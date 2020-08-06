Latest Northern Delaware school district to start school year remotely
Red Clay Consolidated School District — which covers portions of Wilmington, Greenville, and Hockessin, Del. — is the first district in Delaware to announce it will start its school year fully online.
“We have decided to embrace a ‘safety first’ approach to learning this fall,” Superintendent Dorrell Green wrote in an email to parents and staff on Wednesday. Green said students would be learning remotely for at least the first six weeks of school, with the goal of shifting into a hybrid mode of instruction later in the fall. Red Clay’s school year is scheduled to begin Sept. 8.
Gov. John Carney announced on Tuesday schools in the state could proceed with a hybrid approach that combines remote and in-person learning, with an emphasis on getting elementary students back in the classroom if districts can meet safety requirements.
Colonial School District in New Castle County will allow parents of younger students to decide whether to send their children into classrooms or stay hope and opt for remote learning. All students attending William Penn High School will start the year remotely.
— Rob Tornoe
For 20th straight week, more than 1 million Americans filed jobless claims
The number of newly filed unemployed insurance claims dropped last week after two straight weeks of rising, but it remains well above historic pre-pandemic levels.
It marked the 20th straight week that more than 1 million Americans filed jobless claims.
A total of 1.19 million people filed new claims last week, down from 1.43 million the week previously. The numbers of new claimants have come down from their peak in March of more than six million but they are still well above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000 from 1982.
Congress continues to wrangle over an extension to the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits that many laid off workers say have helped stabilize their finances — and stave off a deeper crisis from an economy hollowed by evictions, mortgage and credit card defaults, and plunging consumer demand. Those benefits expired last week.
— Washington Post
White House warns about ‘different outbreak,’ family gatherings in ‘yellow’ states like Pa.
The White House coronavirus task force privately warned local officials about a “different outbreak” in several cities and states across the country during a phone call Wednesday obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.
In the recording, task force coordinator Deborah Birx said officials see trouble with community spread in the Sunbelt states, the Central Valley of California, and nine cities — Baltimore, Atlanta, Kansas City, Portland, Omaha, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, and Washington, D.C.
“This outbreak is different from the March, April outbreak in that it’s in both rural and urban areas,” Birx said.
Birx also said leaders in “red” and “yellow” counties — places where infection rates are high — should warn about and potentially stop family gatherings due to the asymptomatic carriers spreading the virus. 17 Pennsylvania counties were listed as “yellow” and Beaver County was listed as “red” in a July 23 White House report obtained by the New York Times but not released publicly.
“If you’re in a red or yellow county, bringing together family members will create, potentially, particularly if indoors, superspreader events,” Birx said. “There is significant asymptomatic spread, particularly if you’re under 30 the majority of individuals may be asymptomatic.”
— Rob Tornoe
Big Ten football players call for better coronavirus safety protocols
Three hours after the Big Ten Conference announced its football schedules for the 2020 season, players released a letter to the NCAA and the conference expressing their concerns about returning to play.
The letter from College Athlete Unity, an advocacy group of college athletes, was published on the Players’ Tribune and says it expresses “the concerns of over 1,000 Big Ten football players.” It’s unclear how many players were involved in the writing of these proposals. The letter says that players feel the conference’s return-to-play plan “falls short in certain areas.”
The letter comes three days after a group of Pac-12 players threatened to boycott fall practices and games if the conference does not meet demands related to safety, racial justice and compensation. The Big Ten’s letter focuses specifically on health and safety protocols amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
— Washington Post
N.J. officials beg people to stay away from indoor gatherings
While Pennsylvania and Philadelphia both saw decreases in coronavirus case numbers on Wednesday, the spread of the virus in New Jersey was continuing “too quickly and too widely,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.
The number of cases in New Jersey reported each day and the moving seven-day average number of new cases have fluctuated over the two weeks, more than doubling and then falling slightly since Friday. The transmission rate remains above 1.0, meaning for every person who contracts the coronavirus, at least another person is infected.
“We all need to be in this fight together,” Murphy said. “This is no time for complacency, for selfishness, or for thinking that someone else can wear a face mask but not you. Please do your part.”
Murphy acknowledged that it’s hard to enforce his new ban on gatherings of more than 25 people when a party is held in a private home, but he urged local officials and parents to discourage the behavior. He also said county and local governments were watching for advance notice of parties.
Last week, two lawmakers proposed a bill that would make it a crime for someone to refuse to wear a face mask in stores during the pandemic. Penalties would range up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.
Murphy said Wednesday that he agreed with the “spirit” of the legislation but noted that groups like the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey have expressed concern about criminalization and indicated that the details of fairly crafting such a policy could be complex.
— Justine McDaniel and Allison Steele
Thursday morning roundup
- President Donald Trump agreed to continue paying for the full cost of National Guard troops deployed to help with the coronavirus response in just two states — Texas and Florida — after their Republican governors appealed directly to him, CNN reports.
- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned residents the city will shut off water and power at homes that throw large parties, calling them “flagrant violations of health orders.”
- New York City has reported zero coronavirus deaths for three straight days. The city is setting up checkpoints to inform visitors of quarantine rules.
- A Mississippi town welcomed students back to school last week. Now 116 are home in quarantine.