Latest Few states say they’ll take Trump’s unemployment aid, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Just 18 states have said they’ll take advantage of an executive order issued by President Trump to increase unemployment checks by $300 or $400 a week, according to an Associated Press survey.
30 states have not committed to the plan one way or another, and two have declined, the AP tally showed. Among those are Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, where leaders have said they can’t afford the plan due to their own budget issues.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called it a “convoluted, temporary, half-baked concept (that) has left many states, including Pennsylvania, with more questions.” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Trump’s plan is “just not workable.” Gov. John Carney called the plan “very complicated, and frankly, unnecessary.”
Trump’s plan is nearly half the $600 boost to unemployment Democrats voted to extend back in May through the end of the year. It was one of many items Democrats and Republicans couldn’t agree on as part of a new coronavirus stimulus deal.
Trump signed an executive order Aug. 8 to extend the added weekly benefit, but cut it to $300 or $400 a week, depending on which plan governors choose. States are required to chip in $100 per claimant to be able to send out the higher amount.
— Rob Tornoe and the Associated Press
More school districts around Philly plan virtual openings. Where does that leave bus drivers?
As school districts try to figure out whether they can reopen safely for in-person classes during a pandemic, another complication lies ahead: how to get kids to school.
Keeping kids safe on school buses involves many now-familiar safety practices: enhanced cleaning, blocked off seats, and face masks, for example.
It’s still unclear how many students will need school buses this fall. About 1.5 million students in Pennsylvania were transported by school buses daily in recent years, according to the state Department of Transportation, but that figure will no doubt change as more districts begin the year virtually and parents consider driving children themselves.
Those unknowns create serious questions about the future of school bus drivers, a group already facing worker shortages.
“We’re really concerned about that, because we don’t believe we’ll get those drivers back,” said Mike Berk, executive director of the Pennsylvania School Bus Association. “We think they’ll move on, and that’s going to take an already depleted workforce and create real problems potentially down the road.”
— Patricia Madej
Pennsylvania tightens rules on masks for schools
On Monday, Pennsylvania updated its emergency order requiring masks and facial coverings to outline the specific rules schools need to follow when reopening their buildings to students.
According to the new guidelines, there are only three reasons a student 2 years of age and older is permitted to remove a mask while attending school:
- When eating or drinking spaced at least six feet apart.
- When wearing a face covering creates an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task.
- During “face-covering breaks” limited to 10 minutes spaced at least six feet apart.
In a letter to school district officials obtained by the Delaware County Daily Times, Deputy Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education Matt Stem said the new rules are based on the latest research from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which released new guidance last week on the importance of masks to limit the spread the virus by young people.
“Given this recent change from the American Academy of Pediatrics, and consistent with the secretary of health’s face covering order issued on July 1, 2020, the Department of Health is requiring students wear face coverings at all times while in school, even when six feet of social distancing can be achieved,” Stem wrote.
According to the Department of Education’s website, the new mask rule must be implemented by all school districts “immediately” prior to the start of their school year.
— Rob Tornoe
Coronavirus measures all but wiped out the flu in the southern hemisphere
The pandemic has made a lot of bad things worse, but South Africa’s near-total lack of a flu season this year stands out as a rare positive effect.
The country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases has three laboratories that would normally record more than 1,000 cases of flu between April and August, winter in the Southern Hemisphere. As the 2020 season ends, they have recorded just one.
“It is a totally unprecedented event to not see flu,” said Cheryl Cohen, who leads the NICD’s respiratory disease team. While she and other experts in South Africa said some people were certainly staying home and not reporting mild sicknesses, they all agreed that South Africa basically skipped its flu season — and that the novel coronavirus is to thank.
From Argentina to Chile to New Zealand, countries in the Southern Hemisphere are reporting far lower numbers of influenza and other seasonal respiratory viral infections this year, according to the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reports it could be good news for health officials in the United States and Europe, who fear a second wave of coronavirus hitting during flu season this fall and winter.
— Washington Post and Wall Street Journal
Tuesday morning roundup
- Thomas Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Monday COVID-19 is the third-leading cause of death in the United States, trailing just heart disease and cancer. “Last week, Americans were eight times more likely to get killed by COVID than were Europeans,” Frieden said during an interview on CNN.
- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is switching to an entirely remote model for undergraduates after just a week, after clusters of coronavirus cases were reported in a fraternity house and several residence halls.
- The coronavirus pandemic is now being driven by younger adults “in their 20s, 30s, and 40s,” said Takeshi Kasai, he World Health Organization’s top official for the Western Pacific region. “Many are unaware they are infected,” Kasai said. “This increases the risk of spillovers to the more vulnerable.”