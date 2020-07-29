Latest Coronavirus makes a comeback around the world
An unforeseen summer surge of coronavirus cases in countries that had seemingly quelled their outbreaks is helping to drive the unrelenting growth of the global pandemic, undercutting predictions that a “second wave” would not occur until the fall.
Japan, Israel, Lebanon and Hong Kong are among dozens of places reporting record numbers of new cases in recent days, many weeks after they had crushed the curve of infections, reopened their economies and moved on.
And in some countries that had brought numbers down, notably in Europe, the reopening of borders, bars and nightclubs is being blamed for a small but noticeable increase in cases.
In Belgium and Spain, the number of daily infections has surpassed levels not seen since early May, prompting authorities to reimpose some recently lifted restrictions. Since the beginning of July, the number of new cases in Japan has climbed by more than 60 percent, a growth rate equivalent to the United States', alarming a country that had trumpeted the “Japanese model” for containing the virus.
— Washington Post
Cases continue to climb in the Philly and the suburbs
New daily case numbers and averages keep rising in Philadelphia and its four neighboring counties, in many cases making a fairly steady climb in July, state data shows. That means progress made in May and June in flattening the curve of infections appears to be eroding.
Two weeks ago, Philadelphia’s weekly average of new cases per day was 111; in the last week, the average reached 164 and will likely increase after delayed reports come in, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said. The positivity rate reported Tuesday was about 5.2%.
The city has not yet seen an increase in people admitted to hospitals with the virus, Farley said, but there has been an uptick in the number of people coming into city emergency rooms with fevers and coughs — a sign of increased spread of the virus.
Daily case reports were also rising in all four of the collar counties, particularly Delaware County, where the seven-day average number of new daily cases climbed from about 16 near the end of June to about 75 in the last week, according to state data analyzed by The Inquirer.
— Justine McDaniel, Laura McCrystal and Erin McCarthy
New York Times linked over 6,300 coronavirus cases to U.S. colleges, at least 167 at Penn
More than 6,300 coronavirus cases have been linked to 270 U.S. colleges since the start of the pandemic, according to surveying done by the New York Times. And that’s before most schools have begun their fall semester.
There have been at least 167 cases linked to the University of Pennsylvania since March, according to the Times’ data, one of just 11 schools nationwide reporting more than 100 cases. Penn plans to bring students back to campus in the fall using a mix of online and in-person classes. The university was not immediately available to comment.
According to the Times’ data, Temple University and West Chester University reported just once case each. Drexel, Penn State, and Villanova did not respond to the Times.
A separate Times survey of 130 universities that compete in Division I football uncovered over 630 cases on 68 campuses among athletes, coaches, and other employees.
— Rob Tornoe
Wednesday morning round-up
- A report by the White House coronavirus task force dated July 26 found that 21 states had outbreaks serious enough to require new restrictions. The states are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.
- Six New England Patriots players — including starters Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung — have decided to opt out of the NFL season due to coronavirus concerns. At least 25 players are opting out, including Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.
- The 2020 Bloomsburg Fair in Columbia County has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, officials announced Tuesday. Earlier this month, organizers apologized for transphobic Facebook post that mocked Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, the first transgender person appointed to the Pennsylvania cabinet.