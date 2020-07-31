Latest Undeterred by the pandemic, more people are buying houses sight unseen to get record-low mortgage rates
Forty-five percent of people bought a home in the last year without seeing it in person — a number that is likely to grow during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study of about 1,400 people that the real estate platform Redfin released Thursday.
The figure is the highest since 2015, according to the survey, which polled respondents from 29 major markets in the United States and Canada. Redfin credited record-low mortgage rates and work-from-home policies that have allowed employees to move elsewhere.
As of Thursday, the mortgage loan company Freddie Mac said the average rate for a 30-year home loan had fallen to 2.99%.
Buying sight unseen is still relatively rare, Redfin said, but for some buyers intent on purchasing a home during the pandemic, the risk of touring a house in person has outweighed the risk of buying a house that they saw only through pictures and videos.
— Katie Park
Trends still rising in South Jersey and Philly region
Pennsylvania officials said Thursday that wearing a face mask is the best way to thank first responders who have risked their lives working on the front lines of the pandemic, and with infections rising again, it remains a key defense against the spread of the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania reported 860 newly confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, and Philadelphia reported 136. The state’s seven-day average for new daily cases was 960, and the city’s was 159.
“There is clearly more virus circulating in Philadelphia right now than is safe,” Farley said.
Hospitalizations in the Philadelphia region have also increased in recent days, Farley said. New cases of the coronavirus have been concentrated in young people, with 57% of them under age 40.
Daily case numbers were trending higher over the last 14 days in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, and Berks Counties and in Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester Counties.
New Jersey reported 261 cases Thursday. Its seven-day average for new daily cases was 439 on Wednesday. Camden, Burlington, Atlantic, and Mercer Counties were identified as emerging hot spots by the federal government in a daily report, ABC News reported Thursday.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy, and Laura McCrystal
Jury trials are set to resume in some courtrooms across the Philadelphia region
Come Monday at some county courthouses across the region, jurors will return after a months-long absence that stalled trials and put key facets of the criminal justice system on hold.
In Bucks and Chester Counties, civil jury trials are expected to resume, staggered to accommodate social distancing requirements. Chester County’s plan is especially ambitious: Criminal trials are also set to begin Monday after weeks of test runs conducted with mock jurors in West Chester.
Other counties aren’t moving as quickly to return to normal function. But in the last few weeks, all have begun conducting more hearings and other court business, loosening restrictions dictated by lockdown orders signed in the spring at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
— Vinny Vella
Minority-owned small businesses were largely shut out of Pa.‘s first coronavirus loan program
In March, less than a month into the coronavirus shutdown, Gov. Tom Wolf launched a low-interest loan program as a lifeline to “provide a little peace of mind to hundreds of small business owners and their employees.”
All $61 million was gone in less than a week, as business owners across the state raced to apply. But in the rush to stand up the new program and get relief flowing, no requirements were put in place to ensure businesses had a fair shot at the money — and many did not.
Of the 761 approved loans, only 41 — or 5% — went to minority-owned businesses, according to new numbers released by state economic development officials.
— Charlotte Keith
It’s official: Philly’s school year to begin fully remotely
When classes begin for 125,000 Philadelphia School District students on Sept. 2, they will do so virtually.
The school board Thursday night formally blessed Superintendent William R. Hite Jr.‘s back-to-school plan, meaning children will be out of classrooms until at least November because of fears of coronavirus spread.
Hite initially wanted most students back in school for face-to-face instruction two days a week, but that plan got knocked down after intense public pushback from principals, teachers, parents and others.
The board voted 7-1 to sign off on the fully virtual plan, with Maria McColgan expressing deep reservations about vulnerable children being out of classrooms for so long.
— Kristen A. Graham