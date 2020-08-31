Latest Philly garbage collection is back on schedule
Garbage collection is back on schedule in Philadelphia.
The Streets Department in a statement advised residents to put out trash and recycling on their regularly scheduled day this week. It’s a relief for many households in the city: Over the summer, frequent delays left recycling and trash to pile up on Philly streets, attracting rodents and stinking up blocks and alleyways for weeks in some neighborhoods.
“I would like to thank all of our dedicated employees in the Department for helping us get through this crisis,” Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said.
Throughout the pandemic, the department has said severe weather, increased tonnage, and a drop in staff attendance contributed to delays. Meanwhile, sanitation workers, and many Philly residents they serve, have said they are continuing to work despite unsafe conditions. They have rallied for hazard pay and increased protections from the coronavirus.
The Streets Department said it will update residents if collection again becomes “significantly delayed,” and reiterated that it will prioritize the pickup of trash over recycling in an effort to protect public health.
— Erin McCarthy
New Jersey restaurants to open for indoor dining Sept. 4, with restrictions
Indoor dining can return to New Jersey this Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced, provided that restaurants operate at 25% capacity and with distancing between tables.
”Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against COVID-19,” Murphy said in a tweet.
Indoor dining has been on hold for more than two months, since Murphy scuttled plans to resume it in late June. At the time, he said New Jersey was “losing ground” in terms of the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations from the coronavirus.
Outdoor dining has been allowed in New Jersey, with a number of public health restrictions in place, since mid-June.
— Allison Steele
Temple University shuts down in-person classes for two weeks after more than 100 coronavirus cases reported
With more than 100 positive cases of the coronavirus, Temple University announced Sunday that it would shut down in-person classes for two weeks, similar to a move the University of Notre Dame made earlier this month after cases spiked there.
Temple also will join with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health in an intensive effort to test, contact-trace, and minimize further spread, President Richard M. Englert said in an email to the campus community Sunday. The health department is expected to conduct more than 300 tests on Temple’s campus Monday of students who were identified as having close contact with an infected person or are symptomatic, Temple spokesperson Ray Betzner said.
The cases appear to be linked to small social gatherings off campus, Englert said in his email. The city health department on Saturday warned students to avoid all social contact with people outside their homes or apartments.
— Susan Snyder
Pennsylvania residents prepare for the statewide eviction moratorium to end Monday
One in five adults in Pennsylvania either missed July’s rent or mortgage payment or had slight or no confidence their household could make those payments on time in August, according to a Census Bureau survey last month.
Throughout Pennsylvania, thousands of evictions on hold because of the pandemic will proceed once the state’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures ends Monday. In Philadelphia, landlord-tenant court will start hearing rescheduled cases on Thursday, and landlords who have won eviction hearings and have court orders can begin removing tenants Sept. 8. Because thousands of eviction cases in Philadelphia had to be rescheduled, the court isn’t expected to hear new cases until late November.
Meanwhile, landlords, especially those managing just a few units, say they need a way to replace tenants with those who can pay rent, so they can cover expenses.
In response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement last Tuesday that he doesn’t have the authority to extend the moratorium, Democratic lawmakers in the House plan to introduce legislation that would extend the governor’s powers to ban evictions and foreclosures during disaster emergencies. Senate Democrats said they’re ready to vote to extend the moratorium outright.
A spokesperson for House Republicans said Wolf “is passing the buck to the legislature to once again bail him out of his poor prior planning.”
— Michaelle Bond
Philadelphia’s new rules for college students: ‘Avoid all social gatherings’
With new coronavirus cases showing up at Temple University and other schools that reopened last week, Philadelphia health officials issued new advice on Saturday that students should avoid all social contact with people outside their homes or apartments.
As of Friday, more than 250 new cases had been reported at newly reopened campuses in Pennsylvania.
The new recommendations for college students from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health are stricter than the current coronavirus guidelines, which allows gatherings of 25 or fewer people indoors (with masks, six-foot distancing, and handwashing).
The guidelines will instead treat colleges like nursing homes, which are urged to keep residents from joining even small gatherings.
— Joseph N. DiStefano