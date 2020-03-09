Latest State department cautions against traveling by cruise ship over coronavirus risk
Pointing to the increased risk of coronavirus infection in a cruise ship environment, the U.S. Department of State cautioned Sunday against traveling by cruise, particularly for passengers with underlying health conditions.
The announcement came after two American passengers in the past two months contracted covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
Scores of travelers have been turned away at cruise ports and subjected to quarantine as the outbreak persists.
For a York County couple celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary with a Diamond Princess cruise to Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, the celebratory trip turned into a month-long nightmare after they were quarantined for a month.
Read from their diary in quarantine:
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Princeton restricts large gatherings, urges online classes due to coronavirus
Princeton University said Monday it is restricting large gatherings and urging students to remain home after spring break and take classes online in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.
President Christopher Eisgruber wrote in a letter to the university community that the measures are necessary even though the school currently has no confirmed cases.
All lectures and seminars will switch to online beginning March 23. The restrictions will remain in place until April 5, when university officials will conduct a review. The university also is restricting school-sponsored travel.
— Associated Press
Amazon eases attendance policies for employees as outbreak spreads
Amazon has eased up on its attendance policies for warehouse workers as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
To ensure there are no repercussions for staying home sick, the company has told employees it will not count unpaid time during March, CNBC reported.
The company will also refrain from assigning punitive attendance points to employees if they’re unable to come to work.
Amazon has more than a dozen fulfillment centers in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
U.S. stock trading halted as concerns over coronavirus outbreak mount
U.S. stock trading halted for more than 15 minutes after a market “circuit breaker” was triggered in a massive market downturn amid concern over the coronavirus outbreak.
The Dow reopened Monday down more than 2,000 points in a historic plunge.
— Rob Tornoe
Philly-area manufacturers are bracing for coronavirus, but ‘don’t panic,’ several say
With a smattering of coronavirus patients now confirmed in the Philadelphia region, area CEOs have stepped up their preparations to deal with potential worker absenteeism, supply chain disruptions, and impacts to the bottom line.
Some, however, worry that panicking about the virus could cause more economic harm than the virus itself.
— Sam Wood
Penn cancels Wharton China Summit amid coronavirus concern
The 2020 Penn Wharton China Summit, which aims to promote communication and strengthen relationships between China and the United States, has been canceled over health and safety concerns for attendees amid the coronavirus outbreak, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported.
The annual summit, which attracts more than 1,500 people from around the world, was set to take place on Penn’s campus from April 10 to 12, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Your coronavirus questions answered: Who’s getting the disease and how it’s spreading
How is coronavirus different from the flu? Can someone with no symptoms give somebody else coronavirus? Can a pregnant woman transmit the virus to her baby? How serious is it?
Health reporters Marie McCollough and Tom Avril answer your questions about coronavirus and how it’s spreading.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
As COVID-19 lands in Philly area, some people are keeping their hands to themselves. Others, not so much.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says coronavirus can be spread between people who are in close contact with one another, within about six feet, and from droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The drops can be inhaled into the lungs of those nearby.
And as the outbreak continues to spread, many in the Philadelphia region are opting for fist and elbow bumps over handshakes and hugs.
— Jeff Gammage
After CPAC, coronavirus concerns hit Capitol Hill
Two Republican lawmakers are in self-quarantine after an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
Saying he feels “fine and healthy,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted Sunday that he will remain in a 14-day self-quarantine in Texas after engaging in a brief conversation and handshake with the infected person.
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) is also under self-quarantine after he and some of his senior staff “sustained contact” with the affected individual, according to his tweet.
Meanwhile, a handshake at conference brought President Donald Trump within two degrees of separation from coronavirus when he shook hands with a man who interacted with the infected person, the Washington Post reported.
Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s children — Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — and several administration and Cabinet officials also attended the conference.
The president was never in direct contact with the infected person and has not exhibited any symptoms, the White House told the Post.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Philly-area schools grapple with coronavirus, closing, cleaning, reopening, and canceling trips
School officials in and around Philadelphia are responding to coronavirus fears by parents and seeking to protect the health of students and staff, writes reporter Bob Fernandez.
Germantown Academy announced Sunday it will close its doors for most of March after a family member of a student tested positive for the virus, while the Central Bucks School District will reopen its schools after a “deep cleaning” and consultation with health officials. In Chester County, Malvern Prep put a stop to all domestic travel “in any capacity,” including bus, air and train.
Six presumed positive coronavirus cases have been identified in Pennsylvania. Four of those are in Montgomery County, one is in Delaware County, and one is in Wayne County.
— Oona Goodin-Smith