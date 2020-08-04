Latest Atilis Gym faces hefty fines, revocation of business license after defying state orders
The owners of Atilis Gym are facing hefty fines, the revocation of their business license, and potential jail time after they defied state orders again Saturday by breaking down the barrier that the state had built to keep them from reopening their gym.
Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, co-owners of the South Jersey gym that has made headlines since May for reopening against New Jersey’s coronavirus orders, will go before the Bellmawr’s city council Tuesday evening to defend their actions, as the borough decides whether the gym’s business license should be revoked.
Additionally, the owners received a letter from the state’s Office of the Attorney General on Monday that the state would file ongoing contempt charges against them. The office recommended that the judge that ordered the business to close fine the business up to $10,000 every day it remains open, as well as consider other measures “as appropriate, including detainment” to keep them from opening their gym.
“You were just letting criminals ... out of jail because of COVID,” Smith said of Gov. Phil Murphy in an Instagram video, “but you want to lock up two small business owners who are just standing up for their constitutional rights and doing the right thing, and just want to go to work.”
— Ellie Rushing
New Jersey adds Rhode Island to its quarantine list
Rhode Island has been added to New Jersey’s travel quarantine, aimed at preventing people from traveling to and from states with a high level of community spread of the coronavirus. That means anyone traveling from Rhode into New Jersey is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The quarantine applies to people arriving from states where the rolling seven-day average of new cases is at 10 or more people per 100,000, or 10% of those tested are positive. Other states on the list include Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
— Rob Tornoe
Coronavirus testing in Delco canceled due to Isaias
Drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing scheduled to take place in Upper Darby Tuesday has been canceled due to Isaias.
Delaware County residents who had pre-registered for the testing can register for testing next week at the Lansdowne Fire Company in Lansdowne.
Testing is still tentatively scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, according to county officials.
— Rob Tornoe
Massive coronavirus outbreak hits Rutgers football team
A coronavirus outbreak among Rutgers students on the school’s football team has swelled to 28 players, according to NJ Advance Media. Multiple staff members have also reportedly been infected with the virus.
Rutgers officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning. Players will reportedly remain in isolation through Saturday.
Last week, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli confirmed that 15 Rutgers players had tested positive after attending a party. The team returned for voluntary workouts on June 15, but were halted on July 25 after multiple players tested positive.
Rutgers is one of at least six Big Ten schools to halt workouts due to coronavirus issues. On Monday, Northwestern paused its football workouts after at least one player tested positive. Other Big Ten schools that have been forced to pause workouts this summer due to positive cases include Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan State, and Maryland.
The Big Ten is expected to release its revised conference-only football schedule today.
— Rob Tornoe
Where Philly area cases are up and down
— Dominique DeMoe
With N.J. cases on the rise, Murphy tightens coronavirus restrictions
Indoor gatherings in New Jersey will be limited to 25 people, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday, with the tightened restrictions — which exempt weddings, funerals, religious services, and political events — a response to a rising rate of coronavirus infections and concern over virus transmission at parties.
“We know that there are many more of you who’ve been responsible in your actions, and who’ve taken your civic duties to help us defeat COVID-19 seriously,” Murphy said. “Unfortunately, the actions of a few knuckleheads leave us no other course. We have to go back and tighten these restrictions.”
The state’s transmission rate has risen in the last two weeks and is as high as it was in early April, after cases had begun to decrease, Murphy said; for every person who contracts the coronavirus, about 1.5 other people are infected. Murphy suggested he might impose additional restrictions if the transmission rate nears or reaches two, meaning for every person who contracts the virus, two more people are infected on average.
New Jersey’s case numbers looked promising for most of July, the seven-day average dropping to a low of 192 new daily cases on July 22. But since then, that average has inched up, reaching 420 on Sunday, causing officials to sound an alarm.
The state reported 264 additional cases and 10 deaths on Monday. Hospitalizations are continuing to trend down, Murphy said.
Wolf also announced on Monday that all New Jersey students will be required to wear face coverings whenever inside school buildings. The guidelines allow exceptions for students with certain disabilities or health issues, but do not allow “mask breaks” except when eating or drinking.
The limit on gatherings will remain in place until the number of new cases drops for a week straight, Murphy said. Under the new rules, weddings, memorials, religious services, and political activities will be permitted to operate at 25% of a venue’s capacity with a limit of 100 people, which was the cap for all indoor gatherings.
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele and Erin McCarthy
Tuesday morning roundup
- The United States reported 45,368 new coronavirus cases on Monday and at least 540 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Overall, more than 4.7 million Americans have contracted COVID-19, and at least 155,478 have died.
- President Donald Trump said the coronavirus pandemic is “under control as much as you can control it” during an interview on Axios on HBO that aired Monday night. Trump acknowledged the high death rate in the United States, saying, “It is what it is.”
- Trump administration officials are scheduled to meet with congressional Democrats on Tuesday to continue negotiating a deal on a new coronavirus stimulus bill. Substantial differences between the two sides remain — House Democrats passed a $3 trillion plan in March that would extend $600 unemployment payments through January, while Republicans are proposing a $1 trillion rescue bill that reduces those payments by $1,600 a month.
- Major League Baseball was forced to postpone four more games after seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week.