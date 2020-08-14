Latest Pa. issues recommendations to schools about what to do when students or teachers test positive
Pennsylvania’s Education and Health departments have provided school administrators with recommended procedures about how to respond when students or employees with confirmed coronavirus cases have been on school property
In areas with low spread and just one case inside a school building over a 14-day period, the advice is to keep schools open and clean areas where the infected person has been and get public health agency assistance tracking their contacts.
With a few more cases over the two-week period and moderate infection spread in the county, schools are advised to clean, trace contacts and close for five to seven days.
Schools that get five or more cases should close down for two weeks and the entire building should be cleaned, the Education and Health departments suggested.
The guidance says shutting down facilities “allows public health staff the necessary time to complete case investigations and contact tracing, and to provide schools with other appropriate public health advice like cleaning and disinfecting.”
In areas where COVID-19 is considered to be at the “substantial” level of community spread, the agencies say schools should shut their doors and operate with a “full remote learning model.”
— Associated Press
New Jersey’s election will be held mostly by mail, Gov. Murphy says
New Jersey’s election in November will be mostly mail-in due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on CNN Friday morning.
Murphy said every registered voter in the state will be mailed ballots, which they can either mail back or drop off in secure drop boxes across the state. A limited number of polling places will also be open to voters on election day.
Murphy said there were small problems that occurred during a local May election in Patterson, where four men — including a city councilman — have been charged with fraud. According to the Washington Post, 19% of ballots cast in the race were disqualified. But overall, Murphy said the hybrid approach with an emphasis on mail-in ballots was successful during the state’s primary elections in July.
“Overwhelmingly, this was successful,” Murphy said. “You never can say you bat 1.000, but I’m pretty sure that we have a higher probability of being struck by lightning than we do uncovering voter fraud.”
New Jersey’s move comes after the Postal Service warned that some mail ballots in Pennsylvania might not be delivered on time due to the state’s deadlines, which has prompted election officials to seek an extension from the state’s Supreme Court to prevent voters from being disenfranchised.
Murphy said the state saw evidence of mail slowdowns beginning in March, with many postal workers sidelined when the pandemic was at its peak in the state. But he said as far as his administration can tell, that’s behind them and they expect the Postal Service to handle the increase in mail-in ballots.
“We’ll stay on them hard, as we have been,” Murphy said. “And it’s in everyone’s interest that it function as well as possible.”
President Donald Trump, who has repeated false attacks on mail voting, acknowledging on Thursday he is opposed to giving the Postal Service funding to help with the delivery of ballots because he thinks it will hurt his re-election changes. Despite those attacks, both the president and First Lady Melania Trump have requested mail-in ballots for Florida’s primary election next week, according to CNN.
— Rob Tornoe
Pa. officials warn of community spread in Philly, Delco as new cases begin to tick up again
Despite overall progress in lowering the number of new coronavirus cases, “significant” community spread remains in Pennsylvania, including in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Allegheny Counties, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Thursday.
The nearly 1,000 additional cases reported by the state Thursday was “increased from what we’ve had over the last two weeks,” Levine said, with “no particular data dump that’s responsible.”
Pennsylvania officials on Thursday also defended their recommendation to halt high school sports, saying it was based on evidence from scientists and experts and on the same factors that have caused college athletic conferences such as the Big 10 to call off their fall seasons.
Levine said the move was preemptive: “Kids aren’t back at school, and they’re not in school sports, so I can’t have the data about [outbreaks] until it would happen.”
And, she added, “The idea that children are somehow immune from this disease is untrue. That they can’t have serious side effects from this disease is untrue,” she said. “Children don’t live in a vacuum. They come back to their parents, who are adults who could get very sick. And then they have contact with other family members.”
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Laura McCrystal
Philly neighborhood renting trucks to handle recycling pickup delays
Philadelphia sanitation crews dedicated Monday to picking up recycling that hadn’t been collected for weeks, and city officials said this week that they are mostly caught up.
But that’s not the case in every neighborhood. In parts of South Philadelphia, recycling hasn’t been collected for four weeks. So the West Passyunk Neighbors Association is taking matters into its own hands. The group will rent two trucks from Home Depot this weekend to get some of that recycling to one of the city’s sanitation centers.
James Gitto, president of the association, said volunteers will pick up recycling for residents who are elderly, disabled, or don’t have their own cars.
“Our goal is not to clean up the neighborhood in any kind of large-scale way,” he said. “We’re really focused on people who are not able to take care of the trash.”
Sanitation crews have struggled to keep up with trash and recycling pickup during the coronavirus pandemic. The city has blamed staffing shortages from workers calling out sick and an increased volume of waste because residents are staying home. Recent weather, including Tropical Storm Isaias, has caused further slowdowns.
— Laura McCrystal
Friday morning roundup
- Senators left Washington, D.C. on Thursday without an agreement on a new round of coronavirus stimulus, including an extension of federal unemployment benefits and new stimulus checks. Though they could be called back to vote if there is a breakthrough, senators aren’t scheduled to return until September.
- Oklahoma City has seen a dramatic decrease in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations after enacting a mandatory mask policy, Mayor David Holt said on Thursday.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden called for a three month nationwide mask mandate on Thursday. “Every governor should mandate mandatory mask-wearing,” Biden said, suggesting widespread mask use could save 40,000 lives through November. 35 states and several cities, including Philadelphia, require people to wear masks in public.