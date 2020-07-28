Latest Tuesday night’s Phillies-Yankees game postponed
— Scott Lauber
Philly and some suburban counties seeing increase in infections
Philadelphia and several suburban counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania are experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases. The uptick comes as the state continues to experience a surge in new cases, fueled by a spike in Allegheny County.
— John Duchneskie
Anthony Fauci responds to Trump tweet: ‘I have not been misleading the American public’
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and a member of the White House Coronavirus task force, was forced to defend himself Tuesday after President Trump retweeted a message suggesting Fauci has misled people about the coronavirus.
“I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances,” Fauci said during an interview on Good Morning America Tuesday.
“I’m just going to certainly continue doing my job. We’re in the middle of a crisis with regard to an epidemic, a pandemic, this is what I do, this is what I’ve been trained for my entire professional life, and I’ll continue to do it,” Fauci added.
It’s not the first time Fauci’s credibility has been attacked by the White House. Earlier this month, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro wrote an op-ed in USA Today attacking Fauci. Prior to that, the White House released what reporters described as “opposition research” seeking to discredit Fauci, who has been the director of the National Insitutue of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
— Rob Tornoe
Lawmakers agree on stimulus checks, but cuts to unemployment remain an issue
Senate Republicans have unveiled their proposal for a new $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill, setting the stage for a showdown with congressional Democrats in the coming days.
The legislation would temporarily reduce emergency unemployment benefits from $600 to $200 a week, while also authorizing a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks. Those checks would be sent to largely the same set of people as the first round of checks, but Republicans have tweaked the eligibility of dependents so they can access the $500 supplement even if they are older than 17.
House Democrats’ package also calls for another round of $1,200 stimulus payments. Democrats’ legislation would make the benefit bigger by providing families with an additional $1,200 for each child for up to three children, whereas the initial bill approved in March gave families only $500 per child.
The Republican proposal also includes a significant amount of funding for unrelated issues — most notably, allocating $1.75 billion for a new FBI headquarters.
The prospects for a bipartisan deal remained far from certain as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D., N.Y.) met late Monday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to begin formal negotiations.
— Washington Post
Popular Shore bar to reopen after employee tests positive
A popular Tiki bar at the Jersey Shore said it will reopen today after an employee tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
The Captain’s Inn in Forked River announced on Facebook it will reopen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after closing for several days because an employee tested positive for COVID-19 due to an “outside influence.” The bar did not say when the employee last worked, but did note the employee was asymptomatic.
On Saturday, videos and photos of the outdoor bar taken by the New York Post revealed large crowds of people packed closely together — many of whom were not wearing masks. An employee who refused to identify herself to the newspaper said “it’s very difficult” to maintain capacity limits set by the state.
— Rob Tornoe
700-person mansion party leads N.J. officials to plead with people to stay outdoors
Officials on Monday pleaded with people to stay outdoors, keep distanced, and wear masks if attending social gatherings. Citing a Long Beach Island party where at least 35 attendees were infected with the virus, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said people can get together but should do it outside.
“You’re playing with fire if you gather indoors without face coverings, without social distancing. There’s no good that will come from this,” Murphy said Monday.
In recent days, authorities have responded to several reports of large gatherings, including a 700-person house party that was held at an Airbnb in Jackson. It took five hours for police to break up the crowd, and Col. Patrick J. Callahan of the state police said he believed people were gravitating to indoor house parties because bars remain closed.
“Although they don’t experience what we would call severe illness as often, young people still can transmit COVID-19 to people they love,” Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. “We need them to take this public health threat seriously.”
Justine McDaniel, Amy S. Rosenberg and Allison Steele
Tuesday morning round-up
- Delaware has been added to a travel advisory issued by Washington, D.C.. Residents traveling to Delaware’s beaches must now self-quarantine for 14 days once they return to the city. Delaware is also on travel advisories in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.
- Wildwood, N.J. announced it will resume its weekly Friday night fireworks display on Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. But the annual classic car show that takes over the boardwalk every September has been canceled.
- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, said he won’t close bars or cut back indoor dining after White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx suggested both during a joint press conference Monday.