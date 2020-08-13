Latest Trump says Republicans holding up stimulus deal over funding for post office to stop mail-in voting
President Trump said he won’t agree to requests by Democrats to prove financial assistance to the Postal Service as part of a larger stimulus deal because it would enable the service to handle mail-in ballots.
A stimulus bill passed by Democrats in the House back in May includes $3.6 billion in election funding to assist states due to the coronavirus pandemics and $25 billion for the Post Office, which has said it could run out of money by September.
“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said during an interview on Fox Business Thursday. “But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”
“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means that can’t have universal, mail-in voting. They just can’t have it,” Trump added.
“Trump again brags he’s destroying the post office to sabotage voting and rig the election,” Rep. Bill Pascrell (D., N.J.) wrote on Twitter following the interview.
Democrats have repeatedly warned that operational changes made to the post office by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump donor, appear intended to hamper mail-in voting on Election Day. On Wednesday Democrats sent DeJoy a letter demanding he reverse the changes, which they claim will delay election mail and “disenfranchise voters.”
— Rob Tornoe
Jobless claims remain high, but dip below 1 million for first time in more than four months
963,000 workers applied for unemploment benefits for the first time last week, falling below 1 million for first time in 5 months.
Jobless claims have been mostly trending downward for months, but the weekly numbers remain stubbornly high and far more than previous records set in other recessions. The numbers come as the fate of enhanced unemployment benefits remains uncertain.
— Wire reports
CDC: Avoid masks with valves or vents and neck gaiters
In guidance updated late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against wearing masks with exhalation valves or vents, a type of face covering made for hot and dusty construction work that has become a popular pandemic accessory because of its seemingly high-tech design.
“The purpose of masks is to keep respiratory droplets from reaching others to aid with source control,” the agency’s guidance reads. “However, masks with one-way valves or vents allow air to be exhaled through a hole in the material, which can result in expelled respiratory droplets that can reach others. This type of mask does not prevent the person wearing the mask from transmitting COVID-19 to others.”
“Therefore, CDC does not recommend using masks for source control if they have an exhalation valve or vent,” the agency added.
The CDC recommends simple cloth masks instead. A few layers of cotton prevent most of the potentially infectious respiratory droplets from escaping into the air around you, and they are also much cooler than the formfitting N95 masks.
A recent study also suggested that people should avoid the newly popular neck gaiters, which are made of thin, stretchy material. Researchers at Duke University found that those coverings may be worse than not wearing a mask at all, because they break up larger airborne particles into a spray of little ones more likely to linger longer in the air.
— Washington Post
N.J. data shows kids make up a growing share of coronavirus carriers
New data from two South Jersey counties provide a window into how much of a hazard COVID-19 could pose for reopening. Children and teenagers account for a growing share of coronavirus cases in Camden and Gloucester Counties, mirroring a national — and ominous — trend as young people rebel against social distancing rules, health experts say.
In those two counties, people under age 20 accounted for almost 13% of confirmed cases in the last month, compared with less than 2% in a four-week period this spring. Camden and Gloucester Counties officials have made public the age of every confirmed case. That’s a step no other county in the area has taken, so it’s not possible to compare them directly with the rest of the region. But experts say the lessons of the data are apparent.
“I think it’s very clear we should expect there will be outbreaks among children and teenagers if schools open,” said David Rubin, a pediatrician and director of PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “If the disease burden in the community is too high, the risk in schools is too high.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics reported that while children make up just 9% of the nation’s COVID-19 positive cases, there were 179,990 new cases among children from July 9 to Aug. 6, a 90% increase in a matter of a month.
With some rare and serious exceptions, children are mostly spared the worst health complications from COVID-19, yet they could spread the virus to more vulnerable family members.
“If the question is, are kids able to transmit the virus to each other or to an adult,” said Richard Malley, senior physician at Boston Children’s Hospital’s division of infectious diseases and a professor at Harvard Medical School, “the answer is unquestionably yes.”
— Jason Laughlin and Maddie Hanna
U.S. reports highest number of coronavirus deaths in one day since mid-May
On Wednesday, the country reported its highest number of deaths in a single day since mid-May, at nearly 1,500. The country has now seen its seven-day average of newly reported deaths remain above 1,000 for 17 consecutive days.
Georgia reported 105 deaths Wednesday, marking its second triple-digit day in a row. North Carolina reported an additional 45 deaths Wednesday, tying its highest daily number, from July 29. Texas reported 324 additional deaths from the disease.
Pennsylvania reported 33 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to at least 7,385. New Jersey has endured at least 14,046 coronavirus deaths, reporting nine new deaths on Wednesday.
— Washington Post
Thursday morning round-up
- Discussion between Democrats and the Trump administration on a new coronavirus relief bill to extend unemployment benefits and provide another round of stimulus checks stumbled again Wednesday, with the president asserting a deal is “not going to happen.”
- Coronavirus rates are up in Spain, Germany, Greece and France as European governments juggle reopening with containing outbreaks.
- An Alaska town where nearly all residents live in the same building is on high alert after six members of one family tested positive for coronavirus.
- A British study suggests that 15% of maternity health professionals — one in six — may be infected with the coronavirus without realizing it, and most of them continue to work while contagious. putting coworkers and patients at risk.