you’re positive, if you have individuals in your households with comorbidities,” Birx said.
— Rob Tornoe
Mail delays are frustrating Philly residents
Neighborhoods across the Philadelphia region are experiencing significant delays in receiving their mail, with some residents going upwards of three weeks without packages and letters, leaving them without medication, paychecks, and bills.
According to local union leaders and carriers, mail is piling up in offices, unscanned and unsorted. Mail carriers who spoke with The Inquirer said they are overwhelmed, working long hours yet still unable to finish their routes. Offices are so short-staffed that when a carrier is out, a substitute is often not assigned to their route.
“I understand we are flexing our available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic,” said USPS spokesperson Ray V. Daiutolo Sr. “We have a liberal leave policy and we are aggressively trying to hire qualified candidates.”
Across Philadelphia, at least 133 Postal Service employees — from carriers and clerks to mail handlers and custodians — have tested positive for the coronavirus since March, according to records provided by American Postal Workers Union Local 89. Two employees have died. Philadelphia’s main headquarters has been hit hard — the Processing and Delivery Center has seen 34 cases, while the Main Office of Delivery on 30th and Chestnut Streets has seen 28.
The cases are exacerbating staffing shortages, said Nick Casselli, president of APWU Local 89. When an employee tests positive, they cannot work for at least two weeks, and employees who have been in contact with them are forced to quarantine for 14 days. If there is no one to fill in, the mail doesn’t go out.
On top of staff shortages, the agency has seen a significant increase in packages due to a boom in online shopping as people stay home. Casselli said Philadelphia’s plant was processing about 30,000 parcels per day before the coronavirus. Now, it’s processing 100,000.
Amid this increase, sudden policy changes instituted to cut costs by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump donor who was appointed in May, are exacerbating delays, at a time when unprecedented voting by mail has put scrutiny on the agency. In memos to employees, DeJoy has ordered carriers to leave mail behind if it delays routes, and said the agency will prohibit overtime.
Additionally, post offices’ hours are being slashed, including in Camden and Cherry Hill.
— Ellie Rushing
Weekend coronavirus round-up
- On the first day of school, an Indiana junior high school student tested positive for coronavirus. Everyone who came in contact with the student — including classmates — have been ordered by the school to quarantine for 14 days.
- A comparison of 26 studies reveals coronavirus has an estimated death rate between about 0.3% to 1.5% — meaning that for every 1,000 people to get infected, three to 15 on average would die. Seasonal influenza has an estimated fatality rate of 0.1%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Texas isn’t counting positive coronavirus results from rapid tests, according to an investigation by the Houston Chronicle. The newspaper estimates this has led to a statewide undercount of at least tens of thousands cases, but likely far more.